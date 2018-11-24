Ole Miss beats Baylor in Emerald Coast semis
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Breein Tyree led Mississippi with a career-high 28 points as the Rebels held off Baylor 78-70 to earn a spot in the Emerald Coast Classic title game despite blowing a 13-point lead Friday night.
The Rebels will try to become the first two-time tournament champions when they meet Cincinnati, a 71-55 winner over George Mason earlier in the day, on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the title game from the inaugural Emerald Coast Classic in 2014.
Bruce Stevens was the only other player to score in double figures for Mississippi (3-1) with 17 points.
Tristan Clark led Baylor (3-2) with 27 points, also a career high. Makai Mason scored 18 for the Bears while Matthew Mayer had 12 points and Jared Butler added 11.
Tyree scored eight points to lead Mississippi to an 18-5 less than seven minutes in. Baylor then started reeling in the Rebels and briefly took a 39-38 lead. Mississippi, though, ended the half with a 43-39 lead after scoring the next five points on a pair of free throws by Terence Davis and a 3-pointer by Stevens.
Baylor pulled into a 46-46 tie earlier in the second half on a Clark dunk, but Tyree answered with a 3-pointer and the Rebels never again trailed.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|8.7
|Pts. Per Game
|8.7
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|26.9
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|37.5
|Three Point %
|41.7
|45.8
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|0.0
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Turnover on Devontae Shuler
|3.0
|+ 2
|Makai Mason made jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Matthew Mayer
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen
|15.0
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Baylor
|20.0
|Makai Mason missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by KJ Buffen
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|78
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|22-56 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|2-18 (11.1%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|29-36 (80.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|27
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|46.3
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|11.1
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|80.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Clark
|35
|27
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|11/13
|0/0
|5/8
|1
|5
|M. Mason
|35
|18
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6/14
|1/5
|5/5
|0
|0
|K. McClure
|31
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Vital
|11
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Bandoo
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mayer
|3
|12
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3/7
|1/4
|5/6
|2
|5
|J. Butler
|33
|11
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/11
|0/5
|3/3
|0
|5
|D. Allen
|13
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|F. Gillespie
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kegler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moffatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Thamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|173
|70
|25
|11
|7
|3
|18
|27
|25/54
|2/18
|18/22
|6
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|33
|28
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6/11
|3/5
|13/17
|1
|1
|B. Stevens
|33
|17
|8
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7/13
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|5
|B. Hinson
|29
|9
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|1
|T. Davis
|24
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2/11
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|3
|D. Shuler
|38
|5
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Buffen
|23
|9
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|6
|L. Rodriguez
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|D. Davis
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|D. Olejniczak
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Z. Naylor
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Halums
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|33
|14
|8
|4
|13
|21
|22/56
|5/20
|29/36
|9
|24
