No. 19 LSU beats College of Charleston 67-55
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Emmitt Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, and No. 19 LSU beat College of Charleston 67-55 on Thursday night to reach the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals.
Skylar Mays added 12 points for the Tigers, who will play Friday night against No. 14 Florida State or UAB.
LSU (5-0) is off to its best start since opening 6-0 in 2012-13.
Tigers freshman Naz Reid, slowed by an ankle injury, had six points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. The forward had four points over 10 minutes in last Friday's 74-67 win over Louisiana Tech.
College of Charleston (3-2) got a season-high 27 points and nine rebounds from Jarrell Brantley. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points.
The Cougars dropped into the consolation bracket and will face the loser of the game between Florida State and UAB.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|16.7
|Field Goal %
|38.9
|0.0
|Three Point %
|25.0
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|76.5
|Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|6.0
|Brevin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on LSU
|10.0
|+ 2
|Brevin Galloway made layup, assist by Jaylen Richard
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Richard
|45.0
|Ja'vonte Smart missed layup
|47.0
|+ 1
|Jarrell Brantley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:19
|+ 1
|Jarrell Brantley made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Personal foul on Darius Days
|1:17
|+ 2
|Darius Days made layup, assist by Daryl Edwards
|1:33
|+ 2
|Brevin Galloway made layup, assist by Grant Riller
|1:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|67
|Field Goals
|18-53 (34.0%)
|27-52 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-23 (60.9%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|34
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|7
|2
|Assists
|8
|18
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|14
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Charleston 3-2
|71.5 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|9.8 APG
|19 LSU 5-0
|87.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Brantley F
|18.5 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
24
|E. Williams F
|9.8 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|0.3 APG
|65.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Brantley F
|27 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|E. Williams F
|14 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|60.9
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brantley
|37
|27
|9
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9/19
|3/6
|6/6
|5
|4
|B. Galloway
|27
|11
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4/12
|1/6
|2/5
|1
|1
|Z. Jasper
|28
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/7
|1/5
|2/5
|0
|1
|G. Riller
|32
|4
|4
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/10
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|N. Harris
|27
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Williams
|28
|14
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6/9
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|7
|S. Mays
|29
|12
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|T. Waters
|32
|8
|2
|11
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|2
|N. Reid
|22
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Smart
|28
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
