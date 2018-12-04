SDAKST
Martin, Harris lead Memphis over South Dakota State 88-80

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 04, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin and Tyler Harris scored 22 points apiece and Memphis pulled away early and cruised to an 88-80 victory over South Dakota State on Tuesday night.

Memphis (4-4) snapped a two-game skid that included a 78-67 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Martin and Harris each made eight field goals, with Harris hitting four 3-pointers and Martin shooting 6 of 9 from the line.

David Jenkins made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 35 points on 11-of-17 shooting to lead South Dakota State (7-3). Mike Daum had 18 points and Skyler Flatten 13.

Antwann Jones' 3-pointer midway through the first half sparked a 25-4 run to close the first half and the Tigers led 40-32. Harris scored 12 points and Martin had 11 before the break.

Flatten's 3 cut the Jackrabbits' deficit to 44-39 early in the second. Memphis answered with an 8-0 surge and led by double digits for most of the second half.

Team Stats
Points 80 88
Field Goals 27-60 (45.0%) 33-65 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 15-33 (45.5%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 36
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 20 24
Team 2 1
Assists 14 17
Steals 9 9
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 23 17
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G
35 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
T. Harris G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Jackrabbits 7-3 324880
home team logo Tigers 4-4 404888
O/U 159.5, MEMP -4
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Jackrabbits 7-3 81.7 PPG 43.9 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Tigers 4-4 76.9 PPG 42.6 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G 20.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.5 APG 49.5 FG%
3
J. Martin G 13.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.4 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G 35 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
3
J. Martin G 22 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
45.0 FG% 50.8
45.5 3PT FG% 32.0
68.8 FT% 70.0
Tigers
Starters
T. Harris
J. Martin
A. Lomax
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Harris 33 22 3 2 2 0 4 1 8/13 4/9 2/2 1 2
J. Martin 34 22 5 4 3 2 2 3 8/15 0/2 6/9 1 4
A. Lomax 29 12 4 2 1 0 1 2 5/12 0/3 2/4 2 2
R. Thornton 27 8 9 4 0 0 3 3 2/3 0/1 4/5 6 3
M. Parks Jr. 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
T. Harris
J. Martin
A. Lomax
R. Thornton
M. Parks Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Harris 33 22 3 2 2 0 4 1 8/13 4/9 2/2 1 2
J. Martin 34 22 5 4 3 2 2 3 8/15 0/2 6/9 1 4
A. Lomax 29 12 4 2 1 0 1 2 5/12 0/3 2/4 2 2
R. Thornton 27 8 9 4 0 0 3 3 2/3 0/1 4/5 6 3
M. Parks Jr. 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
I. Maurice
A. Jones
K. Davenport
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Maurice 21 10 8 0 3 4 1 2 5/7 0/2 0/0 1 7
A. Jones 16 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 0
K. Davenport 16 5 5 0 0 0 3 4 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 5
K. Brewton Jr. 17 3 1 4 0 0 2 3 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 1
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 35 17 9 6 17 19 33/65 8/25 14/20 11 24
NCAA BB Scores