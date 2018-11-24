No. 2 Kansas outlasts No. 5 Tennessee in OT
NEW YORK (AP) - Dedric Lawson had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and No. 2 Kansas rallied to beat No. 5 Tennessee 87-81 in overtime in the NIT Season Tip-Off title game on Friday night.
Lagerald Vick scored 15 points, with eight straight during a crucial stretch for the Jayhawks' comeback, and assisted on an alley-oop to Lawson that made it 78-73 with 2:39 left in overtime. Lawson was named the tournament MVP.
Tennessee's Admiral Schofield had 21 points and six rebounds while Grant Williams had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out. Jordan Bone added 16 points for the Volunteers (4-1).
Bone skipped back to the bench after hitting a 3-pointer to end the first half and put Tennessee up 33-31. The Volunteers led by as many as nine points in the second half before Kansas (5-0) stormed back.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|16.3
|Pts. Per Game
|16.3
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|9.8
|Reb. Per Game
|9.8
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|33.3
|Three Point %
|16.7
|44.4
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Dedric Lawson
|1.0
|Kyle Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Lagerald Vick
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Kyle Alexander
|1.0
|Jordan Bone missed layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Lamonte Turner
|10.0
|Lost ball turnover on Admiral Schofield, stolen by Lagerald Vick
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|87
|Field Goals
|31-75 (41.3%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-27 (25.9%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|22-34 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|43
|Offensive
|12
|9
|Defensive
|27
|29
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|19
|13
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|25
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|A. Schofield G
|14.0 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|4.8 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
1
|D. Lawson F
|16.3 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|3.5 APG
|39.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Schofield G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|D. Lawson F
|24 PTS
|13 REB
|5 AST
|
|41.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.9
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|31
|21
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9/22
|2/8
|1/3
|3
|3
|G. Williams
|34
|18
|8
|6
|2
|1
|5
|5
|6/13
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|6
|J. Bone
|40
|16
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6/10
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|4
|K. Alexander
|34
|10
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4/7
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|4
|J. Bowden
|35
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|31
|21
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9/22
|2/8
|1/3
|3
|3
|G. Williams
|34
|18
|8
|6
|2
|1
|5
|5
|6/13
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|6
|J. Bone
|40
|16
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6/10
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|4
|K. Alexander
|34
|10
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4/7
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|4
|J. Bowden
|35
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|27
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/13
|2/9
|2/2
|0
|3
|Y. Pons
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Fulkerson
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Walker
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|81
|39
|19
|5
|4
|14
|25
|31/75
|7/27
|12/17
|12
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lawson
|41
|24
|13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9/16
|0/2
|6/11
|5
|8
|D. Dotson
|40
|17
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|6/7
|1
|3
|L. Vick
|43
|15
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|U. Azubuike
|17
|9
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|Q. Grimes
|21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|3/6
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lawson
|41
|24
|13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9/16
|0/2
|6/11
|5
|8
|D. Dotson
|40
|17
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|6/7
|1
|3
|L. Vick
|43
|15
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|U. Azubuike
|17
|9
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|Q. Grimes
|21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|3/6
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|32
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Lawson
|19
|8
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|5
|M. Lightfoot
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. McCormack
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. De Sousa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Luinstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Agbaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|87
|38
|13
|6
|2
|16
|18
|30/60
|5/17
|22/34
|9
|29
-
SETON
HAWAII62
51
2nd 1:25 ESP2
-
SILL
TULSA32
35
1st 0.0 FS1
-
NOVA
OKLAST77
58
Final
-
OKLA
DAYTON65
54
Final
-
ORAL
NILL66
87
Final
-
STHRN
WMICH70
85
Final
-
MARS
WOFF46
97
Final
-
VMI
STETSON87
79
Final/OT
-
CAN
MEMP63
71
Final
-
25WISC
4UVA46
53
Final
-
MIAMI
FRESNO78
76
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW59
88
Final
-
HOUBP
WAKE93
91
Final/OT
-
ALCORN
LIB54
76
Final
-
CALBPTST
ARKPB107
115
Final/3OT
-
ROBERT
24PURDUE46
84
Final
-
BU
RUT44
54
Final
-
JMAD
OAK69
77
Final
-
NICHST
NCCU77
63
Final
-
DENVER
SEATTLE63
82
Final
-
COPPST
CHARSO67
93
Final
-
7UNC
17UCLA94
78
Final
-
GRAM
NIAGARA74
68
Final
-
PVAM
GATECH54
65
Final
-
CHATT
9MICH55
83
Final
-
19LSU
14FSU76
79
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
NWEST74
91
Final
-
KENTST
VANDY77
75
Final
-
AMU
FIU84
104
Final
-
GWEBB
EILL78
79
Final
-
HOW
ARKLR76
97
Final
-
FAIR
LONGWD65
67
Final
-
MRSHL
MD67
104
Final
-
TEXAS
11MICHST68
78
Final
-
LAMON
TNTECH73
79
Final
-
STNFRD
MTSU67
54
Final
-
NIOWA
ODU65
72
Final
-
TNST
10UK62
77
Final
-
STFRAN
IUPUI48
68
Final
-
LVILLE
MARQET74
77
Final/OT
-
GMASON
CINCY55
71
Final
-
SAMFORD
IPFW74
66
Final
-
NCGRN
DEL84
65
Final
-
UCDAV
IND62
76
Final
-
PORTST
UCSB69
76
Final
-
CHARLS
UAB74
51
Final
-
SALAB
TEXAM62
74
Final
-
NCWILM
ARKST78
64
Final
-
MISSCOL
MCNSE42
80
Final
-
TEXST
USCUP82
50
Final
-
ALAM
NWST66
70
Final/OT
-
LAMAR
TEXPA75
77
Final
-
TXARL
ARK60
78
Final
-
CLEVST
23OHIOST62
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MILW70
79
Final
-
ABIL
UOP73
71
Final
-
GC
UTAH66
75
Final
-
FLA
BUTLER54
61
Final
-
BAYLOR
MISS70
78
Final
-
NWNAZ
IDAHO77
73
Final
-
5TENN
2KANSAS81
87
Final/OT
-
UMASS
6NEVADA87
110
Final
-
SUTAH
UNLV71
76
Final
-
CPOLY
PORT67
72
Final
-
UCRIV
ELON77
64
Final