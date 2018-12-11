NJTECH
FORD

NJIT downs Fordham 53-50 behind Cooks, Lewis

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Zach Cooks scored 16 points, Abdul Lewis added 11, including a go-ahead free throw, and NJIT beat Fordham 53-50 on Tuesday night to win its third straight.

Trailing 29-27 at halftime, NJIT led 43-35 after San Antonio Brinson hit a go-ahead dunk amid a 13-0 run, but the Rams hit three straight 3s for a 44-43 lead. The lead traded hands until Lewis' free throw put NJIT up 49-48 with 3:46 left, and the teams combined to miss seven shots and three free throws over the next three minutes.

Diandre Wilson and Cooks combined for three NJIT free throws, but Fordham closed to 52-50 on Antwon Portley's layup with 11.4 seconds to go. Donovan Greer's free throw gave NJIT a three-point lead and Nick Honor's 3 at the buzzer missed for the Rams.

Brinson grabbed eight rebounds and Shyquan Gibbs had five assists for the Highlanders (10-2), who shot 38 percent but only 3 of 13 from distance.

Honor scored 13 points and Portley added 12 for Fordham (7-3), which beat the Big Ten's Rutgers 78-70 last Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 53 50
Field Goals 16-42 (38.1%) 21-57 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 18-27 (66.7%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 26 26
Team 4 2
Assists 11 7
Steals 9 3
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 11 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
Z. Cooks G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
N. Honor G
13 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo New Jersey Tech 10-2 272653
home team logo Fordham 7-3 292150
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
away team logo New Jersey Tech 10-2 73.8 PPG 36.3 RPG 9.7 APG
home team logo Fordham 7-3 75.3 PPG 39 RPG 12.7 APG
4
Z. Cooks G 19.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.4 APG 49.0 FG%
3
N. Honor G 18.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.1 APG 46.1 FG%
4
Z. Cooks G 16 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
3
N. Honor G 13 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
38.1 FG% 36.8
23.1 3PT FG% 28.0
66.7 FT% 33.3
New Jersey Tech
Starters
Z. Cooks
A. Lewis
S. Brinson
S. Gibbs
D. Wilson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Cooks 38 16 5 3 3 0 1 2 5/12 2/4 4/6 1 4
A. Lewis 32 11 7 0 0 0 5 1 4/8 0/2 3/7 1 6
S. Brinson 27 7 8 0 1 1 2 3 1/6 0/3 5/6 0 8
S. Gibbs 33 4 5 5 3 1 1 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 5
D. Wilson 23 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 1
Bench
D. Greer
S. Jones
M. Bendary
D. Willis
R. Walsh
T. Price
K. De Graaf
S. Diakite
P. Jamison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Greer 17 8 2 1 1 0 3 1 3/6 1/1 1/1 1 1
S. Jones 15 4 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 4/5 0 1
M. Bendary 11 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Willis 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Walsh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. De Graaf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jamison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 30 11 9 2 14 11 16/42 3/13 18/27 4 26
Fordham
Starters
N. Honor
A. Portley
J. Bunting
I. Raut
C. Austin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Honor 39 13 0 3 1 0 3 0 5/16 3/9 0/0 0 0
A. Portley 30 12 2 3 0 0 3 4 5/8 1/2 1/2 0 2
J. Bunting 25 4 8 0 0 2 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 4
I. Raut 12 0 3 0 0 0 2 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 2
C. Austin 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Pekarek
T. Perry
O. Eyisi
J. Cobb
C. Ohams
E. Gazi
C. Downing
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
M. Williams
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Pekarek 29 8 8 0 0 0 1 3 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 7
T. Perry 12 7 0 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 0
O. Eyisi 12 4 4 0 0 2 2 4 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 2
J. Cobb 21 2 6 1 0 0 1 3 1/7 0/2 0/0 0 6
C. Ohams 11 0 3 0 2 1 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 50 34 7 3 5 14 20 21/57 7/25 1/3 8 26
