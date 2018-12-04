STPETE
CLEM

No Text

Reed, Thomas help Clemson hold off Saint Peter's 65-60

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 04, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Marcquise Reed tossed in 21 points with three assists and three steals and Elijah Thomas posted a double-double as Clemson outlasted Saint Peter's 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Thomas, who had a season-high 17 points, scored nine in the final five minutes to help the Tigers (6-2) hold on. Thomas scored five straight to put the Tigers up 54-50 with 4:17 left in the game. Saint Peter's used 3-point plays by KC Ndefo and Quinn Taylor to pull even at 56 with 2:23 remaining. Shelton Mitchell's layup and 1 of 2 free throws by David Skara gave Clemson a 59-56 lead, and Thomas and Mitchell each hit two free throws in the final 21 seconds to fend off the Peacocks (2-6).

Thomas added 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Mitchell finished with 15 points.

Davauhnte Turner topped Saint Peter's with 18 points. Turner has scored in double figures in all eight games this season. Cameron Jones and Dallas Watson scored 13 and 11, respectively, and Taylor grabbed 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Peter's: The Peacocks snapped a five-game skid last time out with a 63-59 overtime victory over Maine. Saint Peter's heads back home where they are 2-1 this season with all three games going to overtime.

Clemson: The Tigers, who had never played Saint Peter's, improved to 13-0 all-time against teams from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. ... Clemson opened the season with five straight wins but fell out of the Top 25 after back-to-back losses to Creighton and Nebraska. ... Clemson starters were averaging just under 63 points per game with Thomas in the lineup. Thomas came off the bench against the Peacocks and accounted for 17 of the Tigers' 21 bench points.

UP NEXT

Saint Peter's: The Peacocks host LIU Brooklyn on Saturday.

Clemson: The Tigers take on No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey, in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Turner
1 G
M. Reed
2 G
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
33.3 Field Goal % 47.0
33.3 Three Point % 27.0
90.9 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas 1.0
  Davauhnte Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Shelton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Shelton Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Quinn Taylor 12.0
+ 2 Dallas Watson made layup 14.0
+ 1 Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Elijah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Quinn Taylor 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas 22.0
  Davauhnte Turner missed jump shot 24.0
Team Stats
Points 60 65
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 2-14 (14.3%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 36
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 19 26
Team 3 2
Assists 8 6
Steals 5 6
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Turner G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
M. Reed G
21 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo St. Peter's 2-6 283260
home team logo Clemson 6-2 283765
O/U 132.5, CLEM -20.5
Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, SC
O/U 132.5, CLEM -20.5
Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, SC
Team Stats
away team logo St. Peter's 2-6 66.6 PPG 38.4 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo Clemson 6-2 75.6 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
1
D. Turner G 16.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.0 APG 40.0 FG%
2
M. Reed G 19.1 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.4 APG 47.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Turner G 16 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
2
M. Reed G 21 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
41.1 FG% 41.7
47.6 3PT FG% 14.3
66.7 FT% 76.7
St. Peter's
Starters
D. Turner
C. Jones
K. Ndefo
S. Idowu
Q. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Turner 37 16 2 2 1 1 3 0 6/16 3/6 1/1 2 0
C. Jones 36 13 4 2 1 0 3 2 5/10 3/5 0/0 0 4
K. Ndefo 35 9 6 3 2 1 2 5 3/11 1/5 2/2 2 4
S. Idowu 15 4 2 0 0 0 0 5 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Q. Taylor 35 3 10 1 1 0 0 4 1/7 0/1 1/3 3 7
Starters
D. Turner
C. Jones
K. Ndefo
S. Idowu
Q. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Turner 37 16 2 2 1 1 3 0 6/16 3/6 1/1 2 0
C. Jones 36 13 4 2 1 0 3 2 5/10 3/5 0/0 0 4
K. Ndefo 35 9 6 3 2 1 2 5 3/11 1/5 2/2 2 4
S. Idowu 15 4 2 0 0 0 0 5 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Q. Taylor 35 3 10 1 1 0 0 4 1/7 0/1 1/3 3 7
Bench
D. Watson
M. Majak
K. Brown
M. Ndiaye
D. Woods
N. Bostick
M. Dixon
M. Johnson
A. Hicks
C. Underwood
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Watson 20 13 1 0 0 0 2 1 5/6 3/4 0/0 0 1
M. Majak 19 2 1 0 0 4 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Brown 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bostick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 60 26 8 5 6 11 22 23/56 10/21 4/6 7 19
Clemson
Starters
M. Reed
S. Mitchell
D. Skara
J. White
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 38 21 0 3 3 0 2 4 6/14 0/2 9/11 0 0
S. Mitchell 32 15 2 0 0 0 4 1 4/9 2/5 5/6 0 2
D. Skara 29 4 4 0 1 0 0 3 1/3 0/2 2/4 1 3
J. White 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Simms 24 2 4 0 0 2 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 4
Starters
M. Reed
S. Mitchell
D. Skara
J. White
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 38 21 0 3 3 0 2 4 6/14 0/2 9/11 0 0
S. Mitchell 32 15 2 0 0 0 4 1 4/9 2/5 5/6 0 2
D. Skara 29 4 4 0 1 0 0 3 1/3 0/2 2/4 1 3
J. White 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Simms 24 2 4 0 0 2 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 4
Bench
E. Thomas
C. Trapp
J. Newman III
T. Jemison
H. Tyson
L. Davis
J. Baehre
M. William
P. Fox
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Thomas 26 17 12 0 0 2 1 1 5/8 0/0 7/9 3 9
C. Trapp 22 4 7 3 1 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 6
J. Newman III 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Jemison 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
H. Tyson 14 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 1
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 34 6 6 4 9 12 20/48 2/14 23/30 8 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores