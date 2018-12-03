CHICAGO (AP) Femi Olujobi had a season-high 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Eli Cain scored 15 to help DePaul beat Florida A&M 65-50 Monday night.

Jalen Coleman-Lands added 13 points for DePaul (5-1), which has won five consecutive home games to open the season for the first time since 2006-07.

Justin Ravenel made two 3-pointers and Rod Melton Jr. added another 3 and a layup during an 11-0 run that gave Florida A&M a 35-33 lead with 16 minutes left. But Coleman-Lands answered with a 3, made two free throws and, after M.J. Randolph made a jumper on the other end, hit a jumper to make it 40-37 and DePaul led the rest of the way.

Cain scored seven points and Olujobi added four during an 11-2 run that made it 54-43 with eight minutes to go and Olujobi hit three free throws 90 seconds later to push the lead into double figures for good.

Justin Ravenel scored 13 points for FAMU (2-7), which has lost seven in a row.

