ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Brian Fobbs had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Towson pulled away down the stretch to defeat Tulane 73-55 on Friday at the Boardwalk Battle.

Tobias Howard had 11 points and Jordan McNeil and Nakye Sanders split 20 for the Tigers (4-7), who led 31-29 at the half.

Connor Crabtree led Tulane (4-7) with 13 points.

It was a two-point game with less than 14 minutes to play when the Tigers had a quick spurt, scoring 10 points in 2 1/2 minutes. Towson went 4 for 4 with two free throws while the Green Wave missed five shots to fall behind 48-36 just beyond the midway point of the second half.

Back-to-back 3s from Howard and Fobbs pushed it to a 16-point spread with less than five minutes left and Tulane never threatened.

Tulane shot just 38 percent and was outrebounded 46-22, which allowed Towson a 20-3 difference in second-chance points. The difference on the offensive boards was 18-4.

The other side of the bracket features La Salle and Alabama A&M.

