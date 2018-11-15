BALLST
No. 16 Virginia Tech tops Ball State 73-64

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 15, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points as No. 16 Virginia Tech opened the Charleston Classic with a 73-64 victory over Ball State.

The Hokies (2-0) watched a 16-point lead slip to 49-44 midway through the second half before going on a 14-4 run to take control.

Virginia Tech will play the winner of the next game, Alabama vs. Northeastern, in Friday's semifinals.

Tayler Persons led Ball State (1-2) with 21 points. The Cardinals will play the Alabama-Northeastern loser on Friday.

Key Players
T. Persons
2 G
N. Alexander-Walker
4 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
43.9 Field Goal % 56.7
42.9 Three Point % 33.3
87.5 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 3 Ishmael El-Amin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Thompson 4.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Kabongo, stolen by Ishmael El-Amin 12.0
+ 2 Blake Huggins made hook shot, assist by Ishmael El-Amin 40.0
  Turnover on Virginia Tech 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Ahmed Hill 1:06
  K.J. Walton missed layup 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Mallers 1:15
  Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:17
+ 2 Kyle Mallers made tip-in 1:47
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Mallers 1:47
  Ishmael El-Amin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:49
Team Stats
Points 64 73
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 29-63 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 20 19
Team 2 4
Assists 11 14
Steals 4 7
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 11 17
Technicals 1 1
2
T. Persons G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
42.3 FG% 46.0
33.3 3PT FG% 26.9
78.6 FT% 88.9
Ball State
Starters
T. Persons
K. Mallers
T. Teague
K. Walton
T. Moses
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Persons 31 21 4 5 0 0 2 3 7/13 2/5 5/5 2 2
K. Mallers 30 19 7 2 0 0 3 1 7/14 5/12 0/0 2 5
T. Teague 27 7 8 0 1 3 3 2 3/6 0/1 1/2 4 4
K. Walton 23 6 2 1 0 0 2 2 1/6 0/1 4/4 0 2
T. Moses 29 2 5 1 1 3 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
Bench
I. El-Amin
B. Huggins
B. Hazen
A. Nehls
J. Thompson
Z. Gunn
M. Thomas
K. Acree
J. Coleman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. El-Amin 23 6 1 1 2 0 0 0 2/5 2/5 0/1 0 1
B. Huggins 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Hazen 16 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 1/2 1 0
A. Nehls 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Thompson 8 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Gunn 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Acree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 30 11 4 6 14 11 22/52 9/27 11/14 10 20
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Robinson
A. Hill
W. Bede
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 38 21 6 3 1 0 1 1 9/15 2/5 1/1 1 5
K. Blackshear Jr. 25 18 7 1 0 0 0 3 8/12 0/1 2/2 6 1
J. Robinson 34 15 2 6 4 0 4 3 5/14 2/7 3/4 2 0
A. Hill 36 9 4 1 2 0 1 3 3/9 1/4 2/2 0 4
W. Bede 18 6 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 2
Bench
T. Outlaw
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
J. Kabongo
C. Clarke
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Outlaw 16 2 2 1 0 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
I. Wilkins 22 2 5 1 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 5
P. Horne 10 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Kabongo 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 29 14 7 3 8 17 29/63 7/26 8/9 10 19
