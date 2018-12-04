MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jeremiah Martin and Tyler Harris scored 22 points apiece and Memphis pulled away early and cruised to an 88-80 victory over South Dakota State on Tuesday night.

Memphis (4-4) snapped a two-game skid that included a 78-67 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Martin and Harris each made eight field goals, with Harris hitting four 3-pointers and Martin shooting 6 of 9 from the line.

David Jenkins made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 35 points on 11-of-17 shooting to lead South Dakota State (7-3). Mike Daum had 18 points and Skyler Flatten 13.

Antwann Jones' 3-pointer midway through the first half sparked a 25-4 run to close the first half and the Tigers led 40-32. Harris scored 12 points and Martin had 11 before the break.

Flatten's 3 cut the Jackrabbits' deficit to 44-39 early in the second. Memphis answered with an 8-0 surge and led by double digits for most of the second half.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.