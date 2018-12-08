Childs' big night sparks BYU to 74-59 win over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Yoeli Childs scored 31 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead BYU to a 74-59 victory over Utah on Saturday.
T.J. Haws added 18 points and six rebounds, while Zac Seljaas chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Cougars. BYU (7-4) beat the Utes for the second straight season.
Sedrick Barefield scored 16 points and Timmy Allen added 13 for the Utes. Utah (4-4) lost after shooting just 36.5 percent from the field.
Childs didn't waste any time ripping apart Utah's defense. He connected on his first five field-goal attempts to give BYU's offense a quick spark. The junior forward accounted for his team's first 12 points.
Seljaas followed Childs' opening barrage with back-to-back baskets and a pair of free throws to put the Cougars up 19-14 midway through the first half.
A cold-shooting spell opened the door for Utah to stay within striking distance throughout the first half. BYU missed eight consecutive baskets and went 6:39 without a field goal before T.J. Haws finally ended the drought with a 3-pointer. The Utes answered with an 8-0 run during that stretch and took a 22-19 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Barefield and Riley Battin.
BYU went back in front 27-22 on Haws' 3-pointer off the dribble and another outside basket from Connor Harding on the team's subsequent possession. That set the stage for the Cougars to build a comfortable second-half lead.
Childs scored three baskets, highlighted by his first 3-pointer of the game, to fuel a 13-0 run that gave BYU a 45-28 lead with 14:17 left in the second half. Utah missed seven straight shots to open the half before Donnie Tillman and Both Gach scored back-to-back baskets to break the ice.
Utah closed the gap to 54-46 on back-to-back baskets from Barefield. BYU slammed the door on a comeback by answering with seven straight baskets. Haws fueled the barrage with three baskets. His final jumper gave BYU a 72-52 lead.
THE BIG PICTURE
BYU: The Cougars looked like a new team against their in-state rivals. Childs dominated on both ends of the court and BYU was active in getting to loose balls and cleaning the glass. The Cougars have a chance to build some real momentum before WCC play.
Utah: It ended up being the same old story for the Utes. Utah couldn't knock down shots for long stretches and had no answer for many of BYU's key playmakers. The Utes need to find some consistent options on offense before the entire season gets away from them.
UP NEXT
BYU: The Cougars host Portland State on Wednesday
Utah: The Utes visit ninth-ranked Kentucky on Saturday
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.9
|Min. Per Game
|28.9
|11.6
|Pts. Per Game
|11.6
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|56.6
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|28.0
|Three Point %
|29.0
|82.9
|Free Throw %
|86.7
|+ 3
|Beau Rydalch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach
|13.0
|Bad pass turnover on Taylor Maughan
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|37.0
|Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Evan Troy
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Both Gach
|43.0
|Nick Emery missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
|1:06
|Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|+ 2
|Yoeli Childs made tip-in
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|59
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|19-52 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|10-30 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-14 (92.9%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|28
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brigham Young 7-4
|85.7 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|17.4 APG
|Utah 4-4
|74.6 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|Y. Childs F
|22.9 PPG
|11.4 RPG
|3.2 APG
|53.2 FG%
|
2
|S. Barefield G
|13.7 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|3.4 APG
|37.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Y. Childs F
|31 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|S. Barefield G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.4
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|92.9
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Childs
|37
|31
|11
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13/16
|1/3
|4/5
|4
|7
|T. Haws
|37
|18
|6
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5/10
|3/4
|5/5
|0
|6
|Z. Seljaas
|37
|14
|6
|3
|5
|1
|2
|3
|5/14
|2/8
|2/2
|1
|5
|C. Harding
|24
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Hardnett
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Worthington
|9
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|D. Nixon
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|N. Emery
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Cannon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Bergersen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Troy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Lee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Baxter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Maughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|35
|12
|6
|3
|10
|17
|27/57
|7/24
|13/14
|7
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Barefield
|35
|16
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6/18
|3/11
|1/3
|0
|2
|D. Tillman
|29
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|1
|R. Battin
|30
|9
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Johnson
|20
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|P. Van Dyke
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|20
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|4/6
|0
|3
|B. Gach
|20
|5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|5
|B. Rydalch
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Topalovic
|17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|0
|C. Jones Jr.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Morley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Popoola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Gaskin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thioune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kremer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Hendrix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|26
|13
|3
|2
|11
|14
|19/52
|10/30
|11/17
|5
|21
-
UTAHST
WEBER72
65
2nd 19.0 ATSN
-
SUTAH
CMICH74
84
2nd 1:49
-
HOUBP
TEXST52
64
2nd 9:08 ESP+
-
12WISC
MARQET47
45
2nd 11:47 FOX
-
CALVY
PEAY26
93
2nd 9:49 ESP+
-
CHMPBTST
ALCORN26
58
2nd 16:47
-
JAXST
DELST38
22
2nd 19:00
-
NKY
EKY14
15
1st 8:46 ESP+
-
WISGB
BGREEN11
20
1st 8:05 ESP+
-
TXARL
NTEXAS5
4
1st 15:44
-
ILLCHI
COLO17
22
1st 7:52 PACN
-
CREIGH
24NEB14
24
1st 11:11 BTN
-
MGSC
JVILLE15
41
1st 5:48 ESP+
-
UCONN
11FSU2
0
1st 19:21 ESP2
-
YALE
3DUKE32
41
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
SCHREI
ABIL53
93
Final
-
CSTATE
EMICH53
105
Final
-
10MICHST
FLA63
59
Final
-
PITT
WVU59
69
Final
-
9UK
SETON83
84
Final/OT
-
DEPAUL
NWEST68
75
Final
-
WICHST
OKLA48
80
Final
-
SC
5MICH78
89
Final
-
UAB
MEMP76
94
Final
-
LIU
STPETE74
58
Final
-
WCAR
NCASHV71
59
Final
-
PSUWB
CCTST58
79
Final
-
GRAM
UCF45
70
Final
-
TRUMST
INDST69
77
Final
-
MARIST
STETSON79
75
Final
-
RI
HOLY79
63
Final
-
MORGAN
TOWSON74
69
Final
-
BYU
UTAH74
59
Final
-
UNLV
ILL74
77
Final
-
IPFW
MIAOH79
85
Final
-
COLG
PSU65
76
Final
-
STJOES
21NOVA58
70
Final
-
UMBC
DREXEL91
76
Final
-
MAINE
DART52
78
Final
-
XAVIER
CINCY47
62
Final
-
NCCU
APPST73
82
Final
-
STNYBRK
BROWN69
71
Final
-
LAFAY
QUINN77
88
Final
-
WMICH
YOUNG88
77
Final
-
DUB
NIOWA67
75
Final
-
UMKC
SDAK65
63
Final
-
LOYMD
BING83
65
Final
-
LVILLE
IND67
68
Final
-
TOLEDO
MRSHL75
74
Final/OT
-
RUT
FORD70
78
Final
-
JWUNC
GWEBB55
102
Final
-
HARSTO
SIUE87
92
Final
-
WKY
ARK78
77
Final
-
RADFRD
OHIO69
78
Final
-
GTOWN
CUSE71
72
Final
-
WMMARY
HAMP76
71
Final
-
LOYCHI
23MD41
55
Final
-
AMER
HOW83
85
Final
-
RIDER
HOFSTRA73
89
Final
-
HOU
OKLAST63
53
Final
-
TULANE
SALAB60
81
Final
-
MACU
TXSA74
104
Final
-
ARMY
AF66
61
Final
-
SIENA
ROBERT74
71
Final
-
OAK
NEAST83
92
Final
-
STFRAN
NJTECH60
82
Final
-
WRIGHT
KENTST76
83
Final
-
PENN
LSALLE83
65
Final
-
LEHIGH
MOUNT85
78
Final
-
CENTWA
BOISE62
82
Final
-
TNMART
ETNST62
80
Final
-
GREEN
NCAT67
92
Final
-
17BUFF
STBON80
62
Final
-
SAMHOU
COLOST65
71
Final
-
ARKST
MINN56
72
Final
-
CLEM
22MISSST71
82
Final
-
GASOU
MERCER89
74
Final
-
VALPO
GWASH82
79
Final
-
16KSTATE
TULSA46
47
Final
-
25FURMAN
USCUP74
60
Final
-
NILL
BUTLER68
95
Final
-
CARK
ARKLR0
0149.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
LNGBCH
FRESNO0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
HARV
UVM0
0136 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNMTH
ALBANY0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SILL
SEMO0
0136 O/U
+9
7:30pm ESP+
-
EILL
WILL0
0137.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
NEBOM
OREG0
0149.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm PACN
-
EWASH
NDAKST0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
NAU0
0147.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MISS
ILLST0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CONTX
TEXSO0
0
8:30pm
-
DAYTON
8AUBURN0
0138 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
2KANSAS0
0147.5 O/U
-15
8:30pm ESP2
-
SACST
PORT0
0149.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CALTECH
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
ARKPB
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
JACKST
PEPPER0
0149 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
IDAHO0
0134 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
UCIRV0
0138 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
BCU
CPOLY0
0141 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
ND
UCLA0
0153 O/U
-5.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
SDGST
CAL0
0140 O/U
+3.5
10:30pm PACN
-
HAHILO
HAWAII0
0
12:00am
-
BC
TEXAM0
0