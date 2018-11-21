Bol Bol leads No. 21 Oregon to 83-72 win over Green Bay
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) The stat sheet doesn't lie, and Oregon coach Dana Altman didn't mince words while ticking off the unsatisfactory numbers even after his team won.
''Our focus, our attention to detail, I didn't think was very good,'' he said, ''and that shows in the percentages, especially in the second half.
''I hope guys will put pressure on themselves so that we can get better after a win.''
Bol Bol had 21 points and nine rebounds, Payton Pritchard added 18 points and No. 21 Oregon held off Green Bay 83-72 on Tuesday night.
The Ducks (4-1) won the game at the foul line, making 33 of 42 free throws to just 9 of 18 for the Phoenix (3-3). Green Bay had a 27-22 edge in field goals, including 9-6 on 3-pointers.
Bol was the catalyst in the first half with 15 points as the Ducks led 38-29, and Pritchard scored 16 in the second half. Paul White and Will Richardson had 10 points apiece.
Bol was 8 for 12 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and all nine of his rebounds were on the defensive end before he fouled out late.
''Bol's a terrific scorer,'' Altman said. ''I just didn't think he posted up very hard. I thought they pushed him around a little bit.
''I'm going to have to take a look at the film and see, and we played him too many minutes. I don't think he's ready for 33 minutes right now.''
Sandy Cohen III led the Phoenix with 18 points, and ShanQuan Hemphill and JayQuan McCloud added 10 apiece.
The Ducks trailed once early and the Phoenix made them sweat, trailing by four late in the first half and two more times in the second. Oregon answered both times with scoring runs fueled by 3-pointers that pushed the lead back to double digits.
Green Bay was back within four again with two minutes left, but the Ducks hit nine of their last 10 free throws to seal the victory.
The Phoenix went 5 of 12 from 3-point range and were 15 of 31 overall in the second half to stay close.
''I was disappointed in our focus at times, in our coverage defensively and our toughness,'' Altman said. ''Defensively, we're not making good decisions. We sell out and give up some easy baskets.
''We've got a tremendous amount of work to do.''
Oregon had a 40-34 advantage in rebounds. The Ducks blocked seven shots, led by Kenny Wooten with four.
BIG PICTURE
Superior athleticism carried the Ducks to another home win over a mid-major, but the team game Altman relishes wasn't much on display - particularly on offense. Oregon had just 11 assists, with Pritchard's five leading the way, and 13 turnovers.
McCloud's firepower off the Green Bay bench wasn't as evident against the Ducks after the junior college transfer went for 44 points in his previous two games. The Phoenix's leading scorer finished with 10 points, four off his season average.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oregon looks to climb back from dropping eight spots to No. 21 after losing to then-unranked Iowa and beating now-unranked Syracuse in New York City. The schedule favors such a rebound with five of the Ducks' next six games at home.
HIGHLIGHT REEL
Oregon sophomore Abu Kigab, a 6-foot-7 reserve forward, grabbed an offensive rebound and flipped it over his head in one motion for a reverse layup to cap the Ducks' 19-8 start. Kigab muscled in two more offensive rebounds in the second half and all seven of Oregon's second-chance points.
STAR WATCH
The 7-foot-2 Bol keeps drawing attention in creative ways. His deep 3-pointer in transition drew gasps and capped a 10-2 Oregon run in the first half, but a few minutes later he hammered a two-handed jam off the back iron, with the long rebound leading to a Phoenix fast break.
UP NEXT
After a one-game trip to the West Coast, Green Bay heads home to host Northern Illinois next Wednesday.
Oregon takes a holiday break before hosting Texas Southern on Monday night. The Ducks play their first road game on an opponent's floor at Houston on Dec. 1.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|33.3
|Three Point %
|37.5
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|87.1
|Bad pass turnover on Sandy Cohen III
|4.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Jevon Smith
|12.0
|+ 1
|Sandy Cohen III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Sandy Cohen III made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Bol Bol
|13.0
|+ 1
|Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Will Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on JayQuan McCloud
|20.0
|Bad pass turnover on TJ Parham, stolen by Will Richardson
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|83
|Field Goals
|27-69 (39.1%)
|22-47 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-18 (50.0%)
|33-42 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|9
|4
|Defensive
|20
|36
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|7
|13
|Fouls
|28
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|S. Cohen III G
|13.6 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|49.1 FG%
|
1
|B. Bol C
|18.8 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|51.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Cohen III G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|B. Bol C
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Cohen III
|37
|18
|4
|6
|3
|2
|1
|2
|6/15
|3/8
|3/5
|0
|4
|T. Hemphill
|29
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|2/7
|1
|3
|M. Patterson
|23
|6
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|4
|P. Pipes
|16
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Cohen III
|37
|18
|4
|6
|3
|2
|1
|2
|6/15
|3/8
|3/5
|0
|4
|T. Hemphill
|29
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|2/7
|1
|3
|M. Patterson
|23
|6
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|4
|P. Pipes
|16
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCloud
|25
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Hankerson
|21
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|1
|J. Smith
|19
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|C. Schwartz
|25
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2/8
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. McNair
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Parham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Bell
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|W. Chevalier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Crist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|29
|13
|7
|3
|7
|28
|27/69
|9/29
|9/18
|9
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Bol
|33
|21
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8/12
|1/1
|4/5
|0
|9
|P. Pritchard
|38
|18
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5/11
|3/6
|5/6
|0
|6
|P. White
|30
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|5/5
|0
|4
|K. Wooten
|29
|8
|6
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|8/12
|1
|5
|E. Amin
|20
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Bol
|33
|21
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8/12
|1/1
|4/5
|0
|9
|P. Pritchard
|38
|18
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5/11
|3/6
|5/6
|0
|6
|P. White
|30
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|5/5
|0
|4
|K. Wooten
|29
|8
|6
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|8/12
|1
|5
|E. Amin
|20
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|22
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|8/10
|0
|2
|A. Kigab
|12
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|1/1
|3
|1
|V. Bailey Jr.
|14
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|F. Okoro
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|40
|11
|3
|7
|13
|14
|22/47
|6/18
|33/42
|4
|36
-
SDAKST
TXSA99
79
Final
-
AKRON
ILLST68
73
Final
-
WCAR
JAXST53
84
Final
-
COLOST
FGC82
74
Final
-
16CLEM
UGA64
49
Final
-
XAVIER
SDGST74
79
Final
-
UNF
USM64
48
Final
-
JACKST
CHIST81
68
Final
-
TULANE
UCIRV55
67
Final
-
HAMP
LOYMD66
75
Final
-
CAL
TEMPLE59
76
Final
-
STBON
BOISE52
72
Final
-
IOWAST
ILL84
68
Final
-
BRAD
SMU75
62
Final
-
SCST
IPFW68
72
Final
-
RADFRD
WMMARY81
72
Final
-
KYCH
VMI80
106
Final
-
SAMFORD
23OHIOST50
68
Final
-
DUQ
ND56
67
Final
-
NCCU
GMASON63
78
Final
-
MOST
USC80
99
Final
-
REGENT
NORFLK57
97
Final
-
METH
CSTCAR57
88
Final
-
SELOU
MVSU59
69
Final
-
SAMHOU
ETNST63
77
Final
-
MARMETH
NALAB68
80
Final
-
STPETE
NCST57
85
Final
-
QUINN
NH69
63
Final
-
SAV
KENTST84
104
Final
-
NAVY
MORGAN51
75
Final
-
NJTECH
WAGNER71
60
Final
-
HOLY
ALBANY69
65
Final/OT
-
UMES
MERCER42
80
Final
-
CIT
JMAD91
82
Final/OT
-
TXARL
IND64
78
Final
-
NICHST
MISS55
75
Final
-
CORN
UCONN74
91
Final
-
LALAF
TOLEDO64
77
Final
-
BGREEN
DTROIT67
82
Final
-
GAST
CREIGH68
93
Final
-
STJOHN
VCU87
86
Final/OT
-
TGLOO
LATECH68
87
Final
-
MOBILE
MCNSE60
74
Final
-
TRVC
BELMONT50
104
Final
-
NEBOM
BCU76
56
Final
-
8AUBURN
1DUKE72
78
Final
-
CNCDNE
NDAK56
89
Final
-
LIU
MILW87
92
Final/OT
-
LPSCMB
18TCU73
64
Final
-
MAINE
NTEXAS63
74
Final/OT
-
CHMPBTST
GRAM58
99
Final
-
MARIST
SFA60
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
PSU59
77
Final
-
SNCLRA
MINN66
80
Final
-
NEB
TXTECH52
70
Final
-
WISGB
21OREG72
83
Final
-
COLO
USD64
70
Final
-
UOP
UNLV70
96
Final
-
TNST
CSN77
80
Final
-
UCDAV
SACST55
58
Final
-
ARIZ
3GONZAG74
91
Final
-
TEXAM
WASH67
71
Final