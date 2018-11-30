MILW
BUFF

No Text

No. 21 Buffalo beats Milwaukee 96-77 at Belfast Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 30, 2018

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) Jeremy Harris scored 21 points, Nick Perkins added 20 with nine rebounds, and No. 21 Buffalo beat Milwaukee 96-77 on Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

CJ Massinburg added 16 points as the Bulls improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season.

Buffalo advanced to Saturday's championship game in the Goliath bracket where they will meet San Francisco (7-0), a 76-58 winner over Stephen F. Austin.

The Bulls shot 14 of 33 (42 percent) from 3-point range while the Panthers went 6 for 28. Perkins was 4 of 5 from behind the arc and Massinburg 4 of 8, becoming the fourth player in school history to surpass 200 career 3-pointers.

Carson Warren-Newsome scored a career-high 26 points to lead Milwaukee (2-5). The Panthers will play Stephen F. Austin in the consolation game.

Buffalo used a 12-2 run to take a 43-32 lead into halftime. Milwaukee cut a 16-point deficit down to four with 8:45 remaining before the Bulls pulled away with a 17-4 run.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Roy
20 G
C. Massinburg
5 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
23.7 Pts. Per Game 23.7
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
42.4 Field Goal % 50.9
20.0 Three Point % 55.6
100.0 Free Throw % 84.6
+ 1 Vance Johnson made free throw 17.0
  Shooting foul on Brock Bertram 17.0
+ 2 Vance Johnson made jump shot 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Vance Johnson 17.0
  Carson Warren-Newsome missed turnaround jump shot 19.0
+ 2 Brock Bertram made hook shot, assist by Dontay Caruthers 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams 43.0
  Carson Warren-Newsome missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 3 Jeenathan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronaldo Segu 1:02
+ 2 Carson Warren-Newsome made jump shot 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Behrendt 1:34
Team Stats
Points 77 96
Field Goals 28-69 (40.6%) 35-70 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-28 (21.4%) 14-33 (42.4%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 43
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 26 29
Team 4 4
Assists 5 20
Steals 2 4
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Warren-Newsome G
26 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
J. Harris G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Milwaukee 2-5 324577
home team logo 21 Buffalo 6-0 435396
Odyssey Complex Belfast,
Odyssey Complex Belfast,
Team Stats
away team logo Milwaukee 2-5 71.7 PPG 40.7 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo 21 Buffalo 6-0 85.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 19.4 APG
Key Players
5
C. Warren-Newsome G 11.5 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.3 APG 44.9 FG%
2
J. Harris G 10.4 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.6 APG 31.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Warren-Newsome G 26 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
2
J. Harris G 21 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
40.6 FG% 50.0
21.4 3PT FG% 42.4
83.3 FT% 75.0
Milwaukee
Starters
D. Abram
J. Wright
A. Allen
D. Roy
B. Arthur-Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Abram 37 11 8 1 0 1 0 1 4/12 1/5 2/2 1 7
J. Wright 26 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 3/7 1/5 2/2 0 2
A. Allen 15 7 4 0 0 0 0 4 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 2
D. Roy 35 4 4 3 0 0 1 2 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 4
B. Arthur-Williams 8 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
D. Abram
J. Wright
A. Allen
D. Roy
B. Arthur-Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Abram 37 11 8 1 0 1 0 1 4/12 1/5 2/2 1 7
J. Wright 26 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 3/7 1/5 2/2 0 2
A. Allen 15 7 4 0 0 0 0 4 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 2
D. Roy 35 4 4 3 0 0 1 2 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 4
B. Arthur-Williams 8 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
C. Warren-Newsome
V. Johnson
J. Madge
W. Sessoms
T. Behrendt
T. Lucas
B. Barnes
H. Henderson
S. Mitchell
E. Goodman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Warren-Newsome 34 26 4 1 2 0 3 2 9/18 2/8 6/6 1 3
V. Johnson 17 12 5 0 0 0 2 2 5/6 1/2 1/1 2 3
J. Madge 13 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/0 3/3 2 1
W. Sessoms 13 3 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/6 1/5 0/2 0 3
T. Behrendt 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Goodman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 34 5 2 1 9 16 28/69 6/28 15/18 8 26
Buffalo
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
M. McRae
D. Jordan
J. Graves
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harris 28 21 2 4 1 1 0 2 8/14 3/7 2/2 0 2
C. Massinburg 31 16 3 2 2 3 2 1 6/14 4/8 0/0 1 2
M. McRae 14 8 10 2 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/2 6/6 2 8
D. Jordan 30 7 3 1 1 1 0 1 3/5 0/1 1/2 1 2
J. Graves 28 7 3 4 0 0 0 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 3
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
M. McRae
D. Jordan
J. Graves
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harris 28 21 2 4 1 1 0 2 8/14 3/7 2/2 0 2
C. Massinburg 31 16 3 2 2 3 2 1 6/14 4/8 0/0 1 2
M. McRae 14 8 10 2 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/2 6/6 2 8
D. Jordan 30 7 3 1 1 1 0 1 3/5 0/1 1/2 1 2
J. Graves 28 7 3 4 0 0 0 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 3
Bench
N. Perkins
J. Williams
D. Caruthers
R. Segu
B. Bertram
T. Fagan
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
P. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Perkins 23 20 9 0 0 0 1 2 7/11 4/5 2/4 3 6
J. Williams 12 9 4 0 0 0 0 2 4/8 1/4 0/0 2 2
D. Caruthers 17 3 3 4 0 1 2 4 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 3
R. Segu 9 3 0 2 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
B. Bertram 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Fagan 5 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 96 39 20 4 7 7 19 35/70 14/33 12/16 10 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores