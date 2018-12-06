DRAKE
MILW

No Text

McGlynn, Norton lead Drake to 75-61 win over Milwaukee

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 06, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Nick McGlynn and Nick Norton combined for 29 points to lead Drake to its fifth straight win, a 75-61 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night.

McGlynn had 15 points and Norton drained 4 of 7 from deep to total 14 points. Brady Ellingson added 11 while dishing out five assists and recording three steals. Liam Robbins contributed nine points while grabbing a career-best 12 rebounds for Drake (6-1). The Bulldogs' only loss was at Colorado.

Drake trailed early, taking its first lead at 15-14 after Ellingson nailed a 3 and Robbins followed with a layup with 8:57 remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs finished the half on a 23-8 run to go up 38-22 at the break. Drake continued the push in the second half and led 54-30 after D.J. Wilkins drained a 3 at the 13:00 mark.

The Bulldogs shot 44 percent (25-57) from the floor while limiting Milwaukee to 18-of-53 shooting (34 percent). Drake also nailed 10 of 30 from long range while the Panthers hit just 4 of 23 from distance.

Darius Roy had 19 points to lead Milwaukee (2-7), which lost its third straight game.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Norton
D. Roy
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
51.3 Field Goal % 50.0
48.1 Three Point % 33.3
85.7 Free Throw % 90.0
+ 1 Vance Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Vance Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Vance Johnson 10.0
  Tyler Behrendt missed jump shot 13.0
  Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Darius Roy 19.0
+ 1 Vance Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Vance Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Shooting foul on Liam Robbins 46.0
+ 1 Nick McGlynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Nick McGlynn made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
Team Stats
Points 75 61
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 18-53 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 4-23 (17.4%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 38
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 26 28
Team 1 2
Assists 16 6
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 11 16
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
N. McGlynn F
15 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
20
D. Roy G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Drake 6-1 383775
home team logo Milwaukee 2-7 223961
O/U 149, MILW +2
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Milwaukee, WI
O/U 149, MILW +2
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Drake 6-1 81.3 PPG 39.7 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Milwaukee 2-7 69.8 PPG 41.1 RPG 11.1 APG
Key Players
35
N. McGlynn F 15.0 PPG 8.5 RPG 1.0 APG 50.9 FG%
20
D. Roy G 14.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.6 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
35
N. McGlynn F 15 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
20
D. Roy G 19 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
43.9 FG% 34.0
33.3 3PT FG% 17.4
65.2 FT% 87.5
Drake
Starters
N. McGlynn
N. Norton
B. Ellingson
D. Wilkins
A. Murphy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. McGlynn 18 15 3 0 1 1 1 3 5/10 0/2 5/6 1 2
N. Norton 32 14 3 1 0 0 1 3 5/8 4/7 0/1 0 3
B. Ellingson 32 11 4 5 3 0 2 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 4
D. Wilkins 27 8 4 3 0 0 0 2 2/9 2/7 2/2 0 4
A. Murphy 24 6 1 3 0 0 3 0 2/9 1/5 1/2 0 1
Starters
N. McGlynn
N. Norton
B. Ellingson
D. Wilkins
A. Murphy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. McGlynn 18 15 3 0 1 1 1 3 5/10 0/2 5/6 1 2
N. Norton 32 14 3 1 0 0 1 3 5/8 4/7 0/1 0 3
B. Ellingson 32 11 4 5 3 0 2 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 4
D. Wilkins 27 8 4 3 0 0 0 2 2/9 2/7 2/2 0 4
A. Murphy 24 6 1 3 0 0 3 0 2/9 1/5 1/2 0 1
Bench
L. Robbins
G. Sturtz
N. Thomas
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
C. Gholson
R. Penn
M. Gray
L. Vaske
T. Murphy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Robbins 22 9 12 1 1 1 2 3 3/6 0/2 3/4 4 8
G. Sturtz 24 8 5 1 1 0 1 4 2/3 0/1 4/8 3 2
N. Thomas 19 4 2 2 1 0 1 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
S. Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Pilipovic 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 34 16 7 2 11 18 25/57 10/30 15/23 8 26
Milwaukee
Starters
D. Roy
D. Abram
J. Wright
B. Arthur-Williams
A. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Roy 26 19 1 2 0 0 3 2 5/9 2/4 7/8 0 1
D. Abram 31 12 8 1 2 1 3 2 1/8 1/6 9/11 1 7
J. Wright 28 7 3 0 1 0 0 1 3/9 1/5 0/0 1 2
B. Arthur-Williams 30 4 8 1 2 1 3 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 3 5
A. Allen 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 0
Starters
D. Roy
D. Abram
J. Wright
B. Arthur-Williams
A. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Roy 26 19 1 2 0 0 3 2 5/9 2/4 7/8 0 1
D. Abram 31 12 8 1 2 1 3 2 1/8 1/6 9/11 1 7
J. Wright 28 7 3 0 1 0 0 1 3/9 1/5 0/0 1 2
B. Arthur-Williams 30 4 8 1 2 1 3 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 3 5
A. Allen 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 0
Bench
V. Johnson
B. Barnes
C. Warren-Newsome
T. Behrendt
J. Madge
W. Sessoms
T. Lucas
H. Henderson
S. Mitchell
E. Goodman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Johnson 27 12 8 2 1 1 0 4 4/9 0/2 4/4 2 6
B. Barnes 19 2 1 0 0 0 3 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Warren-Newsome 11 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
T. Behrendt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Madge 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
W. Sessoms 9 0 1 0 1 0 3 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Goodman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 36 6 7 3 16 20 18/53 4/23 21/24 8 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores