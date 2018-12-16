Texas A&M bests Oregon State 67-64 in the Dam City Classic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) A long layoff didn't rattle the Aggies.
TJ Starks had 18 points and eight assists and Texas A&M won their third straight game with a 67-64 victory over Oregon State at the Dam City Classic on Saturday night.
Brandon Mahan, Wendell Mitchell and John Walker III each added 10 points for the Aggies (4-4), who hadn't played for nearly two weeks because of a cancelled game.
Ethan Thompson had 20 points for the Beavers (6-3), who dropped their second straight game. Tres Tinkle added 17.
After a back-and-forth second half, Starks hit a 3-pointer that gave the Aggies a 63-57 lead with just over four minutes left. Savion Flagg added a layup to extend the lead.
Stephen Thompson Jr. made a layup to pull the Beavers within 65-62 with 34.6 seconds left. Mitchell missed the first of two free throws on the other end before Alfred Hollins did the same for Oregon State to make it 66-63.
Oregon State couldn't score in a scramble under the basket in the waning moments and ultimately couldn't catch up to the Aggies.
''It was a good win for us. I thought we came in and started the game with the right mentality, defensively,'' A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. ''Offensively we struggled early and turned the ball over too much. And we've got to give Oregon State some credit, their zone gave us some problems.''
It was the fourth Dam City Classic showcase at Portland's Moda Center, home of the NBA's Trail Blazers.
''It just kind of came down to the little things that this young team is still trying to figure out,'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said.
The Aggies were coming off an 80-59 victory over Northwestern State on Dec. 3. Texas A&M had a game against Boston College scheduled for Dec. 8 but the Eagles ultimately said they could not get to the game because of travel delays caused by poor weather in College Station.
''We are perplexed by this decision and disappointed for our student-athletes and fans,'' Kennedy said in a statement at the time.
Texas A&M jumped in front 22-16 early after back-to-back 3-pointers from Mitchell. The Beavers responded with a 7-2 run to get within 24-23, capped by Tinkle's layup.
Texas A&M led 33-30 at the half, led by Mahan with eight points.
Ethan Thompson, who had averaged 20.7 points for the Beavers over the previous three games, had 10 points at the break. Kylor Kelley had two blocks for Oregon State in the first half for his 10th straight game with multiple blocks, tying an Oregon State record.
Tinkle and Ethan Thompson hit consecutive 3-pointers to pull Oregon State ahead 36-35 early in the second half.
Mahan's fast-break dunk give the Aggies a 43-40 lead, but Stephen Thompson hit a 3-pointer to tie it. The teams wrestled for the lead much of the rest of the way until Starks' 3-pointer.
Starks had 14 of his points in the second half.
''When he's making plays for other people he's really effective,'' Kennedy said about Starks' night. ''Then in the second half he scored a little bit more.''
The Beavers were without senior center Gligorije Rakocevic for the third straight game because of a stress fracture in his foot. There is no timetable for his return.
Oregon State has a quick turnaround with a game at home in Corvallis on Monday against Pepperdine.
''We hit the floor tomorrow for practice and right back in the saddle on Monday and I'm sure you'll see some guys come out hopefully with their hair on fire a little bit to get the momentum back,'' coach Tinkle said.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: The last time the Aggies played the Beavers was on Dec. 29, 1976 at the Far West Classic at the Memorial Coliseum, which is next door to the Moda Center. Oregon State won, 80-58. ... The Aggies are wearing a uniform patch in honor of President George H.W. Bush, who passed away on Nov. 30 and is buried at College Station.
Oregon State: The Oregon State women's team, ranked No. 8, also played Texas A&M, but in Hawaii. So both Beavers' teams played the Aggies at neutral sites. ... Kelley, who came in averaging 3.4 blocks a game to lead the Pac-12, finished with four rejections.
UP NEXT:
Texas A&M: The Aggies host Valpo on Wednesday.
Oregon State: The Beavers host Pepperdine on Monday. Oregon State's next seven games are all in the state of Oregon, including a trip to play the rival Ducks.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|9.8
|Reb. Per Game
|9.8
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|26.7
|Three Point %
|30.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Texas A&M
|0.0
|Stephen Thompson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|3.0
|T.J. Starks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|T.J. Starks made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Tres Tinkle
|3.0
|+ 1
|Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Tres Tinkle
|3.0
|Tres Tinkle missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Shooting foul on T.J. Starks
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|4.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|64
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|21-61 (34.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|41
|Offensive
|10
|17
|Defensive
|20
|19
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|16
|12
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|5
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|18
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas A&M 4-4
|74.3 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Oregon State 6-3
|72.7 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Starks G
|13.9 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|4.3 APG
|36.5 FG%
|
5
|E. Thompson G
|13.9 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.6 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Starks G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|8 AST
|E. Thompson G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|34.4
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Starks
|35
|18
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|4
|8/17
|1/6
|1/2
|2
|0
|B. Mahan
|17
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3/5
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|S. Flagg
|37
|7
|8
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|6
|C. Mekowulu
|21
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Chandler
|23
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Starks
|35
|18
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|4
|8/17
|1/6
|1/2
|2
|0
|B. Mahan
|17
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3/5
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|S. Flagg
|37
|7
|8
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|6
|C. Mekowulu
|21
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Chandler
|23
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Mitchell
|28
|10
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|2
|J. Walker III
|20
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|5/5
|1
|2
|J. Nebo
|19
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|C. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gilder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. French
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jasey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|30
|16
|7
|5
|15
|20
|23/54
|7/17
|14/17
|10
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Thompson
|37
|20
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/6
|5/6
|0
|3
|T. Tinkle
|36
|17
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|6/17
|1/8
|4/6
|3
|3
|A. Hollins
|31
|8
|10
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|3/5
|7
|3
|K. Kelley
|26
|6
|9
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|5
|S. Thompson Jr.
|35
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/11
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Thompson
|37
|20
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/6
|5/6
|0
|3
|T. Tinkle
|36
|17
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|6/17
|1/8
|4/6
|3
|3
|A. Hollins
|31
|8
|10
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|3/5
|7
|3
|K. Kelley
|26
|6
|9
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|5
|S. Thompson Jr.
|35
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/11
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Vernon
|12
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|W. Washington
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Z. Reichle
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|G. Rakocevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|36
|12
|4
|8
|18
|17
|21/61
|8/27
|14/19
|17
|19
-
IONA
PRINCE81
85
Final
-
BUCK
15OHIOST71
73
Final
-
3TENN
MEMP102
92
Final
-
SMU
GTOWN81
73
Final
-
ODU
25CUSE68
62
Final
-
17NOVA
1KANSAS71
74
Final
-
WILL
IUPUI68
82
Final
-
APPST
SFLA69
76
Final
-
OHIO
DTROIT63
61
Final
-
NICHST
BU63
75
Final
-
SEMO
CIT74
86
Final
-
PURDUE
ND80
88
Final
-
UMES
PITT43
78
Final
-
TRNFL
PRESBY44
87
Final
-
MARIST
COLG66
82
Final
-
NCST
PSU89
78
Final
-
YOUNG
BING58
48
Final
-
RUT
SETON66
72
Final
-
KYCH
LIB55
96
Final
-
WMICH
5MICH62
70
Final
-
JAXST
EVAN55
50
Final
-
MRSHL
AKRON75
74
Final
-
ETNST
ILL55
73
Final
-
SILL
14BUFF65
73
Final
-
SFA
LAMON58
74
Final
-
UCSB
RICE99
89
Final/OT
-
PEPPER
SUTAH69
78
Final/OT
-
ROBERT
RIDER50
69
Final
-
RADFRD
CLEM66
74
Final
-
DART
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
CHARLS
VCU83
79
Final
-
SCST
USCUP84
88
Final
-
TNTECH
KENSAW68
73
Final
-
STPETE
STFRAN53
54
Final
-
ORAL
RICH59
52
Final
-
KENTST
LVILLE70
83
Final
-
WILSON
MOUNT59
74
Final
-
NCWILM
23FURMAN50
93
Final
-
25IND
BUTLER71
68
Final
-
IOWAST
DRAKE77
68
Final
-
TEMPLE
DAVID77
75
Final/OT
-
NALAB
NCGRN48
53
Final
-
BELMONT
UCLA74
72
Final
-
NCAT
TNST78
76
Final
-
UTAH
19UK61
88
Final
-
CHARSO
UNF61
68
Final
-
IPFW
PEAY68
95
Final
-
USM
WICHST60
63
Final
-
NEBOM
IDAHO89
80
Final
-
GC
TEXAS60
98
Final
-
20ARIZST
UGA76
74
Final
-
JVILLE
BCU79
71
Final
-
STLEO
HAMP60
72
Final
-
MTSU
TOLEDO62
84
Final
-
NCASHV
WOFF49
92
Final
-
NIOWA
22IOWA54
77
Final
-
4GONZAG
12UNC90
103
Final
-
EWASH
STNFRD62
78
Final
-
WCAR
HIGHPT59
86
Final
-
13VATECH
WASH73
61
Final
-
NJTECH
FDU90
80
Final
-
ABIL
11TXTECH48
82
Final
-
MCNSE
UMKC67
80
Final
-
8AUBURN
UAB75
71
Final/OT
-
JACKST
MURYST57
74
Final
-
TEXST
TEXPA77
68
Final
-
EKY
XAVIER77
95
Final
-
LATECH
LALAF83
62
Final
-
EILL
BRAD73
66
Final
-
GAST
25KSTATE59
71
Final
-
MANH
UCONN46
61
Final
-
TXSA
ARK67
79
Final
-
MOST
NDAKST67
74
Final
-
UNLV
BYU92
90
Final/OT
-
BRSCIA
TNMART79
108
Final
-
CINCY
18MISSST59
70
Final
-
BOISE
OREG54
66
Final
-
STHRN
NWST67
69
Final
-
USC
OKLA70
81
Final
-
UTVALL
WEBER75
63
Final
-
SDAKST
7NEVADA68
72
Final
-
ALST
UTAHST48
86
Final
-
NAU
SJST74
79
Final
-
CPOLY
CAL66
67
Final
-
GRAM
PORT70
58
Final
-
DENVER
UCIRV52
86
Final
-
NCOLO
USD65
85
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORTST85
58
Final
-
BAYLOR
ARIZ58
49
Final
-
TEXAM
OREGST67
64
Final
-
LSU
MARYCA78
74
Final