Reed, Thomas help Clemson hold off Saint Peter's 65-60
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Marcquise Reed tossed in 21 points with three assists and three steals and Elijah Thomas posted a double-double as Clemson outlasted Saint Peter's 65-60 on Tuesday night.
Thomas, who had a season-high 17 points, scored nine in the final five minutes to help the Tigers (6-2) hold on. Thomas scored five straight to put the Tigers up 54-50 with 4:17 left in the game. Saint Peter's used 3-point plays by KC Ndefo and Quinn Taylor to pull even at 56 with 2:23 remaining. Shelton Mitchell's layup and 1 of 2 free throws by David Skara gave Clemson a 59-56 lead, and Thomas and Mitchell each hit two free throws in the final 21 seconds to fend off the Peacocks (2-6).
Thomas added 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Mitchell finished with 15 points.
Davauhnte Turner topped Saint Peter's with 18 points. Turner has scored in double figures in all eight games this season. Cameron Jones and Dallas Watson scored 13 and 11, respectively, and Taylor grabbed 10 rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Saint Peter's: The Peacocks snapped a five-game skid last time out with a 63-59 overtime victory over Maine. Saint Peter's heads back home where they are 2-1 this season with all three games going to overtime.
Clemson: The Tigers, who had never played Saint Peter's, improved to 13-0 all-time against teams from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. ... Clemson opened the season with five straight wins but fell out of the Top 25 after back-to-back losses to Creighton and Nebraska. ... Clemson starters were averaging just under 63 points per game with Thomas in the lineup. Thomas came off the bench against the Peacocks and accounted for 17 of the Tigers' 21 bench points.
UP NEXT
Saint Peter's: The Peacocks host LIU Brooklyn on Saturday.
Clemson: The Tigers take on No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey, in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|47.0
|33.3
|Three Point %
|27.0
|90.9
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas
|1.0
|Davauhnte Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Shelton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Shelton Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Quinn Taylor
|12.0
|+ 2
|Dallas Watson made layup
|14.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Quinn Taylor
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas
|22.0
|Davauhnte Turner missed jump shot
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|65
|Field Goals
|23-56 (41.1%)
|20-48 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|2-14 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|8
|6
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|22
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Peter's 2-6
|66.6 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Clemson 6-2
|75.6 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|41.1
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|20
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/6
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Majak
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Brown
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bostick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|60
|26
|8
|5
|6
|11
|22
|23/56
|10/21
|4/6
|7
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|38
|21
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6/14
|0/2
|9/11
|0
|0
|S. Mitchell
|32
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|5/6
|0
|2
|D. Skara
|29
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|3
|J. White
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Simms
|24
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|38
|21
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6/14
|0/2
|9/11
|0
|0
|S. Mitchell
|32
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|5/6
|0
|2
|D. Skara
|29
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|3
|J. White
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Simms
|24
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Thomas
|26
|17
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|7/9
|3
|9
|C. Trapp
|22
|4
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|J. Newman III
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Jemison
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|H. Tyson
|14
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baehre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|34
|6
|6
|4
|9
|12
|20/48
|2/14
|23/30
|8
|26
-
EVAN
ARKST77
87
2nd 10.0
-
LAMAR
HOU56
79
2nd 0.0 ESP3
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT72
74
2nd 1:14
-
GAST
BAMA80
78
2nd 23.0 SECN+
-
CENTRY
GRAM38
66
2nd 7:29
-
UTEP
MARQET32
47
2nd 15:19 FS1
-
NMEX
NMEXST17
46
1st 1:41
-
WVU
FLA13
21
1st 8:13 ESPN
-
SDAKST
MEMP32
40
1st 0.0
-
SDAK
COLO28
41
1st 0.0 PACN
-
5MICH
NWEST36
30
1st 0.0 BTN
-
NH
SETON57
77
Final
-
CMICH
YOUNG100
94
Final/3OT
-
NKY
CINCY65
78
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY94
88
Final
-
ARMY
NJTECH72
77
Final
-
ND
OKLA80
85
Final
-
NEAST
CUSE49
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
AMER82
95
Final
-
MIAMI
PENN75
89
Final
-
FORD
MAINE68
75
Final/2OT
-
DTROIT
DAYTON59
98
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE92
79
Final
-
HOW
APPST86
100
Final
-
PROV
BC100
95
Final/OT
-
RADFRD
JMAD66
73
Final
-
HOLY
UMASS82
78
Final
-
25FURMAN
ELON98
77
Final
-
WINTHR
DAVID81
99
Final
-
MASLOW
BU60
79
Final
-
STPETE
CLEM60
65
Final
-
IND
PSU64
62
Final
-
BRAD
ARKLR68
62
Final
-
PVAM
LATECH68
82
Final
-
TXARL
MIZZOU45
65
Final
-
MCNSE
22MISSST77
90
Final
-
NALAB
UAB67
73
Final
-
WOFF
2KANSAS47
72
Final
-
NCASHV
8AUBURN41
67
Final
-
HIGHPT
VALPO55
53
Final
-
CAMP
ABIL68
83
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW57
82
Final
-
SEMO
MVSU57
77
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL37
90
Final
-
UCMERCED
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm
-
BCU
MARYCA0
0148 O/U
-19.5
10:00pm