OREG
HOU

No Text

Brooks, Hinton lead Houston past No. 18 Oregon 65-61

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Armoni Brooks had 22 points and nine rebounds, Nate Hinton added 14 points and Houston won its 20th straight home game, 65-61 over 18th-ranked Oregon on Saturday night.

Brooks was 7 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 13 on 3-pointers, to lead Houston (6-0), which shot 33 percent from the field. Corey Davis had 12 points for Houston, which was opening its new $60 million Fertitta Center. The Cougars' previous 19 straight home wins came at Texas Southern's H&PE Arena, their temporary home while the new arena was under construction.

Bol Bol had 23 points and seven rebounds and Will Richardson added 16 points for the Ducks (4-3), who lost their second straight after falling at home to Texas Southern on Monday. Oregon shot 40 percent from the field.

Trailing by 14, Oregon used an 11-2 run to close within 62-57 on Bol's three-point play with 38 seconds left. After Brooks missed two free throws, Richardson connected on two free throws to cut the lead to three with 23 seconds left. Cedrick Alley connected on 1 of 2 free throws before Bol followed with a dunk to cut the lead to two with 10 seconds left, but then Brooks hit two free throws to ice the win.

Houston jumped out to a 37-18 lead at the half behind 14 points each from Brooks and Hinton. The Cougars used an 18-3 run over a five-minute stretch to open up a 33-13 lead on Hinton's 3-pointer with 3:43 left in the half. Brooks had six points in the run to lead the Cougars.

Oregon struggled in the first half, shooting 6 of 19 with ten turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Bol, Richardson and Kenny Wooten combined for the Ducks' 18 first-half points. Oregon hit 6 of 26 3-pointers.

Houston got a win against a Power Five team to help its resume early in the season. The Cougars continued to struggle from long distance, going 9 for 35, but connected on 18 of 23 from the free-throw line.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With two losses this week, Oregon will likely drop out of the AP Top 25. Houston, which had one vote in this week's poll, should receive more votes.

NEW DIGS

The Fertitta Center is named after Houston Rockets owner and University of Houston system board of regents chairman Tilman Fertitta, who made a $20 million gift in August 2016. Fertitta, who briefly spoke pregame, delivered the game ball and gave it to the official scorer with a behind-the-back pass from the middle of the court.

UP NEXT

Oregon plays the first of four straight games at home starting Dec. 8 against Nebraska-Omaha.

Houston hosts Lamar on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Pritchard
3 G
C. Davis Jr.
5 G
38.0 Min. Per Game 38.0
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
43.8 Field Goal % 40.0
35.3 Three Point % 24.0
87.1 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Corey Davis Jr. 2.0
  Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Armoni Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Armoni Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Will Richardson 9.0
+ 2 Bol Bol made dunk, assist by Will Richardson 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul White 18.0
  Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Cedrick Alley Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Will Richardson 18.0
+ 1 Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
Team Stats
Points 61 65
Field Goals 21-53 (39.6%) 19-57 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 9-35 (25.7%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 25 24
Team 6 2
Assists 12 14
Steals 8 7
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Bol C
23 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
A. Brooks G
22 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo 18 Oregon 4-3 184361
home team logo Houston 6-0 372865
O/U 139.5, HOU -3.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
O/U 139.5, HOU -3.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 18 Oregon 4-3 80.2 PPG 40 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Houston 6-0 79.2 PPG 42 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
1
B. Bol C 21.3 PPG 10.0 RPG 0.8 APG 55.6 FG%
3
A. Brooks G 14.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.8 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Bol C 23 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
3
A. Brooks G 22 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
39.6 FG% 33.3
23.1 3PT FG% 25.7
76.5 FT% 78.3
Oregon
Starters
B. Bol
P. Pritchard
K. Wooten
P. White
E. Amin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Bol 36 23 7 1 0 3 1 0 7/14 2/5 7/9 1 6
P. Pritchard 35 8 3 0 3 0 3 4 3/13 2/10 0/0 2 1
K. Wooten 24 6 3 0 2 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 1
P. White 22 3 2 2 0 0 4 2 1/5 0/3 1/1 0 2
E. Amin 18 2 6 1 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 6
Starters
B. Bol
P. Pritchard
K. Wooten
P. White
E. Amin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Bol 36 23 7 1 0 3 1 0 7/14 2/5 7/9 1 6
P. Pritchard 35 8 3 0 3 0 3 4 3/13 2/10 0/0 2 1
K. Wooten 24 6 3 0 2 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 1
P. White 22 3 2 2 0 0 4 2 1/5 0/3 1/1 0 2
E. Amin 18 2 6 1 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 6
Bench
W. Richardson
V. Bailey Jr.
A. Kigab
F. Okoro
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. King
M. Norris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Richardson 32 16 7 5 2 0 3 4 5/8 2/4 4/6 1 6
V. Bailey Jr. 18 3 2 2 1 0 1 4 1/2 0/1 1/1 1 1
A. Kigab 14 0 2 1 0 0 0 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
F. Okoro 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 32 12 8 3 15 23 21/53 6/26 13/17 7 25
Houston
Starters
A. Brooks
C. Davis Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 37 22 9 0 0 0 0 1 7/14 6/13 2/4 2 7
C. Davis Jr. 32 12 3 4 0 0 2 4 3/16 1/11 5/5 0 3
G. Robinson Jr. 34 5 6 7 2 0 4 0 1/8 1/3 2/4 1 5
C. Alley Jr. 31 3 2 2 1 0 1 2 0/6 0/4 3/4 1 1
B. Brady 9 0 2 0 0 1 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0
Starters
A. Brooks
C. Davis Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 37 22 9 0 0 0 0 1 7/14 6/13 2/4 2 7
C. Davis Jr. 32 12 3 4 0 0 2 4 3/16 1/11 5/5 0 3
G. Robinson Jr. 34 5 6 7 2 0 4 0 1/8 1/3 2/4 1 5
C. Alley Jr. 31 3 2 2 1 0 1 2 0/6 0/4 3/4 1 1
B. Brady 9 0 2 0 0 1 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0
Bench
N. Hinton
F. White Jr.
B. Gresham
L. Goesling
C. Harris Jr.
D. Jarreau
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Hinton 17 14 4 0 1 0 1 0 4/7 1/4 5/5 1 3
F. White Jr. 16 7 1 0 1 0 0 4 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 0
B. Gresham 24 2 8 1 2 5 3 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 5
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jarreau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 35 14 7 6 12 19 19/57 9/35 18/23 11 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores