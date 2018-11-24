TENN
NEW YORK (AP) - Dedric Lawson had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and No. 2 Kansas rallied to beat No. 5 Tennessee 87-81 in overtime in the NIT Season Tip-Off title game on Friday night.

Lagerald Vick scored 15 points, with eight straight during a crucial stretch for the Jayhawks' comeback, and assisted on an alley-oop to Lawson that made it 78-73 with 2:39 left in overtime. Lawson was named the tournament MVP.

Tennessee's Admiral Schofield had 21 points and six rebounds while Grant Williams had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out. Jordan Bone added 16 points for the Volunteers (4-1).

Bone skipped back to the bench after hitting a 3-pointer to end the first half and put Tennessee up 33-31. The Volunteers led by as many as nine points in the second half before Kansas (5-0) stormed back.

Key Players
A. Schofield
5 G
D. Lawson
1 F
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
39.4 Field Goal % 43.3
33.3 Three Point % 16.7
44.4 Free Throw % 75.0
Team Stats
Points 81 87
Field Goals 31-75 (41.3%) 30-60 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 22-34 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 43
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 27 29
Team 1 5
Assists 19 13
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 25 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Schofield G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
D. Lawson F
24 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
12OTT
away team logo 5 Tennessee 4-1 33361281
home team logo 2 Kansas 5-0 31381887
Tennessee
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
J. Bone
K. Alexander
J. Bowden
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 31 21 6 2 0 0 1 4 9/22 2/8 1/3 3 3
G. Williams 34 18 8 6 2 1 5 5 6/13 1/2 5/6 2 6
J. Bone 40 16 6 5 1 1 1 1 6/10 2/3 2/2 2 4
K. Alexander 34 10 7 0 1 1 1 4 4/7 0/1 2/3 3 4
J. Bowden 35 4 4 1 0 1 2 3 2/6 0/3 0/0 1 3
Bench
L. Turner
Y. Pons
J. Fulkerson
D. Walker
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
Z. Kent
D. Burns
B. Jancek
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Turner 27 10 3 3 1 0 0 3 3/13 2/9 2/2 0 3
Y. Pons 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Fulkerson 8 0 2 2 0 0 3 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Walker 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0 2
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 81 39 19 5 4 14 25 31/75 7/27 12/17 12 27
Kansas
Starters
D. Lawson
D. Dotson
L. Vick
U. Azubuike
Q. Grimes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Lawson 41 24 13 5 1 0 2 3 9/16 0/2 6/11 5 8
D. Dotson 40 17 4 2 0 0 2 2 5/8 1/1 6/7 1 3
L. Vick 43 15 2 4 1 0 2 2 6/12 3/7 0/0 1 1
U. Azubuike 17 9 4 0 1 1 4 5 4/6 0/0 1/2 1 3
Q. Grimes 21 5 4 0 1 0 2 0 1/4 0/2 3/6 0 4
Bench
C. Moore
K. Lawson
M. Lightfoot
D. McCormack
M. Garrett
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
G. Luinstra
O. Agbaji
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Moore 32 9 1 2 0 0 1 1 3/10 1/4 2/2 0 1
K. Lawson 19 8 6 0 2 0 1 4 2/4 0/1 4/6 1 5
M. Lightfoot 8 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. McCormack 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Luinstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Agbaji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 87 38 13 6 2 16 18 30/60 5/17 22/34 9 29
NCAA BB Scores