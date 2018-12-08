LVILLE
IND

No Text

Hoosiers use 2nd-half charge to rally past Louisville 68-67

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 08, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Romeo Langford scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 Saturday to help Indiana rally for a 68-67 victory over Louisville.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won three straight overall and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. They needed a late 8-3 run to take control and two free throws from Langford with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.

Jordan Nwora finished with a career-high 24 points as the Cardinals (6-3) had a three-game winning streak end. Christen Cunningham added 16 points including a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the buzzer sounded.

Louisville led most of the game and never trailed until Rob Phinisee made a 3-pointer with 8:36 to go.

It didn't last long. The Cardinals retook a 50-49 lead when Nwora made a 3 on the ensuing possession but gave it right back when Morgan completed a 3-point play with 7:48 left.

Langford followed that with two free throws to make it 54-50.

Then, on a day the Cardinals shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the second half, they stormed back.

After Nwora's 3, Ryan McMahon scored on a cutting layup to give Louisville a 55-54 lead with 4:14 to go. The Cardinals retook the lead twice more, the last coming on Cunningham's two free throws with 1:37 left.

But the Hoosiers allowed only one basket after taking a 63-58 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals appeared to be on the verge of cracking the Top 25. But a dismal second half dropped them to 1-5 all-time in Bloomington and will likely force them to wait at least another week.

Indiana: It hasn't been pretty but the Hoosiers have strung three straight wins over power-conference teams - all by one or two points. It should force voters to take note and should be enough to get Indiana into the rankings.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Is hosting a toy drive for Norton's Children's Hospital when Lipscomb visits Wednesday.

Indiana: Takes the week off for finals and will return to action Saturday in Indianapolis when they'll face Butler in the Crossroads Classic.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Sutton
24 F
R. Langford
0 G
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
40.4 Field Goal % 48.8
38.7 Three Point % 23.7
78.3 Free Throw % 69.0
+ 3 Christen Cunningham made 3-pt. floating jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Romeo Langford made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Romeo Langford made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton 2.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 3rd of 3 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 3 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 3 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Romeo Langford 2.0
+ 1 Rob Phinisee made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Rob Phinisee missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Darius Perry 10.0
Team Stats
Points 67 68
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 24-49 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 33
Offensive 8 1
Defensive 26 28
Team 2 4
Assists 14 10
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 22 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
J. Nwora F
24 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
R. Langford G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Louisville 6-3 333467
home team logo Indiana 8-2 284068
O/U 147.5, IND -4.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
O/U 147.5, IND -4.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Louisville 6-3 83.5 PPG 39.9 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Indiana 8-2 78.6 PPG 40.1 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
33
J. Nwora F 17.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.3 APG 48.8 FG%
0
R. Langford G 17.9 PPG 5.8 RPG 2.1 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Nwora F 24 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
0
R. Langford G 21 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
38.3 FG% 49.0
34.4 3PT FG% 28.6
76.9 FT% 64.0
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
C. Cunningham
D. Sutton
S. Enoch
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 38 24 14 2 3 0 1 1 8/17 4/8 4/6 3 11
C. Cunningham 29 16 1 3 1 0 3 0 5/10 4/6 2/2 0 1
D. Sutton 30 8 5 1 1 0 0 5 3/9 1/5 1/2 2 3
S. Enoch 19 6 5 1 0 1 1 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
D. Perry 17 0 2 2 0 0 1 3 0/7 0/4 0/0 1 1
Starters
J. Nwora
C. Cunningham
D. Sutton
S. Enoch
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 38 24 14 2 3 0 1 1 8/17 4/8 4/6 3 11
C. Cunningham 29 16 1 3 1 0 3 0 5/10 4/6 2/2 0 1
D. Sutton 30 8 5 1 1 0 0 5 3/9 1/5 1/2 2 3
S. Enoch 19 6 5 1 0 1 1 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
D. Perry 17 0 2 2 0 0 1 3 0/7 0/4 0/0 1 1
Bench
R. McMahon
M. Williams
A. Agau
K. Fore
V. King
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. McMahon 23 11 1 1 1 0 1 3 3/7 2/6 3/3 0 1
M. Williams 15 2 5 2 0 3 1 3 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 4
A. Agau 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Fore 11 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
V. King 12 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 34 14 6 4 9 22 23/60 11/32 10/13 8 26
Indiana
Starters
R. Langford
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
J. Smith
A. Durham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 31 21 1 4 1 0 1 3 6/11 0/3 9/14 0 1
J. Morgan 33 15 5 2 1 2 1 0 6/9 0/1 3/4 0 5
R. Phinisee 33 10 6 0 1 0 3 3 3/9 3/5 1/2 0 6
J. Smith 31 9 9 2 0 0 0 3 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 8
A. Durham 22 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 0
Starters
R. Langford
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
J. Smith
A. Durham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 31 21 1 4 1 0 1 3 6/11 0/3 9/14 0 1
J. Morgan 33 15 5 2 1 2 1 0 6/9 0/1 3/4 0 5
R. Phinisee 33 10 6 0 1 0 3 3 3/9 3/5 1/2 0 6
J. Smith 31 9 9 2 0 0 0 3 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 8
A. Durham 22 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Davis
D. Green
E. Fitzner
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
R. Thompson
D. Anderson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 14 8 3 1 1 0 1 2 3/4 0/0 2/3 0 3
D. Green 15 5 3 1 1 0 3 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 3
E. Fitzner 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. McRoberts 19 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 29 10 6 2 10 13 24/49 4/14 16/25 1 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores