Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally past Louisville 68-67
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Romeo Langford scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 Saturday to help Indiana rally for a 68-67 victory over Louisville.
The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. They needed a late 8-3 run to take control and two free throws from Langford with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.
Jordan Nwora finished with a career-high 24 points as the Cardinals (6-3) had a three-game winning streak end. Christen Cunningham added 16 points including a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the buzzer sounded.
Louisville led most of the game and never trailed until Rob Phinisee made a 3-pointer with 8:36 to go.
It didn't last long. The Cardinals retook a 50-49 lead when Nwora made a 3 on the ensuing possession but gave it right back when Morgan completed a 3-point play with 7:48 left.
Langford followed that with two free throws to make it 54-50.
Then, on a day the Cardinals shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the second half, they stormed back.
After Nwora's 3, Ryan McMahon scored on a cutting layup to give Louisville a 55-54 lead with 4:14 to go. The Cardinals retook the lead twice more, the last coming on Cunningham's two free throws with 1:37 left.
But the Hoosiers allowed only one basket after taking a 63-58 lead.
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of cracking the Top 25. But a dismal second half dropped them to 1-5 all-time in Bloomington and will likely force them to wait at least another week.
Indiana: It hasn't been pretty but the Hoosiers have strung three straight wins over power-conference teams - all by one or two points. It should force voters to take note and should be enough to get Indiana into the rankings.
UP NEXT
Louisville: Is hosting a toy drive for Norton's Children's Hospital when Lipscomb visits Wednesday.
Indiana: Takes the week off for finals and will return to action Saturday in Indianapolis when they'll face Butler in the Crossroads Classic.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|17.9
|Pts. Per Game
|17.9
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|40.4
|Field Goal %
|48.8
|38.7
|Three Point %
|23.7
|78.3
|Free Throw %
|69.0
|+ 3
|Christen Cunningham made 3-pt. floating jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Romeo Langford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Romeo Langford made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton
|2.0
|+ 1
|Ryan McMahon made 3rd of 3 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 3 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Ryan McMahon made 1st of 3 free throws
|2.0
|Shooting foul on Romeo Langford
|2.0
|+ 1
|Rob Phinisee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Rob Phinisee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Darius Perry
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|68
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|24-49 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-32 (34.4%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|16-25 (64.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive
|8
|1
|Defensive
|26
|28
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|22
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisville 6-3
|83.5 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Indiana 8-2
|78.6 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|J. Nwora F
|17.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|48.8 FG%
|
0
|R. Langford G
|17.9 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|2.1 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Nwora F
|24 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|R. Langford G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|38.3
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|34.4
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|64.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|38
|24
|14
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8/17
|4/8
|4/6
|3
|11
|C. Cunningham
|29
|16
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5/10
|4/6
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Sutton
|30
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3/9
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|3
|S. Enoch
|19
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Perry
|17
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. McMahon
|23
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|2/6
|3/3
|0
|1
|M. Williams
|15
|2
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|A. Agau
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Fore
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|V. King
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Rainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Battaile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|34
|14
|6
|4
|9
|22
|23/60
|11/32
|10/13
|8
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Langford
|31
|21
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/11
|0/3
|9/14
|0
|1
|J. Morgan
|33
|15
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|6/9
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|5
|R. Phinisee
|33
|10
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3/9
|3/5
|1/2
|0
|6
|J. Smith
|31
|9
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|A. Durham
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|14
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|3
|D. Green
|15
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Fitzner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. McRoberts
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forrester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|29
|10
|6
|2
|10
|13
|24/49
|4/14
|16/25
|1
|28
