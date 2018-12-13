PORTST
Haws scores 30 points, leads BYU over Portland State 85-66

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 13, 2018

PROVO, Utah (AP) TJ Haws made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to lead BYU to an 85-66 victory over Portland State on Wednesday night.

BYU (8-4) has won two straight since snapping a three-game skid. Portland State (5-4) has lost two of its last four games.

Haws was 9 of 15 from the floor and had five assists. Yoeli Childs added 13 points, and Zac Seljaas and Connor Harding 11 apiece for the Cougars. Nick Emery scored five points in 24 minutes in his third game of the season.

Derek Brown scored 14 points and Sal Nuhu had 12 for Portland State.

Rylan Bergersen's dunk sparked a 16-0 run as BYU closed the first half on a 23-11 run for a 45-32 advantage. Haws scored 10 points during the stretch.

Portland State cut the deficit to 55-48 with 12:50 to play, but Haws answered with back-to-back 3s and the Vikings didn't get closer.

Key Players
H. Woods
Y. Childs
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
11.6 Reb. Per Game 11.6
40.0 Field Goal % 56.2
28.6 Three Point % 28.0
71.4 Free Throw % 79.6
  Defensive rebound by Taylor Maughan 24.0
  Deante Strickland missed jump shot 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Juwan Williams 40.0
  Evan Troy missed jump shot 42.0
+ 2 Brendan Rumel made jump shot 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Brendan Rumel 42.0
  Filip Fullerton missed jump shot 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Filip Fullerton 54.0
  Juwan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Deante Strickland 1:04
  Evan Troy missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
Team Stats
Points 66 85
Field Goals 21-67 (31.3%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 19-29 (65.5%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 56 32
Offensive 19 5
Defensive 27 23
Team 10 4
Assists 12 21
Steals 6 11
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
0
D. Brown G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
30
T. Haws G
30 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Portland State 5-4 323466
home team logo Brigham Young 8-4 454085
BYU -16, O/U 166
Marriott Center Provo, UT
BYU -16, O/U 166
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Portland State 5-4 84.0 PPG 53.4 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 8-4 84.7 PPG 43 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
0
D. Brown G 10.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.4 APG 38.2 FG%
30
T. Haws G 16.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.1 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Brown G 14 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
30
T. Haws G 30 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
31.3 FG% 47.5
20.8 3PT FG% 33.3
65.5 FT% 69.0
Portland State
Starters
D. Brown
H. Woods
J. Orme
B. Rumel
M. Mayhew
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Brown 23 14 5 2 0 0 6 2 3/8 1/2 7/8 3 2
H. Woods 36 7 5 5 2 0 4 1 2/9 1/4 2/4 0 5
J. Orme 20 6 4 1 1 1 3 4 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 2
B. Rumel 10 3 4 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 3
M. Mayhew 17 2 6 3 0 0 0 2 1/12 0/8 0/0 4 2
Bench
S. Nuhu
J. Williams
R. Goolsby
R. McCoy
V. Carter
D. Strickland
F. Fullerton
T. Wood
K. Greeley
M. Nuga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Nuhu 30 12 8 1 2 2 0 3 5/14 0/0 2/2 3 5
J. Williams 18 9 5 0 0 0 1 3 3/7 2/6 1/2 1 4
R. Goolsby 22 8 4 0 1 0 2 0 1/1 0/0 6/11 4 0
R. McCoy 16 5 3 0 0 0 1 4 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 3
V. Carter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Strickland 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
F. Fullerton 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Greeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Nuga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 46 12 6 3 19 22 21/67 5/24 19/29 19 27
Brigham Young
Starters
T. Haws
Y. Childs
Z. Seljaas
C. Harding
J. Hardnett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Haws 33 30 3 5 1 0 2 2 9/15 5/10 7/9 0 3
Y. Childs 24 13 6 2 1 3 1 2 4/8 0/0 5/8 0 6
Z. Seljaas 22 11 4 1 2 0 1 1 3/8 1/3 4/5 2 2
C. Harding 24 11 3 3 1 0 1 1 5/9 0/2 1/2 1 2
J. Hardnett 23 6 0 1 4 0 1 2 3/8 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
N. Emery
L. Worthington
D. Nixon
M. Cannon
R. Bergersen
K. Lee
E. Troy
G. Baxter
T. Maughan
J. Wade
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Emery 24 5 1 6 2 0 1 3 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 1
L. Worthington 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
D. Nixon 11 2 5 0 0 0 4 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
M. Cannon 13 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Bergersen 11 2 4 2 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 4
K. Lee 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
E. Troy 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
G. Baxter 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Maughan 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 28 21 11 4 12 20 29/61 7/21 20/29 5 23
