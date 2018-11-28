MICHST
Louisville upsets No. 9 Michigan State 82-78 in overtime

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 28, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) No matter what line he shot from behind against No. 9 Michigan State, Louisville junior guard Ryan McMahon was feeling it.

The Cardinals fed off his energy to not only give first-year coach Chris Mack a significant win, but a gutsy one at that.

McMahon made two free throws with 7.1 seconds remaining in overtime before Jordan Nwora made another from the line with 3.1 seconds left to seal it as Louisville upset the Spartans 82-78 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

McMahon scored all seven of his points in the extra session from the foul line to finish with a career-high 24. Highlighting that total was 12-of-13 free throw shooting and four 3-pointers to top his previous best of 15 points last tied in January against Pittsburgh. He missed his one 2-point attempt, but that was forgotten as he converted frequent opportunities at the line.

''I would say it's being aggressive,'' McMahon said. ''It really helps when I'm knocking down shots, too, because then guys have to play me a little bit tighter, they've got to run out at me a bit longer and I can get a step on them and cause help to come over or the guy on me has to foul me.''

Nwora's clinching free throw followed his 3-pointer with 2:05 left that gave the Cardinals (4-2) the lead for good in an exciting matchup that ended a two-game slide and followed a 77-74 loss to Marquette in OT on Friday in Brooklyn, New York.

This one didn't slip away.

''We didn't let those negative thoughts creep in our mind,'' Mack said. ''I'm sure they were there and we were tough enough and showed the fortitude to get the job done against a really good team.''

Louisville needed just about every point to hold off the Spartans (5-2), who had a chance to get close with Joshua Langford (15 points) at the line. But he missed the first of two free throws with 4.2 seconds left and failed to hit the rim on an intentional miss, a violation that gave Louisville the ball and led to Nwora's free throw.

''It was a game of inches,'' said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, whose team committed 17 turnovers leading to 18 Louisville points. ''We just did some things that weren't good enough to win. It's a game of inches and we didn't value the inches. Give them credit, they hit some shots and made some plays. We just made some uncharacteristic ridiculous plays.''

Dwayne Sutton and Christen Cunningham each had 13 points for the Cardinals, who won despite shooting 40 percent and getting outrebounded 47-30.

Kyle Ahrens had 15 points for Michigan State while starting in place of injured senior guard Matt McQuaid, who did not travel for the game because of a thigh bruise. Nick Ward had 14 points and Cassius Winston 13, while Kenny Goins grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds.

MCQUAID UPDATE

Izzo said McQuaid would be evaluated daily after hurting his thigh late in the win over Texas. He said it began swelling on the plane ride back from the Las Vegas Invitational and just needs to subside.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State could fall out of the Top 10 after losing to an unranked team.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans fought hard despite missing shots and committing turnovers in the first half. Langford provided a big lift down the stretch in regulation and overtime but missed a free throw that could have given the Spartans a chance.

Louisville: The Cardinals led much of the game before wobbling down the stretch. But they regrouped in OT, dictated the pace and made free throws, most importantly.

UP NEXT

Michigan State opens Big Ten play Friday at Rutgers before hosting Iowa in another league game on Monday.

Louisville visits Seton Hall on Saturday in a matchup of former Big East Conference foes.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Winston
5 G
D. Sutton
24 F
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
6.4 Pts. Per Game 6.4
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
44.1 Field Goal % 40.0
42.9 Three Point % 47.1
81.8 Free Throw % 76.5
+ 1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
  Jordan Nwora missed 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Gabe Brown 3.0
  Joshua Langford missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Joshua Langford missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Khwan Fore 4.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Gabe Brown 7.0
+ 3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Goins 9.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
Team Stats
Points 78 82
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 14-23 (60.9%) 30-41 (73.2%)
Total Rebounds 47 30
Offensive 9 2
Defensive 36 26
Team 2 2
Assists 14 9
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 29 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Ahrens G
15 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
30
R. McMahon G
24 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo 9 Michigan State 5-2 32351178
home team logo Louisville 4-2 38291582
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Michigan State 5-2 89.8 PPG 48 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Louisville 4-2 86.0 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
1
J. Langford G 18.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.5 APG 51.3 FG%
30
R. McMahon G 7.2 PPG 1.0 RPG 2.2 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Langford G 15 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
30
R. McMahon G 24 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 39.6
40.0 3PT FG% 34.5
60.9 FT% 73.2
Michigan State
Starters
K. Ahrens
J. Langford
N. Ward
C. Winston
K. Goins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Ahrens 41 15 3 0 1 0 1 2 6/10 3/6 0/0 0 3
J. Langford 30 15 4 2 0 0 4 4 5/14 1/4 4/7 1 3
N. Ward 27 14 3 0 0 0 4 3 5/8 0/0 4/6 1 2
C. Winston 34 13 0 6 2 0 3 5 3/11 2/7 5/6 0 0
K. Goins 29 0 17 2 0 1 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/1 3 14
Starters
K. Ahrens
J. Langford
N. Ward
C. Winston
K. Goins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Ahrens 41 15 3 0 1 0 1 2 6/10 3/6 0/0 0 3
J. Langford 30 15 4 2 0 0 4 4 5/14 1/4 4/7 1 3
N. Ward 27 14 3 0 0 0 4 3 5/8 0/0 4/6 1 2
C. Winston 34 13 0 6 2 0 3 5 3/11 2/7 5/6 0 0
K. Goins 29 0 17 2 0 1 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/1 3 14
Bench
X. Tillman
G. Brown
F. Loyer
A. Henry
T. Kithier
M. Bingham
C. George
M. McQuaid
B. Burke
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Tillman 33 11 13 2 2 2 2 2 5/8 0/0 1/2 3 10
G. Brown 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0
F. Loyer 9 2 0 2 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
A. Henry 13 2 5 0 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 4
T. Kithier 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Bingham 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McQuaid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 78 45 14 5 3 16 29 28/59 8/20 14/23 9 36
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
C. Cunningham
D. Sutton
S. Enoch
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 39 14 9 1 1 0 4 0 3/9 2/7 6/9 0 9
C. Cunningham 35 13 1 5 1 1 3 2 5/9 0/2 3/6 0 1
D. Sutton 37 13 6 0 1 1 1 2 3/8 2/4 5/6 1 5
S. Enoch 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Perry 16 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Nwora
C. Cunningham
D. Sutton
S. Enoch
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 39 14 9 1 1 0 4 0 3/9 2/7 6/9 0 9
C. Cunningham 35 13 1 5 1 1 3 2 5/9 0/2 3/6 0 1
D. Sutton 37 13 6 0 1 1 1 2 3/8 2/4 5/6 1 5
S. Enoch 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Perry 16 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
R. McMahon
M. Williams
K. Fore
A. Agau
V. King
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. McMahon 20 24 1 1 0 0 2 1 4/8 4/7 12/13 0 1
M. Williams 28 7 3 0 3 1 0 3 3/9 1/5 0/0 0 3
K. Fore 19 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 0
A. Agau 10 2 4 0 0 1 0 5 0/0 0/0 2/5 1 3
V. King 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 82 28 9 6 4 10 21 21/53 10/29 30/41 2 26
