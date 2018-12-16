CLEVST
Fayne has 30 in Illinois State's OT win over Cleveland State

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2018

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Phil Fayne scored a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds and three blocks and Illinois State defeated Cleveland State 88-77 in overtime on Sunday.

Milik Yarbrough added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Zach Copeland scored seven of his 12 points in overtime.

Copeland hit a 3-pointer and Yarbrough followed with a bucket to open overtime for the Redbirds (7-5). Copeland added two free throws before Rashad Williams sank two free throws for the Vikings' only points in the extra period and Fayne followed with a dunk. Copeland and Fayne added two free throws each in the final minute.

Fayne sent the game into overtime with two free throws with 1.2 seconds left.

Williams, a freshman, had career-best seven 3-pointers and 25 points for the Vikings (4-8). Tyree Appleby added 21, making 12 of 13 free throws, and had seven assists. Jallam Hill grabbed 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois State 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne 35.0
  Stefan Kenic missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Tyree Appleby 47.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Cleveland State 47.0
  Personal foul on Rashad Williams 47.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tyree Appleby, stolen by Keyshawn Evans 1:01
Team Stats
Points 77 88
Field Goals 23-66 (34.8%) 33-66 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 15-16 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 38 40
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 24 32
Team 5 2
Assists 13 18
Steals 8 4
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
R. Williams F
25 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
10
P. Fayne F
30 PTS, 9 REB
12OTT
away team logo Cleveland State 4-8 3342277
home team logo Illinois State 7-5 38371388
ILLST -9.5, O/U 151
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Cleveland State 4-8 74.5 PPG 41.1 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Illinois State 7-5 76.1 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
5
R. Williams F 7.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 0.4 APG 35.2 FG%
10
P. Fayne F 14.5 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.5 APG 51.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
R. Williams F 25 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
10
P. Fayne F 30 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
34.8 FG% 50.0
32.4 3PT FG% 25.0
80.0 FT% 93.8
Cleveland State
Starters
T. Appleby
S. Kenic
J. Hill
K. Thomas
S. Millner
Bench
R. Williams
A. Eichelberger
D. Highsmith
D. Walker
R. Dunn
D. Payne
A. Popovic
D. Johnson
G. Kolomoisky
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Williams 25 25 3 0 0 0 0 3 8/12 7/11 2/2 0 3
A. Eichelberger 12 2 3 0 2 0 4 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 0
D. Highsmith 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0 1
D. Walker 17 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
R. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Popovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kolomoisky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 77 33 13 8 0 13 20 23/66 11/34 20/25 9 24
Illinois State
Starters
P. Fayne
M. Yarbrough
Z. Copeland
W. Tinsley
J. Jefferson
Bench
K. Evans
I. Gassman
R. Idowu
M. Hein
M. Chastain
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Evans 29 5 3 1 1 0 0 2 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 3
I. Gassman 14 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 2
R. Idowu 10 5 5 0 0 0 2 1 2/2 0/0 1/1 2 3
M. Hein 15 0 1 2 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Chastain 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 88 38 18 4 6 18 22 33/66 7/28 15/16 6 32
