No. 16 Wisconsin overwhelms Savannah State 101-60

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 13, 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Finally, Wisconsin had a breather.

The 16th-ranked Badgers dominated back home against an overmatched team following a seven-game stretch versus power conference foes.

Brad Davison scored a season-high 24 points and Wisconsin had a school-record 69 first-half points to overwhelm Savannah State 101-60 on Thursday night.

''Every game is an opportunity. It doesn't matter what the team is, we're focused on trying to get better,'' Davison said. ''But definitely, we've had a little bit of a grind.''

It was just the kind of confidence-building rout that Wisconsin needed after 74-69 loss in overtime last week to in-state rival Marquette. That game was also preceded by mostly down-to-the-wire contests against more evenly-matched schools.

The Badgers (9-2) took care of Savannah State in a hurry on Thursday.

Davison was 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Preseason All-American Ethan Happ had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Tai Strickland added a career-high 14 points.

The Badgers shot 71 percent in the first half to take a 37-point lead on their way to their first 100-point contest since 2013. Savannah State (3-9) is the only team in Division I allowing 100 points a game.

''We try to do it and play the game the right way ... that will reinforce (good) habits,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. ''We don't change our demands regardless of scores or opponents.''

Jaquan Dotson had 20 points to lead the Tigers, a team that likes to shoot 3s. Second in the NCAAs in hitting 13 3s a game, Savannah State managed to shoot 11 of 39 (28 percent) from the arc at the Kohl Center.

But Wisconsin put on a first-half clinic, hitting 24 of 34 from the field, including 69 percent (11 of 16) from 3-point range.

Strickland's night exemplified the Badgers' early fortune after two of his three 3s banked off the backboard.

''It definitely helped me get a lot more comfortable. It's different from practice where it's a closed gym,'' Strickland said about his 17-minute outing.

TIP INS

Savannah State: The team dressed just eight players, the tallest player being 6-foot-8 Romani Hansen. But 6-6 guard Adam Saeed faced the 6-10 Happ for the opening tip. Allowing foes to shoot 50 percent on the season, the Tigers were routed, as expected. They were also outrebounded 45-20. ... Tyrell Harper finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Wisconsin: F Khalil Iverson sat out with a lower left foot injury. Coach Greg Gard said the injury wasn't serious. He didn't really need one of his best defenders anyway. ... The 11 3s in the opening 20 minutes were a school record for a first half. .... Wisconsin finished the night shooting 47 percent.

OVERWHELMED TIGERS

At one point, Davison was trapped in the corner in the frontcourt by two defenders before jumping and slinging a pass to Kobe King at the opposite wing. King hit a bucket and drew a foul for a 39-20 lead with 9:25 left in the first.

Later, Wisconsin's Charles Thomas blocked Romani Hansen's layup attempt from behind. At the other end, D'Mitrik Trice punctured the undersized Tigers' zone with a diagonal pass to a cutting Davison for an easy layup and 21-point lead with 8:13 left in the first.

''The only way (the team) can get better is playing against better competition,'' Tigers coach Horace Broadnax said. ''And it's a good experience to come in here and play the Big Ten.''

QUOTABLE

''They got a visual and a good, physical understanding, showing up today (that they've) got to work. That's what they should take away, but social media is going to distract them before they get back to work.'' - Broadnax, with a laugh, about the lesson for his players.

UP NEXT

Savannah State: At Tennessee Tech on Dec. 20.

Wisconsin: Hosts Grambling on Dec. 22.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Charles Thomas IV 9.0
  Jaquan Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 3 Walt McGrory made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tai Strickland 22.0
  Personal foul on Tyrell Harper 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Tai Strickland 40.0
  Tyrell Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyrell Harper 47.0
  Tyrell Harper missed layup, blocked by Charles Thomas IV 49.0
  Michael Ballard missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
  Personal foul on Collins Joseph 1:25
  Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl 1:26
Team Stats
Points 60 101
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 37-66 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 11-39 (28.2%) 16-34 (47.1%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 20 45
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 17 30
Team 0 2
Assists 16 28
Steals 5 10
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 15 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
J. Dotson G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
34
B. Davison G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Savannah State 3-9 322860
home team logo 16 Wisconsin 9-2 6932101
WISC -36, O/U 161.5
Kohl Center Madison, WI
WISC -36, O/U 161.5
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Savannah State 3-9 79.5 PPG 47.9 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo 16 Wisconsin 9-2 73.3 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
11
J. Dotson G 12.4 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.1 APG 39.3 FG%
34
B. Davison G 7.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.6 APG 34.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Dotson G 20 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
34
B. Davison G 24 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
40.0 FG% 56.1
28.2 3PT FG% 47.1
50.0 FT% 78.6
Savannah State
Starters
J. Dotson
Z. Sellers
T. Harper
A. Saeed
C. Dubose
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Dotson 38 20 3 1 3 0 2 1 8/16 4/11 0/1 1 2
Z. Sellers 37 11 1 8 2 0 2 0 4/10 3/8 0/0 0 1
T. Harper 31 11 12 2 0 0 5 3 4/12 2/8 1/1 1 11
A. Saeed 16 7 1 1 0 2 2 3 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 0
C. Dubose 22 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 0
Bench
R. Hansen
J. Grant Jr.
C. Joseph
Z. Smith
J. Smith
A. Bryant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hansen 23 8 1 0 0 0 1 2 4/9 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Grant Jr. 8 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
C. Joseph 25 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 20 16 5 2 13 15 24/60 11/39 1/2 3 17
Wisconsin
Starters
B. Davison
E. Happ
D. Trice
K. King
N. Reuvers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Davison 29 24 4 5 4 0 1 1 8/11 6/9 2/2 1 3
E. Happ 28 18 11 6 1 0 0 1 7/8 0/0 4/5 2 9
D. Trice 23 14 3 4 0 0 1 0 5/8 4/7 0/0 0 3
K. King 23 10 3 1 0 0 0 0 4/8 0/3 2/3 1 2
N. Reuvers 19 7 3 2 0 0 2 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 3
Bench
T. Strickland
C. Thomas IV
B. Pritzl
W. McGrory
M. Ballard
A. Ford
K. Iverson
T. Anderson
O. Hamilton
T. Currie
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Strickland 17 14 2 6 2 0 2 0 5/7 3/4 1/2 0 2
C. Thomas IV 16 6 8 0 1 2 2 1 2/6 0/0 2/2 6 2
B. Pritzl 19 5 5 2 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 4
W. McGrory 9 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
M. Ballard 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 0
A. Ford 14 0 3 1 2 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 2
K. Iverson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 101 43 28 10 2 10 5 37/66 16/34 11/14 13 30
NCAA BB Scores