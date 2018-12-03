FAMU
DEPAUL

No Text

Olujobi scores 16, DePaul beats Florida A&M 65-60

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 03, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Femi Olujobi had a season-high 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Eli Cain scored 15 to help DePaul beat Florida A&M 65-50 Monday night.

Jalen Coleman-Lands added 13 points for DePaul (5-1), which has won five consecutive home games to open the season for the first time since 2006-07.

Justin Ravenel made two 3-pointers and Rod Melton Jr. added another 3 and a layup during an 11-0 run that gave Florida A&M a 35-33 lead with 16 minutes left. But Coleman-Lands answered with a 3, made two free throws and, after M.J. Randolph made a jumper on the other end, hit a jumper to make it 40-37 and DePaul led the rest of the way.

Cain scored seven points and Olujobi added four during an 11-2 run that made it 54-43 with eight minutes to go and Olujobi hit three free throws 90 seconds later to push the lead into double figures for good.

Justin Ravenel scored 13 points for FAMU (2-7), which has lost seven in a row.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Jones
E. Cain
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
27.8 Field Goal % 39.1
Three Point % 38.7
100.0 Free Throw % 71.4
  Turnover on Eli Cain 21.0
  Offensive foul on Eli Cain 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul Reed 42.0
  Nasir Core missed layup 44.0
+ 1 Eli Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Eli Cain made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Shooting foul on Tracy Hector 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Paul Reed 1:25
  Justin Ravenel missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
+ 2 Paul Reed made layup 1:41
  Defensive rebound by Paul Reed 2:05
Team Stats
Points 50 65
Field Goals 17-45 (37.8%) 20-55 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 7-13 (53.8%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 40
Offensive 3 12
Defensive 23 24
Team 6 4
Assists 10 11
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
21
J. Ravenel G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
F. Olujobi F
16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Florida A&M 2-7 242650
home team logo DePaul 5-1 293665
O/U 141.5, DEPAUL -22.5
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
O/U 141.5, DEPAUL -22.5
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Florida A&M 2-7 62.8 PPG 35.3 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo DePaul 5-1 79.2 PPG 47.8 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
21
J. Ravenel G 14.4 PPG 2.1 RPG 1.3 APG 40.2 FG%
25
F. Olujobi F 9.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.8 APG 64.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Ravenel G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
25
F. Olujobi F 16 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
37.8 FG% 36.4
53.8 3PT FG% 19.0
60.0 FT% 75.0
Florida A&M
Starters
J. Ravenel
T. Hector
R. Melton
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ravenel 34 13 2 1 1 0 4 1 5/10 3/5 0/0 0 2
T. Hector 30 9 4 5 1 0 2 5 4/8 0/1 1/2 0 4
R. Melton 19 9 5 1 0 0 0 0 3/6 2/3 1/3 2 3
D. Jones 19 2 4 1 0 2 2 5 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 4
Starters
J. Ravenel
T. Hector
R. Melton
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ravenel 34 13 2 1 1 0 4 1 5/10 3/5 0/0 0 2
T. Hector 30 9 4 5 1 0 2 5 4/8 0/1 1/2 0 4
R. Melton 19 9 5 1 0 0 0 0 3/6 2/3 1/3 2 3
D. Jones 19 2 4 1 0 2 2 5 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
M. Randolph
R. Anderson
K. Reaves
N. Core
B. Moragne
I. Umezurike
B. Myles
I. Martin
D. Smith
R. Leath
G. Steele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anderson 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
K. Reaves 21 3 0 0 0 0 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
N. Core 10 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 0
B. Moragne 14 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 1
I. Umezurike 13 1 3 0 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 1/4 1 2
B. Myles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Leath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Steele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 168 50 26 10 5 2 15 24 17/45 7/13 9/15 3 23
DePaul
Starters
F. Olujobi
E. Cain
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Gage
P. Reed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Olujobi 29 16 7 1 1 0 0 1 6/7 0/0 4/5 4 3
E. Cain 37 15 5 4 0 0 3 4 3/11 1/5 8/10 1 4
J. Coleman-Lands 39 13 2 0 1 0 3 2 4/13 2/11 3/4 0 2
D. Gage 32 9 3 3 1 0 1 1 3/12 1/5 2/2 1 2
P. Reed 33 9 14 2 2 1 1 3 3/7 0/0 3/5 5 9
Starters
F. Olujobi
E. Cain
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Gage
P. Reed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Olujobi 29 16 7 1 1 0 0 1 6/7 0/0 4/5 4 3
E. Cain 37 15 5 4 0 0 3 4 3/11 1/5 8/10 1 4
J. Coleman-Lands 39 13 2 0 1 0 3 2 4/13 2/11 3/4 0 2
D. Gage 32 9 3 3 1 0 1 1 3/12 1/5 2/2 1 2
P. Reed 33 9 14 2 2 1 1 3 3/7 0/0 3/5 5 9
Bench
J. Butz
F. Cameron
L. Shreiner
M. Strus
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Ozanne
J. Diener
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Butz 18 3 4 0 0 2 3 4 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 3
F. Cameron 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Shreiner 11 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ozanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 36 11 5 3 11 19 20/55 4/21 21/28 12 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores