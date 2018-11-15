CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points as No. 16 Virginia Tech opened the Charleston Classic with a 73-64 victory over Ball State.

The Hokies (2-0) watched a 16-point lead slip to 49-44 midway through the second half before going on a 14-4 run to take control.

Virginia Tech will play the winner of the next game, Alabama vs. Northeastern, in Friday's semifinals.

Tayler Persons led Ball State (1-2) with 21 points. The Cardinals will play the Alabama-Northeastern loser on Friday.

