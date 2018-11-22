Oklahoma State reaches AdvoCare semifinals
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Cameron McGriff had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Oklahoma State beat Memphis 84-64 on Thursday to reach the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals.
Thomas Dziagwa had 14 points, and Michael Weathers added 13 for the Cowboys (3-1). They will face defending national champion Villanova on Friday.
Memphis, which will play Canisius in the consolation round, got 14 points from Tyler Harris. The Tigers entered averaging 87 points.
Former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway is the first-year coach for Memphis.
The Memphis players wore No. 23 shirts before the game to honor late teammate Karim Sameh Azab. He died last week at 22 after fighting leukemia.
No. 19 LSU will face Charleston, and No. 14 Florida States takes on UAB later Thursday to determine the other semifinal.
The eight-team field for the 2019 Advocare Invitational will include last season NCAA Tournament participants Texas A&M and Davidson. Also competing will be Harvard, Marquette, Temple, USC, Maryland and Fairfield. The event will take place from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|64.0
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|50.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|64.3
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
|9.0
|David Wingett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Antwann Jones
|9.0
|Antwann Jones missed jump shot
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
|18.0
|Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|31.0
|Isaac Likekele missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Shooting foul on Antwann Jones
|31.0
|Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Maurice, stolen by Isaac Likekele
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|64
|Field Goals
|28-49 (57.1%)
|24-66 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|20-26 (76.9%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|30
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|33
|16
|Team
|1
|7
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|9
|12
|Blocks
|10
|0
|Turnovers
|20
|15
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma State 3-1
|72.0 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Memphis 2-2
|87.0 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Dziagwa G
|15.0 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|61.5 FG%
|
1
|T. Harris G
|14.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|35.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Dziagwa G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|T. Harris G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|57.1
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dziagwa
|29
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/9
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. McGriff
|29
|11
|12
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|4/6
|2
|10
|I. Likekele
|18
|11
|4
|1
|2
|0
|4
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|3
|L. Waters III
|30
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|8/8
|0
|5
|D. Demuth
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Weathers
|23
|13
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|4/5
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|2
|Y. Anei
|17
|12
|4
|0
|1
|6
|1
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|M. Cunningham
|17
|8
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Jones
|10
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|3
|T. Reeves
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Major
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Calloo
|9
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|39
|14
|9
|10
|20
|16
|28/49
|8/21
|20/26
|6
|33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davenport
|20
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5/12
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Martin
|36
|10
|4
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|3/6
|1
|3
|A. Lomax
|25
|4
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|34
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5/13
|3/8
|1/2
|0
|1
|K. Brewton Jr.
|16
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4/6
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|0
|R. Thornton
|23
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|1
|A. Jones
|18
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|I. Maurice
|19
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|D. Wingett
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Enoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|23
|13
|12
|0
|15
|20
|24/66
|5/17
|11/19
|7
|16
