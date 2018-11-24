BAYLOR
Ole Miss beats Baylor in Emerald Coast semis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Breein Tyree led Mississippi with a career-high 28 points as the Rebels held off Baylor 78-70 to earn a spot in the Emerald Coast Classic title game despite blowing a 13-point lead Friday night.

The Rebels will try to become the first two-time tournament champions when they meet Cincinnati, a 71-55 winner over George Mason earlier in the day, on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the title game from the inaugural Emerald Coast Classic in 2014.

Bruce Stevens was the only other player to score in double figures for Mississippi (3-1) with 17 points.

Tristan Clark led Baylor (3-2) with 27 points, also a career high. Makai Mason scored 18 for the Bears while Matthew Mayer had 12 points and Jared Butler added 11.

Tyree scored eight points to lead Mississippi to an 18-5 less than seven minutes in. Baylor then started reeling in the Rebels and briefly took a 39-38 lead. Mississippi, though, ended the half with a 43-39 lead after scoring the next five points on a pair of free throws by Terence Davis and a 3-pointer by Stevens.

Baylor pulled into a 46-46 tie earlier in the second half on a Clark dunk, but Tyree answered with a 3-pointer and the Rebels never again trailed.

Key Players
M. Vital
D. Shuler
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
8.7 Pts. Per Game 8.7
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
26.9 Field Goal % 43.5
37.5 Three Point % 41.7
45.8 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler 0.0
  Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Turnover on Devontae Shuler 3.0
+ 2 Makai Mason made jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Matthew Mayer 9.0
  Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen 15.0
  Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Baylor 20.0
  Makai Mason missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by KJ Buffen 22.0
Team Stats
Points 70 78
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 22-56 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 2-18 (11.1%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 29-36 (80.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 38
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 19 24
Team 6 5
Assists 11 14
Steals 7 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 27 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Clark F
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
B. Tyree G
28 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Baylor 3-2 393170
home team logo Ole Miss 3-1 433578
O/U 143, MISS +1.5
Northwest Florida State College Arena Niceville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Baylor 3-2 80.3 PPG 42.3 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Ole Miss 3-1 80.3 PPG 40.3 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
25
T. Clark F 13.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.3 APG 82.1 FG%
4
B. Tyree G 13.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.3 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
25
T. Clark F 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
4
B. Tyree G 28 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
46.3 FG% 39.3
11.1 3PT FG% 25.0
81.8 FT% 80.6
Baylor
Starters
T. Clark
M. Mason
K. McClure
M. Vital
D. Bandoo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Clark 35 27 6 1 0 2 1 4 11/13 0/0 5/8 1 5
M. Mason 35 18 0 5 1 0 1 4 6/14 1/5 5/5 0 0
K. McClure 31 0 2 1 2 0 3 3 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 1
M. Vital 11 0 2 1 0 0 2 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Bandoo 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Mayer
J. Butler
D. Allen
F. Gillespie
J. Lindsey
M. Kegler
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
J. Moffatt
F. Thamba
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mayer 3 12 7 1 0 0 5 4 3/7 1/4 5/6 2 5
J. Butler 33 11 5 1 2 0 2 2 4/11 0/5 3/3 0 5
D. Allen 13 2 1 1 2 1 1 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
F. Gillespie 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kegler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 173 70 25 11 7 3 18 27 25/54 2/18 18/22 6 19
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Tyree
B. Stevens
B. Hinson
T. Davis
D. Shuler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Tyree 33 28 2 3 2 0 0 3 6/11 3/5 13/17 1 1
B. Stevens 33 17 8 1 1 0 4 2 7/13 1/2 2/2 3 5
B. Hinson 29 9 3 1 1 1 1 3 3/10 1/6 2/2 2 1
T. Davis 24 7 4 2 1 1 2 5 2/11 0/3 3/4 1 3
D. Shuler 38 5 4 3 2 0 3 1 1/5 0/2 3/4 0 4
Bench
K. Buffen
L. Rodriguez
D. Davis
D. Olejniczak
Z. Naylor
A. Morgano
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr
B. Halums
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Buffen 23 9 7 2 0 1 1 2 3/5 0/2 3/3 1 6
L. Rodriguez 5 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
D. Davis 5 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
D. Olejniczak 7 0 3 0 0 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
Z. Naylor 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 33 14 8 4 13 21 22/56 5/20 29/36 9 24
