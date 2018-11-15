No Text
BALLST
VATECH
No. 16 Virginia Tech tops Ball State 73-64
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points as No. 16 Virginia Tech opened the Charleston Classic with a 73-64 victory over Ball State.
The Hokies (2-0) watched a 16-point lead slip to 49-44 midway through the second half before going on a 14-4 run to take control.
Virginia Tech will play the winner of the next game, Alabama vs. Northeastern, in Friday's semifinals.
Tayler Persons led Ball State (1-2) with 21 points. The Cardinals will play the Alabama-Northeastern loser on Friday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
Key Players
T. Persons
2 G
N. Alexander-Walker
4 G
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|21.0
|Pts. Per Game
|21.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|56.7
|42.9
|Three Point %
|33.3
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|+ 3
|Ishmael El-Amin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Thompson
|4.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Kabongo, stolen by Ishmael El-Amin
|12.0
|+ 2
|Blake Huggins made hook shot, assist by Ishmael El-Amin
|40.0
|Turnover on Virginia Tech
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Ahmed Hill
|1:06
|K.J. Walton missed layup
|1:08
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Mallers
|1:15
|Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:17
|+ 2
|Kyle Mallers made tip-in
|1:47
|Offensive rebound by Kyle Mallers
|1:47
|Ishmael El-Amin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:49
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|73
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|29-63 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|8-9 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|20
|19
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|11
|17
|Technicals
|1
|1
21 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Ball State 1-2
|80.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|11.5 APG
|16 Virginia Tech 2-0
|87.0 PPG
|37 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Persons G
|17.5 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|39.3 FG%
|
4
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|21.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|53.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Persons G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Persons
|31
|21
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/13
|2/5
|5/5
|2
|2
|K. Mallers
|30
|19
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7/14
|5/12
|0/0
|2
|5
|T. Teague
|27
|7
|8
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|4
|K. Walton
|23
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|T. Moses
|29
|2
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. El-Amin
|23
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|1
|B. Huggins
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Hazen
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|A. Nehls
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Thompson
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Gunn
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Acree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|30
|11
|4
|6
|14
|11
|22/52
|9/27
|11/14
|10
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|38
|21
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9/15
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|5
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|25
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8/12
|0/1
|2/2
|6
|1
|J. Robinson
|34
|15
|2
|6
|4
|0
|4
|3
|5/14
|2/7
|3/4
|2
|0
|A. Hill
|36
|9
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|4
|W. Bede
|18
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Outlaw
|16
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|I. Wilkins
|22
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|P. Horne
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Kabongo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|29
|14
|7
|3
|8
|17
|29/63
|7/26
|8/9
|10
|19
