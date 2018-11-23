UCDAV
IND

No Text

Indiana rides comeback to turn away UC Davis, 76-62

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Juwan Morgan poured in 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Indiana survived a scare from UC-Davis, using a late second-half run to pull away from the Aggies to take a 76-62 victory on Friday night.

Morgan was wildly efficient from all over the court, finishing 13 of 18, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Romeo Langford added 20 points.

For more than 34 minutes, the Aggies held the lead, pushing the advantage to as many as 14 points.

After cutting the deficit to six points, Indiana went on a 14-0 run that flipped it to an eight-point lead the Hoosiers never surrendered. Over the final 8:27, they outscored the Aggies 28-8.

TJ Shorts III had 16 points and seven assists for UC-Davis.

BIG PICTURE

UC-Davis: The Aggies will attempt to recapture that magic they found over the first 30 minutes in order to turn around a 1-6 start to the season.

Indiana: The Hoosiers will look to continue to ride Morgan and Langford as they get healthy in time to start Big Ten play.

UP NEXT

UC-Davis gets nearly a week to regroup before returning home to face Northern Arizona in Thursday, November 29.

Indiana: The Hoosiers head to Cameron Indoor Stadium in hopes of handing No. 1 Duke a second straight loss.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Shorts II
0 G
R. Langford
0 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
40.9 Field Goal % 52.0
12.5 Three Point % 26.1
92.3 Free Throw % 65.9
+ 2 Siler Schneider made layup, assist by TJ Shorts II 13.0
  Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by TJ Shorts II 18.0
+ 3 Siler Schneider made 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
  Personal foul on Justin Smith 50.0
+ 3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan 1:21
  Siler Schneider missed driving layup 1:23
  Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Siler Schneider 1:36
  Turnover on TJ Shorts II 1:57
  Offensive foul on TJ Shorts II 1:57
+ 2 Rob Phinisee made dunk, assist by Aljami Durham 2:12
Team Stats
Points 62 76
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 26-49 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 26
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 15 14
Team 5 4
Assists 11 11
Steals 9 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 23 9
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
0
T. Shorts II G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
13
J. Morgan F
31 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo UC Davis 1-6 382462
home team logo Indiana 5-1 364076
O/U 136, IND -21.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
O/U 136, IND -21.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo UC Davis 1-6 54.7 PPG 36.5 RPG 8.5 APG
home team logo Indiana 5-1 86.0 PPG 42 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
0
T. Shorts II G 11.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 3.8 APG 36.5 FG%
13
J. Morgan F 14.8 PPG 8.8 RPG 3.0 APG 71.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Shorts II G 16 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
13
J. Morgan F 31 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
48.0 FG% 53.1
50.0 3PT FG% 58.8
100.0 FT% 66.7
UC Davis
Starters
T. Shorts II
A. John
S. Schneider
C. Fuller
G. Goode
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Shorts II 36 16 2 7 3 1 7 4 6/11 0/1 4/4 0 2
A. John 34 14 1 1 0 0 3 4 5/10 4/9 0/0 1 0
S. Schneider 32 12 1 1 2 0 1 4 5/11 2/3 0/0 0 1
C. Fuller 13 6 6 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 5
G. Goode 32 4 6 1 1 1 2 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 4
Starters
T. Shorts II
A. John
S. Schneider
C. Fuller
G. Goode
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Shorts II 36 16 2 7 3 1 7 4 6/11 0/1 4/4 0 2
A. John 34 14 1 1 0 0 3 4 5/10 4/9 0/0 1 0
S. Schneider 32 12 1 1 2 0 1 4 5/11 2/3 0/0 0 1
C. Fuller 13 6 6 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 5
G. Goode 32 4 6 1 1 1 2 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
S. Gonzalez
J. Mooney
C. Russell
M. Neufeld
R. Printup
D. Squire
G. Nelson
J. Underwood
B. Shaw
C. Ba
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Gonzalez 23 7 2 1 1 0 2 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 2
J. Mooney 14 3 2 0 1 0 1 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 1
C. Russell 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Neufeld 4 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Printup 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Squire 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 21 11 9 2 19 23 24/50 10/20 4/4 6 15
Indiana
Starters
J. Morgan
R. Langford
A. Durham
J. Smith
R. Phinisee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Morgan 40 31 10 0 0 2 3 2 13/18 5/7 0/2 4 6
R. Langford 39 20 5 0 0 1 3 2 6/11 2/3 6/9 0 5
A. Durham 38 12 0 2 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/3 6/8 0 0
J. Smith 24 11 2 0 0 0 2 4 4/7 1/1 2/2 2 0
R. Phinisee 36 2 2 8 0 0 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 2
Starters
J. Morgan
R. Langford
A. Durham
J. Smith
R. Phinisee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Morgan 40 31 10 0 0 2 3 2 13/18 5/7 0/2 4 6
R. Langford 39 20 5 0 0 1 3 2 6/11 2/3 6/9 0 5
A. Durham 38 12 0 2 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/3 6/8 0 0
J. Smith 24 11 2 0 0 0 2 4 4/7 1/1 2/2 2 0
R. Phinisee 36 2 2 8 0 0 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
E. Fitzner
D. Davis
D. Anderson
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
D. Green
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
R. Thompson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Fitzner 11 0 3 0 2 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 1
D. Davis 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Anderson 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. McRoberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 22 11 3 3 14 9 26/49 10/17 14/21 8 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores