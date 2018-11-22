OKLAST
Oklahoma State reaches AdvoCare semifinals

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Cameron McGriff had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Oklahoma State beat Memphis 84-64 on Thursday to reach the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals.

Thomas Dziagwa had 14 points, and Michael Weathers added 13 for the Cowboys (3-1). They will face defending national champion Villanova on Friday.

Memphis, which will play Canisius in the consolation round, got 14 points from Tyler Harris. The Tigers entered averaging 87 points.

Former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway is the first-year coach for Memphis.

The Memphis players wore No. 23 shirts before the game to honor late teammate Karim Sameh Azab. He died last week at 22 after fighting leukemia.

No. 19 LSU will face Charleston, and No. 14 Florida States takes on UAB later Thursday to determine the other semifinal.

The eight-team field for the 2019 Advocare Invitational will include last season NCAA Tournament participants Texas A&M and Davidson. Also competing will be Harvard, Marquette, Temple, USC, Maryland and Fairfield. The event will take place from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

Key Players
I. Likekele
J. Martin
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
64.0 Field Goal % 45.7
50.0 Three Point % 28.6
64.3 Free Throw % 58.3
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele 9.0
  David Wingett missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Antwann Jones 9.0
  Antwann Jones missed jump shot 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice 18.0
  Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris 31.0
  Isaac Likekele missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Shooting foul on Antwann Jones 31.0
  Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Maurice, stolen by Isaac Likekele 35.0
Team Stats
Points 84 64
Field Goals 28-49 (57.1%) 24-66 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 40 30
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 33 16
Team 1 7
Assists 14 13
Steals 9 12
Blocks 10 0
Turnovers 20 15
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
Oklahoma State
Starters
T. Dziagwa
C. McGriff
I. Likekele
L. Waters III
D. Demuth
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Dziagwa 29 14 3 2 1 0 2 0 5/9 4/6 0/0 0 3
C. McGriff 29 11 12 2 0 2 1 0 3/7 1/4 4/6 2 10
I. Likekele 18 11 4 1 2 0 4 4 4/6 0/0 3/4 1 3
L. Waters III 30 10 5 4 1 0 3 0 1/2 0/1 8/8 0 5
D. Demuth 14 0 1 0 0 1 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Weathers
Y. Anei
M. Cunningham
K. Jones
T. Reeves
L. Major
M. Calloo
C. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Weathers 23 13 2 2 2 1 4 2 4/5 1/2 4/4 0 2
Y. Anei 17 12 4 0 1 6 1 3 6/7 0/0 0/0 3 1
M. Cunningham 17 8 2 1 2 0 2 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 2
K. Jones 10 5 3 0 0 0 1 4 2/2 0/0 1/4 0 3
T. Reeves 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Major 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Calloo 9 0 3 2 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 3
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 39 14 9 10 20 16 28/49 8/21 20/26 6 33
Memphis
Starters
K. Davenport
J. Martin
A. Lomax
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davenport 20 12 1 1 1 0 2 4 5/12 0/0 2/2 0 1
J. Martin 36 10 4 5 3 0 2 2 3/9 1/4 3/6 1 3
A. Lomax 25 4 6 1 1 0 5 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 3
Bench
T. Harris
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
A. Jones
I. Maurice
M. Parks Jr.
D. Wingett
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Harris 34 14 1 3 0 0 2 0 5/13 3/8 1/2 0 1
K. Brewton Jr. 16 10 0 0 0 0 1 5 4/6 0/1 2/3 0 0
R. Thornton 23 8 2 2 4 0 0 1 3/5 0/0 2/4 1 1
A. Jones 18 3 6 1 1 0 0 2 1/6 1/2 0/0 1 5
I. Maurice 19 2 2 0 0 0 3 2 1/7 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Parks Jr. 4 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
D. Wingett 5 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 23 13 12 0 15 20 24/66 5/17 11/19 7 16
NCAA BB Scores