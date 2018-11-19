Tinkle, Oregon St. beat Penn at Paradise Jam
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - Tres Tinkle had a career-high 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Oregon State shook off a slow start to beat Penn 74-58 Monday in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam tournament.
Stephen Thompson Jr. added 11 points, six assists and four steals and Kylor Kelley scored 10 for the Beavers (4-1), who overcame an early nine-point deficit at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.
Devon Goodman had 13 points and Antonio Woods added 11 for the Quakers (4-2), who have now lost two straight after opening the season with four consecutive wins.
Oregon State missed its first four shots and committed two turnovers as Penn raced to a 10-1 lead in the first 5 minutes.
However, the Beavers rallied, with three lead changes and three ties before Tinkle's steal and fast-break dunk with seven seconds left put Oregon State ahead 31-29 at the break.
The Beavers led by as many as 20 points in the second half, going up 73-53 on Kelley's tipin with 2:10 remaining.
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|7.0
|Pts. Per Game
|7.0
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|51.3
|Field Goal %
|34.5
|40.7
|Three Point %
|25.0
|64.0
|Free Throw %
|11.1
|Offensive rebound by Pennsylvania
|0.0
|Eddie Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ethan Thompson
|1.0
|Double dribble turnover on Alfred Hollins
|11.0
|+ 2
|Eddie Scott made jump shot
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Eddie Scott
|42.0
|Ray Jerome missed layup
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Mark Jackson
|53.0
|Ethan Thompson missed jump shot
|55.0
|+ 1
|Jarrod Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:12
|+ 1
|Jarrod Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:12
|Personal foul on Kylor Kelley
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|58
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|21-59 (35.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|33
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|29
|20
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|11
|10
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 4-1
|69.8 PPG
|43 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Pennsylvania 4-2
|76.2 PPG
|34 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Tinkle F
|19.3 PPG
|10.3 RPG
|5.8 APG
|48.3 FG%
|
12
|D. Goodman G
|17.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.4 APG
|55.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Tinkle F
|32 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|D. Goodman G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|35.6
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|47.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|35
|32
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|12/20
|4/7
|4/6
|2
|10
|S. Thompson Jr.
|35
|11
|5
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|4
|G. Rakocevic
|18
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|E. Thompson
|37
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Hollins
|26
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kelley
|21
|10
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|Z. Reichle
|20
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Vernon
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|37
|11
|8
|5
|12
|14
|29/57
|7/19
|9/14
|8
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodman
|37
|13
|4
|0
|2
|0
|5
|2
|4/8
|2/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|A. Woods
|32
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/10
|2/7
|1/5
|0
|3
|B. Washington
|17
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|A. Brodeur
|32
|5
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/11
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|6
|M. Rothschild
|17
|4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wang
|18
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Donahue
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Silpe
|17
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Mijakowski
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Scott
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Simmons
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|T. Hamilton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|R. Jerome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Jackson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Imegwu
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. McManus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Betley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kaminsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|29
|10
|4
|2
|12
|12
|21/59
|8/27
|8/17
|9
|20
