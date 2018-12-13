Haws scores 30 points, leads BYU over Portland State 85-66
PROVO, Utah (AP) TJ Haws made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to lead BYU to an 85-66 victory over Portland State on Wednesday night.
BYU (8-4) has won two straight since snapping a three-game skid. Portland State (5-4) has lost two of its last four games.
Haws was 9 of 15 from the floor and had five assists. Yoeli Childs added 13 points, and Zac Seljaas and Connor Harding 11 apiece for the Cougars. Nick Emery scored five points in 24 minutes in his third game of the season.
Derek Brown scored 14 points and Sal Nuhu had 12 for Portland State.
Rylan Bergersen's dunk sparked a 16-0 run as BYU closed the first half on a 23-11 run for a 45-32 advantage. Haws scored 10 points during the stretch.
Portland State cut the deficit to 55-48 with 12:50 to play, but Haws answered with back-to-back 3s and the Vikings didn't get closer.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|22.8
|Pts. Per Game
|22.8
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|11.6
|Reb. Per Game
|11.6
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|56.2
|28.6
|Three Point %
|28.0
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|79.6
|Defensive rebound by Taylor Maughan
|24.0
|Deante Strickland missed jump shot
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Juwan Williams
|40.0
|Evan Troy missed jump shot
|42.0
|+ 2
|Brendan Rumel made jump shot
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Brendan Rumel
|42.0
|Filip Fullerton missed jump shot
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Filip Fullerton
|54.0
|Juwan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Deante Strickland
|1:04
|Evan Troy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|85
|Field Goals
|21-67 (31.3%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|19-29 (65.5%)
|20-29 (69.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|56
|32
|Offensive
|19
|5
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|10
|4
|Assists
|12
|21
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|12
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|Portland State 5-4
|84.0 PPG
|53.4 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Brigham Young 8-4
|84.7 PPG
|43 RPG
|17.3 APG
|
|31.3
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|65.5
|FT%
|69.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Nuhu
|30
|12
|8
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5/14
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|5
|J. Williams
|18
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|4
|R. Goolsby
|22
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|6/11
|4
|0
|R. McCoy
|16
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|V. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Strickland
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|F. Fullerton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Greeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Nuga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|46
|12
|6
|3
|19
|22
|21/67
|5/24
|19/29
|19
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|33
|30
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|9/15
|5/10
|7/9
|0
|3
|Y. Childs
|24
|13
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|5/8
|0
|6
|Z. Seljaas
|22
|11
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|4/5
|2
|2
|C. Harding
|24
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/9
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|J. Hardnett
|23
|6
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|33
|30
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|9/15
|5/10
|7/9
|0
|3
|Y. Childs
|24
|13
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|5/8
|0
|6
|Z. Seljaas
|22
|11
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|4/5
|2
|2
|C. Harding
|24
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/9
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|J. Hardnett
|23
|6
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Emery
|24
|5
|1
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Worthington
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Nixon
|11
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|M. Cannon
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Bergersen
|11
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|4
|K. Lee
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|E. Troy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Baxter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Maughan
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|28
|21
|11
|4
|12
|20
|29/61
|7/21
|20/29
|5
|23
-
CARVER
TROY43
88
Final
-
ARMY
FDU84
93
Final
-
COPPST
NCGRN54
77
Final
-
INDNW
IUPUI79
116
Final
-
HARTFD
BRYANT91
74
Final
-
UMASS
TEMPLE63
65
Final
-
LIU
STNYBRK79
83
Final
-
CLMB
BC73
82
Final
-
CHATT
GAST88
95
Final
-
LPSCMB
LVILLE68
72
Final
-
NORFLK
RIDER71
81
Final
-
SELOU
MISS47
69
Final
-
NWST
11TXTECH44
79
Final
-
VMI
PRESBY70
103
Final
-
JAXST
WICHST65
69
Final
-
BELLE
SDAK52
78
Final
-
CHIST
DEPAUL70
104
Final
-
MURYST
SILL80
52
Final
-
LSU
24HOU76
82
Final
-
PORTST
BYU66
85
Final
-
ALST
BOISE57
67
Final
-
USD
OREG55
65
Final
-
CSDOMIN
SDGST46
99
Final