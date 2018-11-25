OREGST
Thompson brothers lead Oregon State past LBSU 75-72

  • Nov 25, 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) Ethan Thompson had 18 points and seven rebounds, and brother Stephen Thompson Jr. added 17 points to help Oregon State hold off Long Beach State 75-72 on Sunday.

Tres Tinkle, who entered second in the Pac-12 with a 21.8 scoring average, was held to two points on 1-of-5 shooting in the first half and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State (5-1). Gilgorije Rakocevic added 10 points and six boards.

Ethan Thompson's 3-pointer and back-to-back buckets by Tinkle gave the Beavers a 46-42 lead with 14:40 left to play. Stephen Thompson's layup capped a 30-14 spurt and OSU had its first double-digit lead, 63-52, with 7:53 to play.

A layup by KJ Byers pulled the 49ers within 69-67, but Ethan Thompson sank a jumper and Tinkle added two free throws to push the Beavers' lead to six. Once again LBSU battled back, using Byers' 3-point play and two free throws by Deishuan Booker to get within 73-72 with 34 seconds remaining. But Zach Reichle sank two free throws with 11 seconds to go and Booker and Jordan Griffin missed 3s in the final seconds.

Edon Maxhuni scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half for Long Beach State (2-5). Maxhuni was 3 of 4 from 3-point range while the rest of his teammates made just 1 of 12 from distance. Byers finished with 13 points and six rebounds, Temidayo Yussuf added 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, and Jordan Robers scored 10.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers came in leading the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 61.2 points per game. They have held three opponents below 60 points this season after doing so in just 3 of 32 games last season. ... OSU shot better from the floor with more rebounds and assists than their first five opponents this season.

Long Beach State: Booker came in shooting 95.5 percent at the free-throw line (42 of 44), fifth best in the nation. He has the top percentage among players with at least 30 attempts. The rest of his teammates, however, made just 50 of 93 at the foul line (54 percent) through the first six games. Booker hit 5 of 6 from the foul line against OSU, while his teammates sank 13 of 19.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers return home to host Missouri State on Saturday.

Long Beach State: The 49ers travel to Los Angeles to play Southern California on Wednesday.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
D. Booker
26.3 Min. Per Game 26.3
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
48.4 Field Goal % 30.6
34.4 Three Point % 33.3
66.7 Free Throw % 92.0
  Offensive rebound by Long Beach State 0.0
  Jordan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tres Tinkle 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Roberts 2.0
  Deishuan Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Zach Reichle made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Zach Reichle made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Deishuan Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:03
+ 1 Deishuan Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 1:03
  Personal foul on Tres Tinkle 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Mason Riggins 1:04
  Stephen Thompson Jr. missed jump shot 1:06
Team Stats
Points 75 72
Field Goals 30-70 (42.9%) 25-65 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 44
Offensive 14 15
Defensive 24 23
Team 3 6
Assists 16 13
Steals 6 6
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
5
E. Thompson G
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
23
E. Maxhuni G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
Oregon St.
Starters
E. Thompson
S. Thompson Jr.
T. Tinkle
G. Rakocevic
A. Hollins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Thompson 36 18 7 1 1 0 2 1 7/13 2/6 2/2 5 2
S. Thompson Jr. 38 17 2 3 0 0 1 1 7/17 2/4 1/1 0 2
T. Tinkle 36 12 9 4 1 1 4 4 5/15 0/5 2/2 1 8
G. Rakocevic 18 10 6 1 1 0 0 4 4/5 0/0 2/4 4 2
A. Hollins 15 2 0 1 1 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
Z. Reichle
K. Kelley
J. Campbell
W. Washington
J. Wilson
A. Vernon
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
K. Blaser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Reichle 23 7 4 3 2 0 1 1 2/7 1/4 2/2 2 2
K. Kelley 11 6 7 0 0 5 0 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 6
J. Campbell 7 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 1/2 0 2
W. Washington 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Vernon 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 38 16 6 6 9 20 30/70 5/21 10/13 14 24
LBSU
Bench
E. Maxhuni
J. Roberts
M. Riggins
J. Griffin
B. Richard
B. Jackson
D. Cobb
C. Slater
M. Apic
D. Mims
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Maxhuni 24 15 1 2 0 0 0 3 5/10 3/6 2/3 0 1
J. Roberts 26 10 4 2 1 0 2 1 5/11 0/0 0/0 2 2
M. Riggins 22 8 4 0 1 2 0 2 3/3 0/0 2/7 1 3
J. Griffin 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0
B. Richard 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Jackson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Cobb 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Apic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 38 13 6 4 12 16 25/65 4/16 18/25 15 23
