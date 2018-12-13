UMES
DUQ

No Text

Duquesne perfect at home, tops Maryland-Eastern Shore 72-57

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 13, 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) Lamar Norman Jr. scored 16 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double as Duquesne kept its perfect record on its home floor intact with a 72-57 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore for its sixth win at home Thursday night.

The Dukes now have won three in a row. Maryland-Eastern Shor (1-9) has lost all seven road games this season.

Duquesne held a 20-point lead with two minutes left in the first half, but the Hawks sandwiched a pair of Ryan Andino 3-pointers around a 3 from Norman, and AJ Cheeseman tipped in a shot at the buzzer to cut the Dukes' lead to 41-26.

The Dukes maintained their double-digit lead throughout the second half, but the Hawks managed to briefly pare it to 11 points, but could never break into single digits.

Sincere Carry added 12 points and dished seven assists and Marcus Weathers had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Duquesne.

Andino hit 6 of 13 from behind the arc and finished with 22 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Ryan Andino made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montraz Oliver 16.0
  Turnover on Austin Rotroff 25.0
  Offensive foul on Austin Rotroff 25.0
+ 2 Ryan Andino made jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Gabriel Gyamfi 57.0
  Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr. 1:21
  Montraz Oliver missed floating jump shot 1:23
+ 1 Sincere Carry made free throw 1:42
  Shooting foul on A.J. Cheeseman 1:42
+ 2 Sincere Carry made driving layup 1:42
Team Stats
Points 57 72
Field Goals 21-56 (37.5%) 24-61 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 12-36 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 44
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 26 29
Team 1 0
Assists 11 16
Steals 7 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
R. Andino G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
L. Norman Jr. G
16 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 1-9 263157
home team logo Duquesne 7-2 413172
DUQ -20, O/U 134.5
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
DUQ -20, O/U 134.5
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 1-9 54.6 PPG 31.1 RPG 9.9 APG
home team logo Duquesne 7-2 75.9 PPG 38.5 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
1
R. Andino G 12.0 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.3 APG 34.3 FG%
22
L. Norman Jr. G 4.7 PPG 1.1 RPG 0.4 APG 57.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
R. Andino G 22 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
22
L. Norman Jr. G 16 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
37.5 FG% 39.3
41.2 3PT FG% 33.3
72.7 FT% 63.2
Md.-E. Shore
Starters
R. Andino
A. Frost
T. Jones
A. Cheeseman
C. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Andino 34 22 2 2 3 0 0 0 8/19 6/13 0/0 0 2
A. Frost 32 6 6 5 0 0 4 3 2/6 1/3 1/3 2 4
T. Jones 33 6 3 0 0 2 1 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 0 3
A. Cheeseman 28 6 4 1 2 0 1 5 3/9 0/0 0/0 3 1
C. Bartley 16 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 2
Starters
R. Andino
A. Frost
T. Jones
A. Cheeseman
C. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Andino 34 22 2 2 3 0 0 0 8/19 6/13 0/0 0 2
A. Frost 32 6 6 5 0 0 4 3 2/6 1/3 1/3 2 4
T. Jones 33 6 3 0 0 2 1 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 0 3
A. Cheeseman 28 6 4 1 2 0 1 5 3/9 0/0 0/0 3 1
C. Bartley 16 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 2
Bench
D. Caldwell
G. Gyamfi
I. Taylor
M. Oliver
J. Bartley
M. Adams
D. Green
C. Gaynor
L. Thomas
B. Urrutia
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Caldwell 33 11 11 1 2 0 1 2 4/9 0/0 3/4 0 11
G. Gyamfi 17 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
I. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oliver 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gaynor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Urrutia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 31 11 7 2 9 16 21/56 7/17 8/11 5 26
Duquesne
Starters
L. Norman Jr.
S. Carry
M. Weathers
M. Lewis II
A. Rotroff
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Norman Jr. 28 16 9 2 0 0 0 3 6/13 4/9 0/0 2 7
S. Carry 33 12 2 7 4 1 2 1 3/8 1/4 5/6 0 2
M. Weathers 29 11 11 1 0 0 0 1 5/10 1/4 0/2 7 4
M. Lewis II 22 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 3/7 3/6 0/0 0 0
A. Rotroff 22 5 8 2 0 1 2 5 1/3 0/0 3/4 1 7
Starters
L. Norman Jr.
S. Carry
M. Weathers
M. Lewis II
A. Rotroff
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Norman Jr. 28 16 9 2 0 0 0 3 6/13 4/9 0/0 2 7
S. Carry 33 12 2 7 4 1 2 1 3/8 1/4 5/6 0 2
M. Weathers 29 11 11 1 0 0 0 1 5/10 1/4 0/2 7 4
M. Lewis II 22 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 3/7 3/6 0/0 0 0
A. Rotroff 22 5 8 2 0 1 2 5 1/3 0/0 3/4 1 7
Bench
F. Hughes
B. Wade
G. Bizeau
A. Kelly
E. Williams Jr.
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
T. Dunn-Martin
M. Hughes
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Hughes 15 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 4/10 3/8 1/3 1 1
B. Wade 13 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 1
G. Bizeau 9 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 2
A. Kelly 17 2 5 0 1 1 6 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
E. Williams Jr. 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
Z. Snyder 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Dunn-Martin 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
M. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 44 16 5 3 12 12 24/61 12/36 12/19 15 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores