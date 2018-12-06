McGlynn, Norton lead Drake to 75-61 win over Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) Nick McGlynn and Nick Norton combined for 29 points to lead Drake to its fifth straight win, a 75-61 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night.
McGlynn had 15 points and Norton drained 4 of 7 from deep to total 14 points. Brady Ellingson added 11 while dishing out five assists and recording three steals. Liam Robbins contributed nine points while grabbing a career-best 12 rebounds for Drake (6-1). The Bulldogs' only loss was at Colorado.
Drake trailed early, taking its first lead at 15-14 after Ellingson nailed a 3 and Robbins followed with a layup with 8:57 remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs finished the half on a 23-8 run to go up 38-22 at the break. Drake continued the push in the second half and led 54-30 after D.J. Wilkins drained a 3 at the 13:00 mark.
The Bulldogs shot 44 percent (25-57) from the floor while limiting Milwaukee to 18-of-53 shooting (34 percent). Drake also nailed 10 of 30 from long range while the Panthers hit just 4 of 23 from distance.
Darius Roy had 19 points to lead Milwaukee (2-7), which lost its third straight game.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|51.3
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|48.1
|Three Point %
|33.3
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|90.0
|+ 1
|Vance Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Vance Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Vance Johnson
|10.0
|Tyler Behrendt missed jump shot
|13.0
|Bad pass turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Darius Roy
|19.0
|+ 1
|Vance Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Vance Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
|46.0
|+ 1
|Nick McGlynn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Nick McGlynn made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|61
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|18-53 (34.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-30 (33.3%)
|4-23 (17.4%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|21-24 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|38
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|26
|28
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|16
|6
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|16
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
35
|N. McGlynn F
|15.0 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|50.9 FG%
|
20
|D. Roy G
|14.4 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|4.6 APG
|42.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. McGlynn F
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|D. Roy G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|34.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|17.4
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. McGlynn
|18
|15
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|2
|N. Norton
|32
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|4/7
|0/1
|0
|3
|B. Ellingson
|32
|11
|4
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Wilkins
|27
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|4
|A. Murphy
|24
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/9
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. McGlynn
|18
|15
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|2
|N. Norton
|32
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|4/7
|0/1
|0
|3
|B. Ellingson
|32
|11
|4
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Wilkins
|27
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|4
|A. Murphy
|24
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/9
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Robbins
|22
|9
|12
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|8
|G. Sturtz
|24
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|4/8
|3
|2
|N. Thomas
|19
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Pilipovic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vaske
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|34
|16
|7
|2
|11
|18
|25/57
|10/30
|15/23
|8
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roy
|26
|19
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/9
|2/4
|7/8
|0
|1
|D. Abram
|31
|12
|8
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1/8
|1/6
|9/11
|1
|7
|J. Wright
|28
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Arthur-Williams
|30
|4
|8
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|5
|A. Allen
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roy
|26
|19
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/9
|2/4
|7/8
|0
|1
|D. Abram
|31
|12
|8
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1/8
|1/6
|9/11
|1
|7
|J. Wright
|28
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Arthur-Williams
|30
|4
|8
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|5
|A. Allen
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Johnson
|27
|12
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4/9
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|6
|B. Barnes
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Warren-Newsome
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Behrendt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Madge
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|W. Sessoms
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Goodman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|36
|6
|7
|3
|16
|20
|18/53
|4/23
|21/24
|8
|28
-
BJU
GWEBB37
105
Final
-
IUK
IUPUI64
95
Final
-
WARNEN
TNTECH60
118
Final
-
KYCH
WOFF58
112
Final
-
FTVALST
FAMU58
80
Final
-
OAK
FAIR87
86
Final
-
CHARLO
WAKE56
80
Final
-
23MD
PURDUE60
62
Final
-
VOORH
SCST69
90
Final
-
IOWAST
18IOWA84
98
Final
-
DRAKE
MILW75
61
Final
-
TRINILL
CHIST82
84
Final
-
UTVALL
ARIZ69
80
Final
-
PEPPER
UCRIV71
75
Final
-
BCU
SJST65
67
Final
-
NEBOM
SEATTLE71
90
Final