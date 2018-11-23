LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Terance Mann scored 17 points and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals with an 81-63 victory over UAB on Thursday night.

The unbeaten Seminoles (4-0) will play No. 19 LSU on Friday night for a spot in Sunday's championship game. The Tigers defeated College of Charleston 67-55.

Defending national champion Villanova and Oklahoma State square off in the other semifinal.

Christ Koumadje had 12 points and nine rebounds for Florida State. Mfiondu Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA All-Star center Dikembe Mutombo, added 10 points.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 16 for UAB (3-1).

The Blazers, who trailed 44-37 with 17 minutes remaining, will face College of Charleston in the consolation bracket Friday.

