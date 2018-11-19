OREGST
Tinkle, Oregon St. beat Penn at Paradise Jam

  • Nov 19, 2018

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - Tres Tinkle had a career-high 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Oregon State shook off a slow start to beat Penn 74-58 Monday in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam tournament.

Stephen Thompson Jr. added 11 points, six assists and four steals and Kylor Kelley scored 10 for the Beavers (4-1), who overcame an early nine-point deficit at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.

Devon Goodman had 13 points and Antonio Woods added 11 for the Quakers (4-2), who have now lost two straight after opening the season with four consecutive wins.

Oregon State missed its first four shots and committed two turnovers as Penn raced to a 10-1 lead in the first 5 minutes.

However, the Beavers rallied, with three lead changes and three ties before Tinkle's steal and fast-break dunk with seven seconds left put Oregon State ahead 31-29 at the break.

The Beavers led by as many as 20 points in the second half, going up 73-53 on Kelley's tipin with 2:10 remaining.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
A. Woods
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
7.0 Pts. Per Game 7.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
51.3 Field Goal % 34.5
40.7 Three Point % 25.0
64.0 Free Throw % 11.1
  Offensive rebound by Pennsylvania 0.0
  Eddie Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ethan Thompson 1.0
  Double dribble turnover on Alfred Hollins 11.0
+ 2 Eddie Scott made jump shot 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Eddie Scott 42.0
  Ray Jerome missed layup 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Mark Jackson 53.0
  Ethan Thompson missed jump shot 55.0
+ 1 Jarrod Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Jarrod Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Personal foul on Kylor Kelley 1:12
Team Stats
Points 74 58
Field Goals 29-57 (50.9%) 21-59 (35.6%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Total Rebounds 41 33
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 29 20
Team 4 4
Assists 11 10
Steals 8 4
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
32 PTS, 12 REB
home team logo
12
D. Goodman G
13 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Oregon State 4-1 314374
home team logo Pennsylvania 4-2 292958
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
G. Rakocevic
E. Thompson
A. Hollins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 35 32 12 0 1 1 1 2 12/20 4/7 4/6 2 10
S. Thompson Jr. 35 11 5 6 4 0 2 1 4/11 1/5 2/4 1 4
G. Rakocevic 18 9 3 0 1 0 2 3 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 2
E. Thompson 37 3 4 0 1 1 1 1 1/7 1/3 0/0 2 2
A. Hollins 26 2 3 2 0 0 3 2 0/5 0/2 2/2 0 3
Bench
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
A. Vernon
J. Wilson
J. Campbell
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
W. Washington
K. Blaser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Kelley 21 10 8 0 0 3 0 3 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 6
Z. Reichle 20 4 2 3 1 0 3 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
A. Vernon 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Campbell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 37 11 8 5 12 14 29/57 7/19 9/14 8 29
Pennsylvania
Starters
D. Goodman
A. Woods
B. Washington
A. Brodeur
M. Rothschild
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Goodman 37 13 4 0 2 0 5 2 4/8 2/6 3/4 1 3
A. Woods 32 11 3 2 0 0 3 2 4/10 2/7 1/5 0 3
B. Washington 17 7 2 0 0 1 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 0
A. Brodeur 32 5 9 1 0 0 1 2 2/11 0/0 1/3 3 6
M. Rothschild 17 4 5 3 0 0 0 2 2/4 0/1 0/1 2 3
Bench
M. Wang
J. Donahue
J. Silpe
J. Mijakowski
E. Scott
J. Simmons
T. Hamilton
R. Jerome
M. Jackson
A. Imegwu
C. McManus
R. Betley
Z. Kaminsky
J. Williams
G. Ryan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Wang 18 4 1 1 0 1 1 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Donahue 12 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
J. Silpe 17 3 3 1 2 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 3
J. Mijakowski 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
E. Scott 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
J. Simmons 4 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
T. Hamilton 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
R. Jerome 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Jackson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Imegwu 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. McManus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Betley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 29 10 4 2 12 12 21/59 8/27 8/17 9 20
