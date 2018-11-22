CHARLS
LSU

No Text

No. 19 LSU beats College of Charleston 67-55

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Emmitt Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, and No. 19 LSU beat College of Charleston 67-55 on Thursday night to reach the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals.

Skylar Mays added 12 points for the Tigers, who will play Friday night against No. 14 Florida State or UAB.

LSU (5-0) is off to its best start since opening 6-0 in 2012-13.

Tigers freshman Naz Reid, slowed by an ankle injury, had six points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. The forward had four points over 10 minutes in last Friday's 74-67 win over Louisiana Tech.

College of Charleston (3-2) got a season-high 27 points and nine rebounds from Jarrell Brantley. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points.

The Cougars dropped into the consolation bracket and will face the loser of the game between Florida State and UAB.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Riller
1 G
T. Waters
3 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
16.7 Field Goal % 38.9
0.0 Three Point % 25.0
60.0 Free Throw % 76.5
  Defensive rebound by Darius Days 6.0
  Brevin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on LSU 10.0
+ 2 Brevin Galloway made layup, assist by Jaylen Richard 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Richard 45.0
  Ja'vonte Smart missed layup 47.0
+ 1 Jarrell Brantley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
+ 1 Jarrell Brantley made 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
  Personal foul on Darius Days 1:17
+ 2 Darius Days made layup, assist by Daryl Edwards 1:33
+ 2 Brevin Galloway made layup, assist by Grant Riller 1:53
Team Stats
Points 55 67
Field Goals 18-53 (34.0%) 27-52 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 14-23 (60.9%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 19 28
Team 7 2
Assists 8 18
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Brantley F
27 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
24
E. Williams F
14 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Charleston 3-2 223355
home team logo 19 LSU 5-0 333467
O/U 148.5, LSU -8.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
O/U 148.5, LSU -8.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Charleston 3-2 71.5 PPG 38.3 RPG 9.8 APG
home team logo 19 LSU 5-0 87.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
5
J. Brantley F 18.5 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.5 APG 50.0 FG%
24
E. Williams F 9.8 PPG 8.0 RPG 0.3 APG 65.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Brantley F 27 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
24
E. Williams F 14 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
34.0 FG% 51.9
20.8 3PT FG% 30.0
60.9 FT% 70.0
Charleston
Starters
J. Brantley
B. Galloway
Z. Jasper
G. Riller
N. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brantley 37 27 9 0 1 0 4 2 9/19 3/6 6/6 5 4
B. Galloway 27 11 2 1 3 0 0 1 4/12 1/6 2/5 1 1
Z. Jasper 28 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/7 1/5 2/5 0 1
G. Riller 32 4 4 5 0 0 3 0 2/10 0/5 0/0 0 4
N. Harris 27 2 5 0 0 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 3
Starters
J. Brantley
B. Galloway
Z. Jasper
G. Riller
N. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brantley 37 27 9 0 1 0 4 2 9/19 3/6 6/6 5 4
B. Galloway 27 11 2 1 3 0 0 1 4/12 1/6 2/5 1 1
Z. Jasper 28 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/7 1/5 2/5 0 1
G. Riller 32 4 4 5 0 0 3 0 2/10 0/5 0/0 0 4
N. Harris 27 2 5 0 0 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 3
Bench
J. Richard
J. McManus
I. Moore
M. Pointer
O. Smart
S. Miller
J. Blackmon Jr.
S. Ndiaye
T. Robinson
Q. McCluney
Z. Rabinowitz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Richard 11 3 1 2 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 1/2 0 1
J. McManus 15 2 2 0 0 0 2 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
I. Moore 8 1 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 1
M. Pointer 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Smart 8 0 4 0 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3
S. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blackmon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. McCluney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rabinowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 196 55 30 8 6 1 11 14 18/53 5/24 14/23 11 19
LSU
Starters
E. Williams
S. Mays
T. Waters
N. Reid
J. Smart
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Williams 28 14 9 1 0 1 1 1 6/9 0/1 2/3 2 7
S. Mays 29 12 2 5 2 0 1 3 4/7 2/5 2/2 0 2
T. Waters 32 8 2 11 1 0 3 1 3/8 1/5 1/1 0 2
N. Reid 22 6 2 0 2 0 3 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Smart 28 4 4 0 1 0 2 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 4
Starters
E. Williams
S. Mays
T. Waters
N. Reid
J. Smart
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Williams 28 14 9 1 0 1 1 1 6/9 0/1 2/3 2 7
S. Mays 29 12 2 5 2 0 1 3 4/7 2/5 2/2 0 2
T. Waters 32 8 2 11 1 0 3 1 3/8 1/5 1/1 0 2
N. Reid 22 6 2 0 2 0 3 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 2
J. Smart 28 4 4 0 1 0 2 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 4
Bench
M. Taylor
D. Edwards
D. Days
K. Bigby-Williams
M. Graves
D. Kingsby
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Taylor 15 7 4 0 1 0 0 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 3
D. Edwards 17 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
D. Days 14 6 6 0 0 0 1 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 5
K. Bigby-Williams 16 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/2 0 3
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kingsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 67 32 18 7 1 12 18 27/52 6/20 7/10 4 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores