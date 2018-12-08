BYU
Childs' big night sparks BYU to 74-59 win over Utah

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 08, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Yoeli Childs scored 31 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead BYU to a 74-59 victory over Utah on Saturday.

T.J. Haws added 18 points and six rebounds, while Zac Seljaas chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Cougars. BYU (7-4) beat the Utes for the second straight season.

Sedrick Barefield scored 16 points and Timmy Allen added 13 for the Utes. Utah (4-4) lost after shooting just 36.5 percent from the field.

Childs didn't waste any time ripping apart Utah's defense. He connected on his first five field-goal attempts to give BYU's offense a quick spark. The junior forward accounted for his team's first 12 points.

Seljaas followed Childs' opening barrage with back-to-back baskets and a pair of free throws to put the Cougars up 19-14 midway through the first half.

A cold-shooting spell opened the door for Utah to stay within striking distance throughout the first half. BYU missed eight consecutive baskets and went 6:39 without a field goal before T.J. Haws finally ended the drought with a 3-pointer. The Utes answered with an 8-0 run during that stretch and took a 22-19 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Barefield and Riley Battin.

BYU went back in front 27-22 on Haws' 3-pointer off the dribble and another outside basket from Connor Harding on the team's subsequent possession. That set the stage for the Cougars to build a comfortable second-half lead.

Childs scored three baskets, highlighted by his first 3-pointer of the game, to fuel a 13-0 run that gave BYU a 45-28 lead with 14:17 left in the second half. Utah missed seven straight shots to open the half before Donnie Tillman and Both Gach scored back-to-back baskets to break the ice.

Utah closed the gap to 54-46 on back-to-back baskets from Barefield. BYU slammed the door on a comeback by answering with seven straight baskets. Haws fueled the barrage with three baskets. His final jumper gave BYU a 72-52 lead.

THE BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars looked like a new team against their in-state rivals. Childs dominated on both ends of the court and BYU was active in getting to loose balls and cleaning the glass. The Cougars have a chance to build some real momentum before WCC play.

Utah: It ended up being the same old story for the Utes. Utah couldn't knock down shots for long stretches and had no answer for many of BYU's key playmakers. The Utes need to find some consistent options on offense before the entire season gets away from them.

UP NEXT

BYU: The Cougars host Portland State on Wednesday

Utah: The Utes visit ninth-ranked Kentucky on Saturday

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Y. Childs
D. Tillman
28.9 Min. Per Game 28.9
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
56.6 Field Goal % 45.9
28.0 Three Point % 29.0
82.9 Free Throw % 86.7
+ 3 Beau Rydalch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 13.0
  Bad pass turnover on Taylor Maughan 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee 37.0
  Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on Evan Troy 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Both Gach 43.0
  Nick Emery missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Connor Harding 1:06
  Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
+ 2 Yoeli Childs made tip-in 1:14
Team Stats
Points 74 59
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 19-52 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 28
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 28 21
Team 5 2
Assists 12 13
Steals 6 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
Y. Childs F
31 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
S. Barefield G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 7-4 324274
home team logo Utah 4-4 283159
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 7-4 85.7 PPG 43.5 RPG 17.4 APG
home team logo Utah 4-4 74.6 PPG 38.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
23
Y. Childs F 22.9 PPG 11.4 RPG 3.2 APG 53.2 FG%
2
S. Barefield G 13.7 PPG 1.3 RPG 3.4 APG 37.5 FG%
Top Scorers
23
Y. Childs F 31 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
2
S. Barefield G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
47.4 FG% 36.5
29.2 3PT FG% 33.3
92.9 FT% 64.7
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
T. Haws
Z. Seljaas
C. Harding
J. Hardnett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Childs 37 31 11 2 0 0 1 2 13/16 1/3 4/5 4 7
T. Haws 37 18 6 4 0 2 2 2 5/10 3/4 5/5 0 6
Z. Seljaas 37 14 6 3 5 1 2 3 5/14 2/8 2/2 1 5
C. Harding 24 5 5 1 0 0 1 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 5
J. Hardnett 22 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
L. Worthington
D. Nixon
N. Emery
M. Cannon
R. Bergersen
E. Troy
K. Lee
G. Baxter
T. Maughan
J. Wade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Worthington 9 4 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
D. Nixon 10 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 2
N. Emery 13 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
M. Cannon 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Bergersen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Troy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Lee 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Baxter 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 35 12 6 3 10 17 27/57 7/24 13/14 7 28
Utah
Starters
S. Barefield
D. Tillman
R. Battin
J. Johnson
P. Van Dyke
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Barefield 35 16 2 1 1 0 1 0 6/18 3/11 1/3 0 2
D. Tillman 29 10 4 1 0 0 1 1 2/8 2/6 4/4 3 1
R. Battin 30 9 6 5 0 0 1 2 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 5
J. Johnson 20 2 4 0 0 1 3 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4
P. Van Dyke 20 0 1 2 0 0 0 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Allen
B. Gach
B. Rydalch
N. Topalovic
C. Jones Jr.
B. Morley
M. Reininger
B. King
C. Popoola
N. Gaskin
L. Thioune
K. Kremer
V. Hendrix
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Allen 20 13 3 0 0 0 2 2 4/4 1/1 4/6 0 3
B. Gach 20 5 6 3 0 0 1 0 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 5
B. Rydalch 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
N. Topalovic 17 1 0 1 2 1 1 2 0/1 0/0 1/3 0 0
C. Jones Jr. 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
B. Morley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Popoola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kremer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Hendrix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 26 13 3 2 11 14 19/52 10/30 11/17 5 21
NCAA BB Scores