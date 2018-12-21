TOWSON
Fobbs has double-double, Towson pulls away from Tulane 73-55

  • Dec 21, 2018

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Brian Fobbs had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Towson pulled away down the stretch to defeat Tulane 73-55 on Friday at the Boardwalk Battle.

Tobias Howard had 11 points and Jordan McNeil and Nakye Sanders split 20 for the Tigers (4-7), who led 31-29 at the half.

Connor Crabtree led Tulane (4-7) with 13 points.

It was a two-point game with less than 14 minutes to play when the Tigers had a quick spurt, scoring 10 points in 2 1/2 minutes. Towson went 4 for 4 with two free throws while the Green Wave missed five shots to fall behind 48-36 just beyond the midway point of the second half.

Back-to-back 3s from Howard and Fobbs pushed it to a 16-point spread with less than five minutes left and Tulane never threatened.

Tulane shot just 38 percent and was outrebounded 46-22, which allowed Towson a 20-3 difference in second-chance points. The difference on the offensive boards was 18-4.

The other side of the bracket features La Salle and Alabama A&M.

Team Stats
Points 73 55
Field Goals 27-60 (45.0%) 18-47 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 46 22
Offensive 16 2
Defensive 26 18
Team 4 2
Assists 10 13
Steals 2 9
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 0 1
Towson
Starters
B. Fobbs
T. Howard
J. McNeil
N. Sanders
D. Tunstall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Fobbs 32 15 11 2 0 0 2 2 5/14 2/6 3/3 4 7
T. Howard 30 11 3 4 2 0 4 1 4/11 1/3 2/2 2 1
J. McNeil 29 10 2 0 0 0 1 1 4/5 2/3 0/1 0 2
N. Sanders 11 10 3 0 0 1 0 3 3/4 0/0 4/6 0 3
D. Tunstall 31 8 8 0 0 0 1 0 3/6 0/0 2/2 4 4
Bench
S. Uyaelunmo
A. Thomas
A. Betrand
J. Dottin
C. Caliguiran
J. Gray
Q. Drayton
N. Timberlake
Y. Selcuk
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Uyaelunmo 21 9 9 0 0 1 3 1 4/5 0/0 1/3 4 5
A. Thomas 17 4 2 0 0 1 1 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 1
A. Betrand 18 4 3 2 0 1 2 2 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 2
J. Dottin 10 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Caliguiran 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Drayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Timberlake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Selcuk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 42 10 2 4 15 14 27/60 5/15 14/19 16 26
Tulane
Starters
S. Sehic
C. Daniels
J. Cornish
S. Barrett
B. Koka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Sehic 26 10 6 0 0 1 0 1 4/9 1/3 1/2 0 6
C. Daniels 32 9 5 3 2 0 1 3 2/10 1/6 4/5 0 5
J. Cornish 28 7 0 4 0 0 3 1 2/9 0/4 3/4 0 0
S. Barrett 31 6 3 3 1 1 2 1 2/3 0/1 2/2 0 3
B. Koka 15 2 1 0 0 1 2 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 0
Bench
C. Crabtree
B. Paul
K. Zhang
B. Ajang
G. Quinn
C. Galic
M. Wood
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Crabtree 23 13 0 1 5 0 1 2 5/10 3/5 0/0 0 0
B. Paul 14 4 2 1 0 0 0 5 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Zhang 9 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
B. Ajang 14 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3
G. Quinn 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Galic 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Wood 6 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 20 13 9 3 11 18 18/47 6/20 13/17 2 18
NCAA BB Scores