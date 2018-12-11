NJIT downs Fordham 53-50 behind Cooks, Lewis
NEW YORK (AP) Zach Cooks scored 16 points, Abdul Lewis added 11, including a go-ahead free throw, and NJIT beat Fordham 53-50 on Tuesday night to win its third straight.
Trailing 29-27 at halftime, NJIT led 43-35 after San Antonio Brinson hit a go-ahead dunk amid a 13-0 run, but the Rams hit three straight 3s for a 44-43 lead. The lead traded hands until Lewis' free throw put NJIT up 49-48 with 3:46 left, and the teams combined to miss seven shots and three free throws over the next three minutes.
Diandre Wilson and Cooks combined for three NJIT free throws, but Fordham closed to 52-50 on Antwon Portley's layup with 11.4 seconds to go. Donovan Greer's free throw gave NJIT a three-point lead and Nick Honor's 3 at the buzzer missed for the Rams.
Brinson grabbed eight rebounds and Shyquan Gibbs had five assists for the Highlanders (10-2), who shot 38 percent but only 3 of 13 from distance.
Honor scored 13 points and Portley added 12 for Fordham (7-3), which beat the Big Ten's Rutgers 78-70 last Saturday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Jesse Bunting
|0.0
|Nick Honor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Personal foul on Shyquan Gibbs
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|9.0
|Donovan Greer missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Donovan Greer made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Ty Perry
|9.0
|+ 2
|Antwon Portley made layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|Zach Cooks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Zach Cooks made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|50
|Field Goals
|16-42 (38.1%)
|21-57 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-27 (66.7%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|11
|7
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|11
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|New Jersey Tech 10-2
|73.8 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|9.7 APG
|Fordham 7-3
|75.3 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|38.1
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|33.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Cooks
|38
|16
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/12
|2/4
|4/6
|1
|4
|A. Lewis
|32
|11
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|3/7
|1
|6
|S. Brinson
|27
|7
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|5/6
|0
|8
|S. Gibbs
|33
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|D. Wilson
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Cooks
|38
|16
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/12
|2/4
|4/6
|1
|4
|A. Lewis
|32
|11
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|3/7
|1
|6
|S. Brinson
|27
|7
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|5/6
|0
|8
|S. Gibbs
|33
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|D. Wilson
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Greer
|17
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|1
|S. Jones
|15
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|1
|M. Bendary
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Willis
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Walsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. De Graaf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Diakite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jamison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|30
|11
|9
|2
|14
|11
|16/42
|3/13
|18/27
|4
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Honor
|39
|13
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5/16
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Portley
|30
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5/8
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Bunting
|25
|4
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|I. Raut
|12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Austin
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Honor
|39
|13
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5/16
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Portley
|30
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5/8
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Bunting
|25
|4
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|I. Raut
|12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Austin
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pekarek
|29
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|7
|T. Perry
|12
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Eyisi
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|J. Cobb
|21
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|C. Ohams
|11
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Gazi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Downing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Slanina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|50
|34
|7
|3
|5
|14
|20
|21/57
|7/25
|1/3
|8
|26
-
HOLYN
SACST54
58
2nd 8:19
-
MLSAPS
USM47
81
Final
-
SCST
LIB55
79
Final
-
17NOVA
PENN75
78
Final
-
MASLOW
STFRAN69
75
Final
-
LOYMD
MD71
94
Final
-
ALBANY
YALE63
71
Final
-
CHARSO
23FURMAN69
77
Final
-
TOWSON
UMBC80
76
Final/2OT
-
GASOU
UCF88
95
Final
-
MILES
ARKLR47
67
Final
-
MVSU
LATECH80
96
Final
-
PVAM
LALAF90
122
Final
-
FISK
JACKST56
77
Final
-
WSCSTT
WISGB46
112
Final
-
GRAM
LAMON67
72
Final
-
SAV
SDAKST72
139
Final
-
NJTECH
FORD53
50
Final
-
DENVER
WYO90
87
Final/OT
-
COLO
NMEX78
75
Final
-
UNF
MINN71
80
Final
-
JWUCO
NCOLO52
118
Final