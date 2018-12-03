Olujobi scores 16, DePaul beats Florida A&M 65-60
CHICAGO (AP) Femi Olujobi had a season-high 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Eli Cain scored 15 to help DePaul beat Florida A&M 65-50 Monday night.
Jalen Coleman-Lands added 13 points for DePaul (5-1), which has won five consecutive home games to open the season for the first time since 2006-07.
Justin Ravenel made two 3-pointers and Rod Melton Jr. added another 3 and a layup during an 11-0 run that gave Florida A&M a 35-33 lead with 16 minutes left. But Coleman-Lands answered with a 3, made two free throws and, after M.J. Randolph made a jumper on the other end, hit a jumper to make it 40-37 and DePaul led the rest of the way.
Cain scored seven points and Olujobi added four during an 11-2 run that made it 54-43 with eight minutes to go and Olujobi hit three free throws 90 seconds later to push the lead into double figures for good.
Justin Ravenel scored 13 points for FAMU (2-7), which has lost seven in a row.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|27.8
|Field Goal %
|39.1
|Three Point %
|38.7
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Turnover on Eli Cain
|21.0
|Offensive foul on Eli Cain
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|42.0
|Nasir Core missed layup
|44.0
|+ 1
|Eli Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|+ 1
|Eli Cain made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Shooting foul on Tracy Hector
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|1:25
|Justin Ravenel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:27
|+ 2
|Paul Reed made layup
|1:41
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|2:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|65
|Field Goals
|17-45 (37.8%)
|20-55 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-13 (53.8%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|21-28 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|40
|Offensive
|3
|12
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 2-7
|62.8 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.1 APG
|DePaul 5-1
|79.2 PPG
|47.8 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|J. Ravenel G
|14.4 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|1.3 APG
|40.2 FG%
|
25
|F. Olujobi F
|9.6 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|64.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Ravenel G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|F. Olujobi F
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.8
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|53.8
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ravenel
|34
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Hector
|30
|9
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|R. Melton
|19
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|1/3
|2
|3
|D. Jones
|19
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ravenel
|34
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Hector
|30
|9
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|R. Melton
|19
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|1/3
|2
|3
|D. Jones
|19
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Randolph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anderson
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Reaves
|21
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Core
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|B. Moragne
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|I. Umezurike
|13
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|2
|B. Myles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Leath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Steele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|168
|50
|26
|10
|5
|2
|15
|24
|17/45
|7/13
|9/15
|3
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Olujobi
|29
|16
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|3
|E. Cain
|37
|15
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/11
|1/5
|8/10
|1
|4
|J. Coleman-Lands
|39
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/13
|2/11
|3/4
|0
|2
|D. Gage
|32
|9
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/12
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|2
|P. Reed
|33
|9
|14
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|3/5
|5
|9
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Olujobi
|29
|16
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|3
|E. Cain
|37
|15
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/11
|1/5
|8/10
|1
|4
|J. Coleman-Lands
|39
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/13
|2/11
|3/4
|0
|2
|D. Gage
|32
|9
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/12
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|2
|P. Reed
|33
|9
|14
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|3/5
|5
|9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|F. Cameron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Shreiner
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Strus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ozanne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|36
|11
|5
|3
|11
|19
|20/55
|4/21
|21/28
|12
|24
-
18IOWA
10MICHST68
90
Final
-
LIB
GTOWN78
88
Final
-
UMBC
COPPST71
60
Final
-
NIAGARA
PITT71
70
Final
-
MORGAN
4UVA45
83
Final
-
SJCBRK
STFRAN75
104
Final
-
TEXSO
UGA75
92
Final
-
REIN
ETNST60
107
Final
-
UVM
GMASON72
67
Final
-
PBU
DELST66
102
Final
-
RUT
12WISC64
69
Final
-
NWST
TEXAM59
80
Final
-
TROY
11FSU67
83
Final
-
NDAKST
IOWAST59
81
Final
-
FAMU
DEPAUL50
65
Final
-
COID
MNTNA52
80
Final
-
CSN
PEPPER90
83
Final