Guy, Hunter lead No. 4 Virginia past Morgan State, 83-45

  • Dec 03, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kyle Guy had the answer ready almost before the question was finished.

How hard is it, he was asked, to maintain intensity in the second half of a game when your team leads by 30 points?

''It's very easy,'' he said with a steely look on his face, ''considering how last season ended.''

Ah, that.

It was only last March when Virginia, the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16. That 74-54 loss to UMBC wasn't even as close as the score suggests, and the sting clearly still lingers.

''That was a rough way to end the season and it was a long offseason for a lot of us thinking about that game and how we ended the tournament with such a great season,'' Jack Salt said. ''It keeps us motivated at practice, in games. It just keeps us ready at all times.''

Guy and De'Andre Hunter scored 15 points each as the No. 4 Cavaliers dispatched Morgan State 83-45 on Monday night.

Nine different Cavaliers scored during a 24-6 first-half burst that turned a 23-14 lead into a 47-20 runaway. Virginia (8-0) then kept the defensive clamps on the Bears, who didn't make their third field goal of the second half until 1:57 remained.

''I think our defense was really good tonight, actually,'' Guy said.

Malik Miller and Victor Curry led the Bears (2-5) with seven points apiece. Morgan State was 5 for 28 (19.7 percent) from the field in the second half and missed all eight of its 3-point tries. For the game, the Bears shot 14 for 54 (25.9 percent).

''Clearly,'' Bears coach Todd Bozeman replied when it was suggested the game was more a payday for his program than anything.

''I wouldn't have chose to come down here and play this game,'' he said before allowing there would be benefits in terms of highlights he can emphasize.

''This is how a high-level program competes. This is how they defend. This is the discipline that they have,'' he added. ''It's things like that that you get out of it.''

Virginia was sloppy early with six turnovers in the first 12 minutes, but shot well from the start. The Cavaliers made 15 of 23 attempts (65.2 percent) in the opening half, including 7 of 11 (63.6) from 3-point range. Braxton Key began the long run in the first half with a pair of free throws, and by the time Cody Stattmann capped it with a 3-pointer, nine of the Cavaliers who scored in the half had done so during the run.

With the expected mismatch, Virginia coach Tony Bennett used his bench liberally, inserting 10 players in the first half.

The biggest cheer after halftime came in the closing minutes when team manager Grant Kersey, who gets to dress for home games, fed fellow walk-on Austin Katstra for a fast-break dunk. Moments later, Katstra fed Kersey for a layup and a three-point play.

SALTY

Salt, the Cavaliers' center, had a breakaway and tried a behind-the-back dribble, drawing roars from the crowd. He was fouled on the play and made both free throws, but also learned a valuable lesson. ''I was on the bench very fast,'' he said.

BIG PICTURE

Morgan State: The Bears' paying-the-bills schedule has done them no favors, as they lost 100-77 to No. 21 Villanova and 91-63 at DePaul before coming to John Paul Jones Arena. The tough slate, though, could pay off later in the season when Morgan State gets into the thick of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

Virginia: The Cavaliers started the night ranked third nationally in scoring defense (52.4 ppg) and had limited three teams - Coppin State, Towson and Wisconsin - to fewer than 50 points. Virginia also was among the national leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2), scoring margin (21.1) and 3-point field goal percentage (40.8).

UP NEXT

Morgan State: The Bears have a quick turnaround, returning home to face Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers play state rival VCU at home on Sunday.

Key Players
M. Cameron
2 G
K. Guy
5 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
26.7 Field Goal % 44.6
16.7 Three Point % 42.9
54.5 Free Throw % 78.6
+ 2 Malik Miller made layup 19.0
+ 1 Grant Kersey made free throw 26.0
  Shooting foul on Isaiah Burke 26.0
+ 2 Grant Kersey made layup, assist by Austin Katstra 26.0
+ 1 Victor Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Victor Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Austin Katstra 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Victor Curry 31.0
  Tyler Streeter missed jump shot 33.0
+ 1 Grant Kersey made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Grant Kersey made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
Team Stats
Points 45 83
Field Goals 14-54 (25.9%) 27-50 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 21-23 (91.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 33
Offensive 6 2
Defensive 17 28
Team 5 3
Assists 5 17
Steals 10 9
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
3
V. Curry F
7 PTS, 8 REB
5
K. Guy G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Morgan State 2-5 232245
home team logo 4 Virginia 8-0 473683
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Morgan State 2-5 71.3 PPG 37 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo 4 Virginia 8-0 73.6 PPG 34.1 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
11
M. Miller G 4.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.0 APG 45.8 FG%
12
D. Hunter G 16.6 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.6 APG 58.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
M. Miller G 7 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
12
D. Hunter G 15 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
25.9 FG% 54.0
21.1 3PT FG% 36.4
81.3 FT% 91.3
Morgan State
Starters
D. Syfax
M. Cameron
S. Devonish-Prince Jr.
S. Davis
J. Little
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Syfax 20 5 1 2 1 0 0 2 2/9 1/3 0/0 0 1
M. Cameron 31 4 1 2 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 1
S. Devonish-Prince Jr. 16 4 2 0 2 0 4 4 0/2 0/1 4/4 0 2
S. Davis 7 2 1 1 1 0 0 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Little 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
V. Curry
M. Miller
T. Streeter
A. Gillespie
L. McCray-Pace
K. Rawls
I. Burke
T. Oliver Jr.
R. Bell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Curry 26 7 8 0 1 0 2 3 2/6 0/0 3/4 3 5
M. Miller 18 7 4 0 1 2 0 1 2/5 0/1 3/4 2 2
T. Streeter 17 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 1
A. Gillespie 16 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 0
L. McCray-Pace 13 3 5 0 2 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 4
K. Rawls 12 3 0 0 1 0 3 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
I. Burke 13 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/5 0/3 2/2 0 0
T. Oliver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 45 23 5 10 2 14 21 14/54 4/19 13/16 6 17
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
J. Salt
K. Clark
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 27 15 1 2 1 0 3 1 5/8 3/5 2/2 0 1
D. Hunter 20 15 1 1 0 0 1 0 6/8 2/3 1/2 0 1
T. Jerome 27 8 3 5 5 0 1 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 3
J. Salt 13 6 4 2 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 3
K. Clark 25 3 2 2 1 0 0 0 1/5 0/4 1/1 0 2
Bench
K. Stattmann
M. Anthony
B. Key
G. Kersey
M. Diakite
J. Huff
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Badocchi
F. Caffaro
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Stattmann 12 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/3 4/4 0 1
M. Anthony 20 8 4 1 0 1 2 1 2/4 0/2 4/4 0 4
B. Key 17 6 9 1 1 0 3 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 8
G. Kersey 3 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 3/3 0 0
M. Diakite 13 3 3 1 0 1 2 2 1/3 0/0 1/1 0 3
J. Huff 15 2 2 0 0 3 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Katstra 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Nixon 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 30 17 9 5 13 15 27/50 8/22 21/23 2 28
