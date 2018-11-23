UAB
No. 14 Florida St to face No. 19 LSU at AdvoCare

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Terance Mann scored 17 points and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals with an 81-63 victory over UAB on Thursday night.

The unbeaten Seminoles (4-0) will play No. 19 LSU on Friday night for a spot in Sunday's championship game. The Tigers defeated College of Charleston 67-55.

Defending national champion Villanova and Oklahoma State square off in the other semifinal.

Christ Koumadje had 12 points and nine rebounds for Florida State. Mfiondu Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA All-Star center Dikembe Mutombo, added 10 points.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 16 for UAB (3-1).

The Blazers, who trailed 44-37 with 17 minutes remaining, will face College of Charleston in the consolation bracket Friday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 17.0
  Jeremiah Bell missed jump shot, blocked by David Nichols 19.0
+ 2 Wyatt Wilkes made layup 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes 37.0
  Mfiondu Kabengele missed layup 39.0
+ 1 Tamell Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
+ 1 Tamell Pearson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Personal foul on Anthony Polite 1:11
+ 2 Devin Vassell made layup, assist by David Nichols 1:33
  Lost ball turnover on Tyreek Scott-Grayson, stolen by David Nichols 1:44
  Bad pass turnover on Mfiondu Kabengele, stolen by Tyreek Scott-Grayson 1:53
Team Stats
Points 63 81
Field Goals 19-58 (32.8%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 2-14 (14.3%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 23-28 (82.1%) 23-26 (88.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 14 29
Team 7 1
Assists 6 12
Steals 9 7
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 14 18
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
T. Scott-Grayson G
16 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
14
T. Mann G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo UAB 3-1 313263
home team logo 14 Florida State 4-0 423981
Team Stats
away team logo UAB 3-1 75.7 PPG 43 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 14 Florida State 4-0 84.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
0
T. Scott-Grayson G 6.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.0 APG 42.9 FG%
14
T. Mann G 14.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.3 APG 51.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Scott-Grayson G 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
14
T. Mann G 17 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
32.8 FG% 49.1
14.3 3PT FG% 33.3
82.1 FT% 88.5
UAB
Starters
Z. Bryant
L. Sullivan
T. Lovan
W. Butler
J. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Bryant 34 9 4 4 2 0 6 2 3/13 0/3 3/5 1 3
L. Sullivan 23 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 4/4 2 0
T. Lovan 18 6 6 0 1 0 2 4 2/7 0/0 2/3 3 3
W. Butler 23 6 3 0 1 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 4/4 0 3
J. Perry 20 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/9 0/4 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Scott-Grayson
J. Bell
M. Gueye
T. Pearson
L. Hurtado
A. McCoy
W. Bathurst
J. Akabueze
N. Bertain
J. Sippial
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Scott-Grayson 25 16 2 0 4 0 2 3 5/11 2/4 4/5 1 1
J. Bell 20 8 1 1 1 0 2 1 3/8 0/2 2/3 1 0
M. Gueye 23 6 3 0 0 1 1 5 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 2
T. Pearson 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 1
L. Hurtado 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. McCoy 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Bathurst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Akabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bertain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sippial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 23 6 9 1 14 21 19/58 2/14 23/28 9 14
Florida State
Starters
T. Mann
C. Koumadje
P. Savoy
T. Forrest
M. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Mann 26 17 1 3 0 0 2 1 5/5 1/1 6/7 1 0
C. Koumadje 22 12 9 0 0 3 3 2 6/8 0/0 0/0 3 6
P. Savoy 19 10 3 1 1 1 2 4 3/7 2/6 2/2 0 3
T. Forrest 30 5 11 3 0 0 6 1 1/2 0/0 3/3 0 11
M. Walker 23 5 3 3 0 0 2 3 1/6 1/3 2/2 0 3
Bench
M. Kabengele
D. Vassell
R. Gray
D. Nichols
W. Wilkes
A. Polite
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 18 10 3 0 1 0 1 2 3/8 0/0 4/4 2 1
D. Vassell 15 9 3 1 2 0 0 1 3/5 2/2 1/2 1 2
R. Gray 8 6 0 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 2/3 0 0
D. Nichols 22 5 2 1 2 1 2 3 1/5 0/3 3/3 0 2
W. Wilkes 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
A. Polite 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 37 12 7 5 18 22 26/53 6/18 23/26 8 29
NCAA BB Scores