Fayne has 30 in Illinois State's OT win over Cleveland State
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Phil Fayne scored a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds and three blocks and Illinois State defeated Cleveland State 88-77 in overtime on Sunday.
Milik Yarbrough added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Zach Copeland scored seven of his 12 points in overtime.
Copeland hit a 3-pointer and Yarbrough followed with a bucket to open overtime for the Redbirds (7-5). Copeland added two free throws before Rashad Williams sank two free throws for the Vikings' only points in the extra period and Fayne followed with a dunk. Copeland and Fayne added two free throws each in the final minute.
Fayne sent the game into overtime with two free throws with 1.2 seconds left.
Williams, a freshman, had career-best seven 3-pointers and 25 points for the Vikings (4-8). Tyree Appleby added 21, making 12 of 13 free throws, and had seven assists. Jallam Hill grabbed 12 rebounds.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois State
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne
|35.0
|Stefan Kenic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Zach Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Zach Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on Tyree Appleby
|47.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Cleveland State
|47.0
|Personal foul on Rashad Williams
|47.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tyree Appleby, stolen by Keyshawn Evans
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|88
|Field Goals
|23-66 (34.8%)
|33-66 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-34 (32.4%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|20-25 (80.0%)
|15-16 (93.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|40
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|24
|32
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|18
|Fouls
|20
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Cleveland State 4-8
|74.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Illinois State 7-5
|76.1 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|R. Williams F
|7.0 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|0.4 APG
|35.2 FG%
|
10
|P. Fayne F
|14.5 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|0.5 APG
|51.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Williams F
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|P. Fayne F
|30 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|34.8
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|32.4
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|93.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Appleby
|38
|21
|5
|7
|2
|0
|5
|1
|4/18
|1/7
|12/13
|1
|4
|S. Kenic
|37
|14
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|2/7
|4/5
|0
|3
|J. Hill
|28
|8
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/10
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|7
|K. Thomas
|29
|3
|3
|6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|S. Millner
|29
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Appleby
|38
|21
|5
|7
|2
|0
|5
|1
|4/18
|1/7
|12/13
|1
|4
|S. Kenic
|37
|14
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|2/7
|4/5
|0
|3
|J. Hill
|28
|8
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/10
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|7
|K. Thomas
|29
|3
|3
|6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|S. Millner
|29
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Williams
|25
|25
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8/12
|7/11
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Eichelberger
|12
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|D. Highsmith
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|D. Walker
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Popovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kolomoisky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|77
|33
|13
|8
|0
|13
|20
|23/66
|11/34
|20/25
|9
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|34
|30
|9
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|11/14
|0/0
|8/9
|1
|8
|M. Yarbrough
|36
|21
|7
|5
|0
|1
|5
|4
|9/17
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|6
|Z. Copeland
|35
|12
|3
|5
|2
|2
|6
|4
|3/10
|2/7
|4/4
|0
|3
|W. Tinsley
|23
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Jefferson
|18
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|34
|30
|9
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|11/14
|0/0
|8/9
|1
|8
|M. Yarbrough
|36
|21
|7
|5
|0
|1
|5
|4
|9/17
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|6
|Z. Copeland
|35
|12
|3
|5
|2
|2
|6
|4
|3/10
|2/7
|4/4
|0
|3
|W. Tinsley
|23
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Jefferson
|18
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Evans
|29
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Gassman
|14
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Idowu
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|3
|M. Hein
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Chastain
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Hillsman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fisher III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|88
|38
|18
|4
|6
|18
|22
|33/66
|7/28
|15/16
|6
|32
-
UOP
CSN58
63
2nd 8:25
-
DREXEL
QUINN67
69
2nd 7:55
-
CHATT
MISS50
69
2nd 9:38 SECN
-
NEB
OKLAST17
18
1st 6:26 BTN
-
FGC
UMBC14
15
1st 8:48 ESP+
-
MIAOH
NKY20
17
1st 8:34 ESP3
-
MAINE
DUQ46
72
Final
-
FAIR
BC67
77
Final
-
RI
WVU83
70
Final
-
HOW
FORD67
74
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR65
69
Final
-
CCTST
PROV63
87
Final
-
CORN
NIAGARA74
77
Final
-
CAN
ELON92
91
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLST77
88
Final/OT
-
NEAST
UVM70
75
Final
-
HIWS
WINTHR66
109
Final
-
DEL
STNYBRK68
74
Final
-
TROY
WKY87
81
Final
-
STETSON
UCF65
90
Final
-
STLOU
24HOU64
68
Final
-
UCRIV
UTEP56
68
Final
-
TULSA
DAYTON72
67
Final
-
NORFLK
LOYCHI49
80
Final
-
PEACE
WMMARY89
106
Final
-
CSFULL
SANFRAN54
68
Final
-
CARK
NMEX70
82
Final
-
SDAK
COLOST68
63
Final
-
FIND
BGREEN57
82
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOHN58
73
Final
-
OAK
HARTFD82
87
Final
-
WILLJES
UCDAV65
83
Final
-
WISGB
9MICHST83
104
Final
-
INDST
TCU70
90
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW64
87
Final
-
MVSU
HAWAII0
0141.5 O/U
-18.5
10:00pm