Indiana rides comeback to turn away UC Davis, 76-62
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Juwan Morgan poured in 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Indiana survived a scare from UC-Davis, using a late second-half run to pull away from the Aggies to take a 76-62 victory on Friday night.
Morgan was wildly efficient from all over the court, finishing 13 of 18, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Romeo Langford added 20 points.
For more than 34 minutes, the Aggies held the lead, pushing the advantage to as many as 14 points.
After cutting the deficit to six points, Indiana went on a 14-0 run that flipped it to an eight-point lead the Hoosiers never surrendered. Over the final 8:27, they outscored the Aggies 28-8.
TJ Shorts III had 16 points and seven assists for UC-Davis.
BIG PICTURE
UC-Davis: The Aggies will attempt to recapture that magic they found over the first 30 minutes in order to turn around a 1-6 start to the season.
Indiana: The Hoosiers will look to continue to ride Morgan and Langford as they get healthy in time to start Big Ten play.
UP NEXT
UC-Davis gets nearly a week to regroup before returning home to face Northern Arizona in Thursday, November 29.
Indiana: The Hoosiers head to Cameron Indoor Stadium in hopes of handing No. 1 Duke a second straight loss.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|18.2
|Pts. Per Game
|18.2
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|40.9
|Field Goal %
|52.0
|12.5
|Three Point %
|26.1
|92.3
|Free Throw %
|65.9
|+ 2
|Siler Schneider made layup, assist by TJ Shorts II
|13.0
|Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by TJ Shorts II
|18.0
|+ 3
|Siler Schneider made 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|Personal foul on Justin Smith
|50.0
|+ 3
|Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan
|1:21
|Siler Schneider missed driving layup
|1:23
|Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Siler Schneider
|1:36
|Turnover on TJ Shorts II
|1:57
|Offensive foul on TJ Shorts II
|1:57
|+ 2
|Rob Phinisee made dunk, assist by Aljami Durham
|2:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|76
|Field Goals
|24-50 (48.0%)
|26-49 (53.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-20 (50.0%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|26
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|15
|14
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|23
|9
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|T. Shorts II G
|11.0 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|3.8 APG
|36.5 FG%
|
13
|J. Morgan F
|14.8 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|3.0 APG
|71.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Shorts II G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|7 AST
|J. Morgan F
|31 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.0
|FG%
|53.1
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|58.8
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shorts II
|36
|16
|2
|7
|3
|1
|7
|4
|6/11
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|A. John
|34
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5/10
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Schneider
|32
|12
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5/11
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Fuller
|13
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|G. Goode
|32
|4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shorts II
|36
|16
|2
|7
|3
|1
|7
|4
|6/11
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|A. John
|34
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5/10
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Schneider
|32
|12
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5/11
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Fuller
|13
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|G. Goode
|32
|4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gonzalez
|23
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Mooney
|14
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Russell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Neufeld
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Printup
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Squire
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|21
|11
|9
|2
|19
|23
|24/50
|10/20
|4/4
|6
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|40
|31
|10
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|13/18
|5/7
|0/2
|4
|6
|R. Langford
|39
|20
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6/11
|2/3
|6/9
|0
|5
|A. Durham
|38
|12
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|6/8
|0
|0
|J. Smith
|24
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/7
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|0
|R. Phinisee
|36
|2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|40
|31
|10
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|13/18
|5/7
|0/2
|4
|6
|R. Langford
|39
|20
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6/11
|2/3
|6/9
|0
|5
|A. Durham
|38
|12
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|6/8
|0
|0
|J. Smith
|24
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/7
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|0
|R. Phinisee
|36
|2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Fitzner
|11
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|D. Davis
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Anderson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. McRoberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forrester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|22
|11
|3
|3
|14
|9
|26/49
|10/17
|14/21
|8
|14
-
ABIL
UOP67
56
2nd 4:53
-
GC
UTAH43
46
2nd 11:20 ESP3
-
BAYLOR
MISS19
22
1st 7:49 CBSSN
-
NWNAZ
IDAHO19
19
1st 6:32
-
5TENN
2KANSAS23
25
1st 4:49 ESP2
-
SUTAH
UNLV14
12
1st 12:06
-
UMASS
6NEVADA17
19
1st 11:52 FS1
-
CPOLY
PORT5
10
1st 11:36
-
FLA
BUTLER32
27
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
OKLA
DAYTON65
54
Final
-
NOVA
OKLAST77
58
Final
-
ORAL
NILL66
87
Final
-
STHRN
WMICH70
85
Final
-
VMI
STETSON87
79
Final/OT
-
MARS
WOFF46
97
Final
-
CAN
MEMP63
71
Final
-
25WISC
4UVA46
53
Final
-
ROBERT
24PURDUE46
84
Final
-
CALBPTST
ARKPB107
115
Final/3OT
-
HOUBP
WAKE93
91
Final/OT
-
ALCORN
LIB54
76
Final
-
BU
RUT44
54
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW59
88
Final
-
MIAMI
FRESNO78
76
Final
-
JMAD
OAK69
77
Final
-
NICHST
NCCU77
63
Final
-
DENVER
SEATTLE63
82
Final
-
COPPST
CHARSO67
93
Final
-
PVAM
GATECH54
65
Final
-
GRAM
NIAGARA74
68
Final
-
CHATT
9MICH55
83
Final
-
7UNC
17UCLA94
78
Final
-
19LSU
14FSU76
79
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
NWEST74
91
Final
-
KENTST
VANDY77
75
Final
-
AMU
FIU84
104
Final
-
GWEBB
EILL78
79
Final
-
HOW
ARKLR76
97
Final
-
MRSHL
MD67
104
Final
-
FAIR
LONGWD65
67
Final
-
TEXAS
11MICHST68
78
Final
-
STFRAN
IUPUI48
68
Final
-
PORTST
UCSB69
76
Final
-
TNST
10UK62
77
Final
-
NIOWA
ODU65
72
Final
-
SAMFORD
IPFW74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
IND62
76
Final
-
LVILLE
MARQET74
77
Final/OT
-
STNFRD
MTSU67
54
Final
-
GMASON
CINCY55
71
Final
-
NCGRN
DEL84
65
Final
-
LAMON
TNTECH73
79
Final
-
CHARLS
UAB74
51
Final
-
MISSCOL
MCNSE42
80
Final
-
NCWILM
ARKST78
64
Final
-
TEXST
USCUP82
50
Final
-
ALAM
NWST66
70
Final/OT
-
SALAB
TEXAM62
74
Final
-
LAMAR
TEXPA75
77
Final
-
CLEVST
23OHIOST62
89
Final
-
TXARL
ARK60
78
Final
-
ALBANY
MILW70
79
Final
-
UCRIV
ELON0
0135 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm
-
SETON
HAWAII0
0142.5 O/U
+9.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
SILL
TULSA0
0141 O/U
+1.5
12:30am FS1