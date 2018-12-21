BUFF
14 Buffalo
Bulls
11-1
away team logo
85
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Fri Dec. 21
8:30pm
BONUS
103
TF 12
home team logo
MARQET
20 Marquette
Golden Eagles
10-2
ML: +143
MARQET -3.5, O/U 156.5
ML: -163
BUFF
MARQET

No Text

Howard scores 45, lifts No. 20 Marquette past No. 14 Buffalo

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard scored 40 of his 45 points in the second half as No. 20 Marquette pulled away to hand No. 14 Buffalo its first loss of the season, 103-85 on Friday night.

Sam Hauser added 18 points for the Golden Eagles (10-2), who hit seven 3-pointers during a second-half surge that turned a 52-49 deficit into an 85-68 lead.

Howard, just 1 of 7 with one 3-pointer in the first half, finished 12 of 25 from the field. He was 9 of 13 from beyond the arc and 12 of 12 of from the line as Marquette improved to 9-0 at home.

Jeremy Harris had 22 points, Dontay Caruthers scored 20 and CJ Massinburg added 18 for the Bulls (11-1), whose season-opening run was their best since 1930-31.

Marquette, which trailed by as many as nine in the first half, used a 16-3 run to open a 65-55 lead with 12:16 remaining. Hauser and Howard capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Bulls pulled within 67-65 on a free throw by Nick Perkins, but the Golden Eagles ran the lead to 79-65 when Howard was fouled on a 3-pointer and added the free throw.

The Bulls, coming off their first victory over Syracuse in 55 years, were hot early, opening a 19-10 lead on the strength of four 3-pointers.

Jayvon Graves' dunk put Buffalo up 27-23, but Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward and Sam Hauser's younger brother, hit three consecutive 3-pointers - all of his first-half points - to give the Golden Eagles their first lead at 32-27.

Howard hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to put Marquette up 39-38 at the break.

Buffalo hit 6 of its first 11 shots but went just 7 of 23 for the remainder of the half.

Marquette out-rebounded the Bulls 27-16 in the first half, including 16 offensive rebounds, en route to a 13-0 advantage in second-chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls close out their nonconference schedule at Canisius, and then open Mid-American Conference play on Jan. 4 at Eastern Michigan.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have one more nonconference game before opening Big East play at St. John's on Jan. 1.

UP NEXT

Buffalo is at Canisius on Dec. 29, the third of four consecutive road games.

Marquette hosts Southern on Dec. 28.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Massinburg
5 G
M. Howard
0 G
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
47.4 Field Goal % 42.6
44.0 Three Point % 40.2
81.0 Free Throw % 90.8
+ 3 Jayvon Graves made 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 2 Jamal Cain made jump shot, assist by Joseph Chartouny 32.0
+ 2 Brock Bertram made dunk 58.0
  Offensive rebound by Brock Bertram 59.0
  Jeenathan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
+ 2 Joseph Chartouny made driving layup 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain 1:33
  Dontay Caruthers missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:33
+ 1 Dontay Caruthers made 1st of 2 free throws 1:34
  Shooting foul on Joey Hauser 1:34
+ 3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 1:45
Team Stats
Points 85 103
Field Goals 29-71 (40.8%) 33-67 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 12-31 (38.7%) 18-29 (62.1%)
Free Throws 15-25 (60.0%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 48
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 21 32
Team 2 5
Assists 13 16
Steals 9 1
Blocks 5 10
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
2
J. Harris G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
45 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
Buffalo
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
D. Jordan
J. Graves
M. McRae
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harris 37 22 7 3 0 0 2 1 8/15 4/7 2/2 2 5
C. Massinburg 33 18 4 1 4 0 1 2 5/14 5/11 3/5 1 3
D. Jordan 34 8 8 7 1 1 2 4 4/10 0/1 0/0 1 7
J. Graves 18 8 2 0 3 1 2 1 3/6 1/3 1/3 0 2
M. McRae 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Caruthers
N. Perkins
B. Bertram
J. Williams
T. Fagan
R. Segu
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
P. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Caruthers 29 20 3 1 1 1 0 4 7/11 1/1 5/7 3 0
N. Perkins 32 7 7 1 0 2 1 3 1/9 1/5 4/8 3 4
B. Bertram 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Williams 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Fagan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Segu 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 32 13 9 5 8 19 29/71 12/31 15/25 11 21
Marquette
Bench
J. Chartouny
J. Cain
E. Morrow
B. Bailey
M. Heldt
C. Marotta
K. McEwen
I. Eke
G. Elliott
M. Lelito
B. Jaffee
T. Gardiner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Chartouny 17 11 1 2 0 0 1 1 3/6 2/4 3/5 0 1
J. Cain 18 6 5 0 0 2 1 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 5
E. Morrow 12 4 5 2 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 2
B. Bailey 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Heldt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jaffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 103 43 16 1 10 12 19 33/67 18/29 19/22 11 32
