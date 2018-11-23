No. 14 Florida St to face No. 19 LSU at AdvoCare
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Terance Mann scored 17 points and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals with an 81-63 victory over UAB on Thursday night.
The unbeaten Seminoles (4-0) will play No. 19 LSU on Friday night for a spot in Sunday's championship game. The Tigers defeated College of Charleston 67-55.
Defending national champion Villanova and Oklahoma State square off in the other semifinal.
Christ Koumadje had 12 points and nine rebounds for Florida State. Mfiondu Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA All-Star center Dikembe Mutombo, added 10 points.
Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 16 for UAB (3-1).
The Blazers, who trailed 44-37 with 17 minutes remaining, will face College of Charleston in the consolation bracket Friday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele
|17.0
|Jeremiah Bell missed jump shot, blocked by David Nichols
|19.0
|+ 2
|Wyatt Wilkes made layup
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
|37.0
|Mfiondu Kabengele missed layup
|39.0
|+ 1
|Tamell Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|+ 1
|Tamell Pearson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Personal foul on Anthony Polite
|1:11
|+ 2
|Devin Vassell made layup, assist by David Nichols
|1:33
|Lost ball turnover on Tyreek Scott-Grayson, stolen by David Nichols
|1:44
|Bad pass turnover on Mfiondu Kabengele, stolen by Tyreek Scott-Grayson
|1:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|81
|Field Goals
|19-58 (32.8%)
|26-53 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|2-14 (14.3%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|23-28 (82.1%)
|23-26 (88.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|38
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|14
|29
|Team
|7
|1
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|18
|Fouls
|21
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UAB 3-1
|75.7 PPG
|43 RPG
|13.3 APG
|14 Florida State 4-0
|84.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|T. Scott-Grayson G
|6.3 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
14
|T. Mann G
|14.0 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|51.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Scott-Grayson G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|T. Mann G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|82.1
|FT%
|88.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Bryant
|34
|9
|4
|4
|2
|0
|6
|2
|3/13
|0/3
|3/5
|1
|3
|L. Sullivan
|23
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|0
|T. Lovan
|18
|6
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|3
|W. Butler
|23
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|3
|J. Perry
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|26
|17
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/5
|1/1
|6/7
|1
|0
|C. Koumadje
|22
|12
|9
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|P. Savoy
|19
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3/7
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Forrest
|30
|5
|11
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|11
|M. Walker
|23
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kabengele
|18
|10
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|1
|D. Vassell
|15
|9
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|R. Gray
|8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|0
|D. Nichols
|22
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|2
|W. Wilkes
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Polite
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Cofer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|37
|12
|7
|5
|18
|22
|26/53
|6/18
|23/26
|8
|29
