Fobbs has double-double, Towson pulls away from Tulane 73-55
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Brian Fobbs had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Towson pulled away down the stretch to defeat Tulane 73-55 on Friday at the Boardwalk Battle.
Tobias Howard had 11 points and Jordan McNeil and Nakye Sanders split 20 for the Tigers (4-7), who led 31-29 at the half.
Connor Crabtree led Tulane (4-7) with 13 points.
It was a two-point game with less than 14 minutes to play when the Tigers had a quick spurt, scoring 10 points in 2 1/2 minutes. Towson went 4 for 4 with two free throws while the Green Wave missed five shots to fall behind 48-36 just beyond the midway point of the second half.
Back-to-back 3s from Howard and Fobbs pushed it to a 16-point spread with less than five minutes left and Tulane never threatened.
Tulane shot just 38 percent and was outrebounded 46-22, which allowed Towson a 20-3 difference in second-chance points. The difference on the offensive boards was 18-4.
The other side of the bracket features La Salle and Alabama A&M.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Allen Betrand made layup
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Allen Betrand
|18.0
|Brian Fobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 3
|Connor Crabtree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakwon Barrett
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Shakwon Barrett
|44.0
|Chris Caliguiran missed layup, blocked by Shakwon Barrett
|46.0
|Turnover on Moses Wood
|55.0
|Lost ball turnover on Solomon Uyaelunmo, stolen by Moses Wood
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Towson
|1:09
|Shakwon Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:11
|+ 1
|Brian Fobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|55
|Field Goals
|27-60 (45.0%)
|18-47 (38.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|22
|Offensive
|16
|2
|Defensive
|26
|18
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|2
|9
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|14
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
23
|B. Fobbs G
|16.4 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|0.8 APG
|46.5 FG%
|
5
|C. Crabtree G
|5.6 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|1.2 APG
|45.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Fobbs G
|15 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|C. Crabtree G
|13 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|38.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Uyaelunmo
|21
|9
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|5
|A. Thomas
|17
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Betrand
|18
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Dottin
|10
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Caliguiran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Drayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Timberlake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Selcuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|42
|10
|2
|4
|15
|14
|27/60
|5/15
|14/19
|16
|26
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Crabtree
|23
|13
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Paul
|14
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Zhang
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Ajang
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|G. Quinn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Galic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Wood
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|20
|13
|9
|3
|11
|18
|18/47
|6/20
|13/17
|2
|18
-
BCU
BU55
47
2nd 9:57
-
ILLST
UCF50
63
2nd 5:46 ESP3
-
ETNST
WYO70
51
2nd 2:42
-
EILL
IOWAST41
81
2nd 7:12
-
ROBERT
LVILLE43
58
2nd 8:35 ESP3
-
STETSON
LONGWD63
72
2nd 1:17 ESP+
-
CSTCAR
CHARLS64
61
2nd 5:17
-
PRINCE
LAFAY66
61
2nd 9:18
-
ALCORN
SFLA35
70
2nd 9:02 ESP3
-
OREG
BAYLOR37
45
2nd 7:34 ESP2
-
LOYMD
MASLOW52
67
2nd 9:54 ESP+
-
NALAB
VMI60
76
2nd 4:09 ESP+
-
NCWILM
MERCER54
62
2nd 7:49 ESP+
-
OAK
10MICHST57
87
2nd 5:02 BTN
-
NAVY
GMASON56
75
2nd 3:59 ESP+
-
DTROIT
XAVIER46
63
2nd 3:52 FS2
-
ALAM
LSALLE26
40
2nd 18:58
-
ARLGTBAP
SFA29
58
2nd 16:13 ESP+
-
ABIL
SEMO36
37
2nd 16:49 ESP+
-
JWUNC
CHARSO20
32
2nd 19:14 ESP+
-
STFRIS
ILLCHI22
29
1st 4:30 ESP+
-
24FURMAN
LSU21
26
1st 3:39 SECN+
-
HOWPN
LAMAR9
37
1st 5:36 ESP3
-
NCAT
MINN25
30
1st 4:56 BTN+
-
MISS
MTSU22
16
1st 7:36 FBOOK
-
COPPST
LAMON20
30
1st 4:08
-
USM
SDAK27
25
1st 4:27
-
NEBOM
RICE24
20
1st 3:15
-
FAMU
PORT18
20
1st 4:46
-
TROY
UAB22
18
1st 5:31
-
UVM
LPSCMB6
8
1st 15:51
-
DART
BRYANT67
68
Final
-
STBON
NEAST59
64
Final
-
LIB
ALST73
55
Final
-
BRYAN
CHATT45
79
Final
-
BING
LIU68
67
Final
-
HOOD
UMBC65
86
Final
-
CARK
OKLAST73
82
Final
-
WCAR
BGREEN52
73
Final
-
MLLGN
NCASHV76
86
Final
-
CAMP
PEAY75
88
Final
-
KENTST
OREGST66
63
Final
-
FDU
UMASS84
85
Final
-
TOWSON
TULANE73
55
Final
-
CORBN
EWASH73
92
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD70
74
Final
-
GASOU
RADFRD68
80
Final
-
UCIRV
BUTLER54
71
Final
-
14BUFF
20MARQET0
0156.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm FS1
-
NORFLK
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
NAU
UTAH0
0150 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm PACN
-
SACST
WASH0
0140.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm PACN
-
PROV
TEXAS0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
OKLA
NWEST0
0138 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm BTN
-
PSU
BAMA0
0142 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DENVER
8GONZAG0
0159 O/U
-28
9:00pm ROOT
-
SJST
CAL0
0144 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm PACN
-
TXARL
CPOLY0
0
10:00pm
-
IDAHO
SNCLRA0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
SUTAH
USC0
0153 O/U
-13
11:00pm PACN