No. 21 Buffalo beats Milwaukee 96-77 at Belfast Classic
BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) Jeremy Harris scored 21 points, Nick Perkins added 20 with nine rebounds, and No. 21 Buffalo beat Milwaukee 96-77 on Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.
CJ Massinburg added 16 points as the Bulls improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season.
Buffalo advanced to Saturday's championship game in the Goliath bracket where they will meet San Francisco (7-0), a 76-58 winner over Stephen F. Austin.
The Bulls shot 14 of 33 (42 percent) from 3-point range while the Panthers went 6 for 28. Perkins was 4 of 5 from behind the arc and Massinburg 4 of 8, becoming the fourth player in school history to surpass 200 career 3-pointers.
Carson Warren-Newsome scored a career-high 26 points to lead Milwaukee (2-5). The Panthers will play Stephen F. Austin in the consolation game.
Buffalo used a 12-2 run to take a 43-32 lead into halftime. Milwaukee cut a 16-point deficit down to four with 8:45 remaining before the Bulls pulled away with a 17-4 run.
---
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|23.7
|Pts. Per Game
|23.7
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|50.9
|20.0
|Three Point %
|55.6
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|+ 1
|Vance Johnson made free throw
|17.0
|Shooting foul on Brock Bertram
|17.0
|+ 2
|Vance Johnson made jump shot
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Vance Johnson
|17.0
|Carson Warren-Newsome missed turnaround jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|Brock Bertram made hook shot, assist by Dontay Caruthers
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|43.0
|Carson Warren-Newsome missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|+ 3
|Jeenathan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronaldo Segu
|1:02
|+ 2
|Carson Warren-Newsome made jump shot
|1:18
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Behrendt
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|96
|Field Goals
|28-69 (40.6%)
|35-70 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-28 (21.4%)
|14-33 (42.4%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|43
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|26
|29
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|5
|20
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Warren-Newsome G
|11.5 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|3.3 APG
|44.9 FG%
|
2
|J. Harris G
|10.4 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|3.6 APG
|31.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Warren-Newsome G
|26 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|J. Harris G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|40.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|42.4
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Abram
|37
|11
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/12
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|7
|J. Wright
|26
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Allen
|15
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|D. Roy
|35
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|B. Arthur-Williams
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Warren-Newsome
|34
|26
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|9/18
|2/8
|6/6
|1
|3
|V. Johnson
|17
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/6
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|3
|J. Madge
|13
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|1
|W. Sessoms
|13
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|0/2
|0
|3
|T. Behrendt
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Goodman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|34
|5
|2
|1
|9
|16
|28/69
|6/28
|15/18
|8
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|28
|21
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8/14
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|2
|C. Massinburg
|31
|16
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|6/14
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. McRae
|14
|8
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|6/6
|2
|8
|D. Jordan
|30
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|J. Graves
|28
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Perkins
|23
|20
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/11
|4/5
|2/4
|3
|6
|J. Williams
|12
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Caruthers
|17
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|R. Segu
|9
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Bertram
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Fagan
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bivens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|96
|39
|20
|4
|7
|7
|19
|35/70
|14/33
|12/16
|10
|29
