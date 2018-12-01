Brooks, Hinton lead Houston past No. 18 Oregon 65-61
HOUSTON (AP) Armoni Brooks had 22 points and nine rebounds, Nate Hinton added 14 points and Houston won its 20th straight home game, 65-61 over 18th-ranked Oregon on Saturday night.
Brooks was 7 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 13 on 3-pointers, to lead Houston (6-0), which shot 33 percent from the field. Corey Davis had 12 points for Houston, which was opening its new $60 million Fertitta Center. The Cougars' previous 19 straight home wins came at Texas Southern's H&PE Arena, their temporary home while the new arena was under construction.
Bol Bol had 23 points and seven rebounds and Will Richardson added 16 points for the Ducks (4-3), who lost their second straight after falling at home to Texas Southern on Monday. Oregon shot 40 percent from the field.
Trailing by 14, Oregon used an 11-2 run to close within 62-57 on Bol's three-point play with 38 seconds left. After Brooks missed two free throws, Richardson connected on two free throws to cut the lead to three with 23 seconds left. Cedrick Alley connected on 1 of 2 free throws before Bol followed with a dunk to cut the lead to two with 10 seconds left, but then Brooks hit two free throws to ice the win.
Houston jumped out to a 37-18 lead at the half behind 14 points each from Brooks and Hinton. The Cougars used an 18-3 run over a five-minute stretch to open up a 33-13 lead on Hinton's 3-pointer with 3:43 left in the half. Brooks had six points in the run to lead the Cougars.
Oregon struggled in the first half, shooting 6 of 19 with ten turnovers.
BIG PICTURE
Bol, Richardson and Kenny Wooten combined for the Ducks' 18 first-half points. Oregon hit 6 of 26 3-pointers.
Houston got a win against a Power Five team to help its resume early in the season. The Cougars continued to struggle from long distance, going 9 for 35, but connected on 18 of 23 from the free-throw line.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With two losses this week, Oregon will likely drop out of the AP Top 25. Houston, which had one vote in this week's poll, should receive more votes.
NEW DIGS
The Fertitta Center is named after Houston Rockets owner and University of Houston system board of regents chairman Tilman Fertitta, who made a $20 million gift in August 2016. Fertitta, who briefly spoke pregame, delivered the game ball and gave it to the official scorer with a behind-the-back pass from the middle of the court.
UP NEXT
Oregon plays the first of four straight games at home starting Dec. 8 against Nebraska-Omaha.
Houston hosts Lamar on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|38.0
|Min. Per Game
|38.0
|21.0
|Pts. Per Game
|21.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|35.3
|Three Point %
|24.0
|87.1
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Corey Davis Jr.
|2.0
|Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Armoni Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Armoni Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Will Richardson
|9.0
|+ 2
|Bol Bol made dunk, assist by Will Richardson
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul White
|18.0
|Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Cedrick Alley Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Will Richardson
|18.0
|+ 1
|Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|65
|Field Goals
|21-53 (39.6%)
|19-57 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-26 (23.1%)
|9-35 (25.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|39.6
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|25.7
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Bol
|36
|23
|7
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|7/14
|2/5
|7/9
|1
|6
|P. Pritchard
|35
|8
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|3/13
|2/10
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Wooten
|24
|6
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|P. White
|22
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|2
|E. Amin
|18
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Bol
|36
|23
|7
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|7/14
|2/5
|7/9
|1
|6
|P. Pritchard
|35
|8
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|3/13
|2/10
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Wooten
|24
|6
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|P. White
|22
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|2
|E. Amin
|18
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|32
|16
|7
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|4/6
|1
|6
|V. Bailey Jr.
|18
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|1
|A. Kigab
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|F. Okoro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|32
|12
|8
|3
|15
|23
|21/53
|6/26
|13/17
|7
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|37
|22
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7/14
|6/13
|2/4
|2
|7
|C. Davis Jr.
|32
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/16
|1/11
|5/5
|0
|3
|G. Robinson Jr.
|34
|5
|6
|7
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1/8
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|5
|C. Alley Jr.
|31
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/6
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|1
|B. Brady
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|37
|22
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7/14
|6/13
|2/4
|2
|7
|C. Davis Jr.
|32
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/16
|1/11
|5/5
|0
|3
|G. Robinson Jr.
|34
|5
|6
|7
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1/8
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|5
|C. Alley Jr.
|31
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/6
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|1
|B. Brady
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hinton
|17
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|1/4
|5/5
|1
|3
|F. White Jr.
|16
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|0
|B. Gresham
|24
|2
|8
|1
|2
|5
|3
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|L. Goesling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jarreau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gorham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. VanBeck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|35
|14
|7
|6
|12
|19
|19/57
|9/35
|18/23
|11
|24
-
MILW
SFA51
66
Final
-
21BUFF
SANFRAN85
81
Final
-
RUST
ALCORN66
103
Final
-
OAK
XAVIER63
73
Final
-
LVILLE
SETON70
65
Final
-
STJOHN
GATECH76
73
Final
-
NWEST
IND66
68
Final
-
MOUNT
LOYMD65
75
Final
-
BALLST
IUPUI85
75
Final
-
JAXST
NALAB76
65
Final
-
NCGRN
10UK61
78
Final
-
NH
BRYANT65
75
Final
-
FAIR
ARMY60
63
Final
-
MERCER
CIT69
79
Final
-
FDU
HOLY49
67
Final
-
USCUP
WMICH71
66
Final
-
TNTECH
CHATT60
71
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH57
88
Final
-
BELMONT
WISGB92
100
Final
-
HOFSTRA
KENSAW78
52
Final
-
ARKST
LEHIGH70
82
Final
-
NJTECH
MASLOW71
94
Final
-
HART
BING70
89
Final
-
UMKC
IPFW90
73
Final
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO67
80
Final
-
EKY
HIGHPT70
69
Final
-
BGREEN
HARTFD63
76
Final
-
BU
ELON65
58
Final
-
ALBION
EVAN49
65
Final
-
WRIGHT
INDST63
69
Final
-
MNMTH
BUCK43
65
Final
-
LAMON
MISS60
83
Final
-
ROBERT
DREXEL69
82
Final
-
1GONZAG
CREIGH103
92
Final
-
12KSTATE
MARQET71
83
Final
-
20TXTECH
MEMP78
67
Final
-
HARV
SIENA64
67
Final
-
TEXPA
TXARL76
65
Final
-
SILL
SIUE82
61
Final
-
CPOLY
FRESNO67
76
Final
-
COLOST
COLO80
86
Final
-
23NOVA
LSALLE85
78
Final
-
SDGST
ILLST75
65
Final
-
MAINE
STPETE59
63
Final/OT
-
EMICH
NEAST67
81
Final
-
SAV
GWEBB60
97
Final
-
EILL
CHIST72
80
Final
-
VMI
LONGWD45
65
Final
-
19PURDUE
7MICH57
76
Final
-
MRSHL
OHIO84
101
Final
-
PRESBY
NCAT75
70
Final
-
BROWN
NAVY67
50
Final
-
DELST
STBON61
90
Final
-
GMASON
WMMARY87
84
Final
-
IDAHO
NDAK67
54
Final
-
WCAR
FURMAN88
90
Final/2OT
-
REGENT
HAMP55
114
Final
-
NORFLK
KENTST67
78
Final
-
FAU
BCU70
72
Final
-
GWASH
PRINCE52
73
Final
-
YOUNG
WVU72
106
Final
-
SAMHOU
ARKLR52
79
Final
-
TEXST
TXSA69
68
Final
-
CHARLO
CHARLS64
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
ILLCHI73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
NCCU66
67
Final
-
5NEVADA
USC73
61
Final
-
CSBAK
SDAK56
68
Final
-
SELOU
TULANE62
61
Final
-
CCTST
13VATECH40
94
Final
-
TULSA
UTAH64
69
Final
-
BUTLER
STLOU52
64
Final
-
PSU
24MD59
66
Final
-
GRAM
LSU57
78
Final
-
HOUBP
LATECH78
85
Final
-
RI
PROV50
59
Final
-
DTROIT
AKRON59
71
Final
-
NCST
VANDY80
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
STJOES77
70
Final
-
LAMAR
RICE75
68
Final
-
STNFRD
2KANSAS84
90
Final/OT
-
UNF
CHARSO76
70
Final
-
NCOLO
WYO85
80
Final
-
CINCY
UNLV65
61
Final
-
GAST
LIB52
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
MTSU84
74
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE69
71
Final
-
DRAKE
NDAKST95
88
Final
-
FORD
MANH57
56
Final
-
DAVID
NCWILM91
85
Final
-
MOST
OREGST77
101
Final
-
ETNST
WOFF62
79
Final
-
NAU
SNCLRA74
81
Final
-
PEAY
ALAM73
61
Final
-
STETSON
3DUKE49
113
Final
-
JMAD
ODU42
67
Final
-
IONA
VCU59
88
Final
-
TNST
WKY74
88
Final
-
QUINN
STNYBRK61
71
Final
-
WAKE
RICH74
84
Final
-
WILL
SEMO70
63
Final
-
YALE
MIAMI77
73
Final
-
ABIL
PEPPER62
77
Final
-
STHRN
LALAF78
88
Final
-
BAYLOR
WICHST63
71
Final
-
PVAM
MURYST67
83
Final
-
EWASH
SEATTLE68
88
Final
-
CORN
CUSE55
63
Final
-
FIU
ARK89
121
Final
-
NMEX
BRAD85
75
Final
-
FAMU
SALAB57
66
Final
-
NCASHV
TNMART70
87
Final
-
NIOWA
SDAKST50
82
Final
-
CALLTHRN
CSFULL60
99
Final
-
BYU
WEBER103
113
Final
-
DENVER
UTVALL75
98
Final
-
NWST
UTEP47
77
Final
-
18OREG
HOU61
65
Final
-
BOISE
GC67
69
Final
-
WASHST
NMEXST63
69
Final
-
TEXSO
ARIZST71
83
Final
-
CAL
MARYCA71
84
Final
-
AF
UOP69
82
Final
-
MVSU
CALBPTST71
107
Final
-
UTAHST
UCIRV89
65
Final
-
SACST
CSN88
68
Final
-
LNGBCH
USD70
74
Final
-
PORTBIBL
PORTST40
123
Final