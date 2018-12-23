INDST
UNLV

No Text

Indiana State beats UNLV in semis of Diamond Head Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2018

HONOLULU (AP) Jordan Barnes had 28 points and five assists, Tyreke Key added 16 points and Indiana State beat UNLV 84-79 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

Barnes' 3-pointer with 43 seconds left extended Indiana State's lead to 81-77 and he added two free throws on their next possession. UNLV missed a shot and Key made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.

Emondre Rickman added 13 points with two blocked shots and Bronson Kessinger had 11 points for Indiana State (8-3). Rickman needs two blocks to tie Nate Green for fourth in program history.

Barnes led the way in the first half with 11 points as the Sycamores were ahead 35-28.

Amauri Hardy tied a career high with 22 points for the Runnin' Rebels (6-5). Freshman Joel Ntambwe added 21 points and 15 rebounds for his third straight double-double and Kris Clyburn had 15 points.

UNLV extended its NCAA record of making a 3-pointer to 1,050 straight games.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Barnes
S. Juiston
10 F
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
44.9 Field Goal % 44.3
49.0 Three Point % 30.8
93.9 Free Throw % 57.1
  Offensive rebound by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0.0
  Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Tyreke Key missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Amauri Hardy 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key 3.0
  Amauri Hardy missed layup 5.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Amauri Hardy 12.0
+ 2 Kris Clyburn made layup 20.0
Team Stats
Points 84 79
Field Goals 29-57 (50.9%) 24-65 (36.9%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 40
Offensive 5 13
Defensive 23 25
Team 6 2
Assists 12 10
Steals 4 6
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 28 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Barnes G
28 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
3
A. Hardy G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana State 8-3 354984
home team logo UNLV 6-5 285179
UNLV -2.5, O/U 141
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
UNLV -2.5, O/U 141
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 8-3 73.3 PPG 40.7 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo UNLV 6-5 73.2 PPG 46.4 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
2
J. Barnes G 20.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.2 APG 42.2 FG%
3
A. Hardy G 11.5 PPG 1.7 RPG 2.5 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Barnes G 28 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
3
A. Hardy G 22 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
50.9 FG% 36.9
41.7 3PT FG% 29.2
77.8 FT% 75.0
Indiana State
Starters
J. Barnes
T. Key
E. Rickman
C. Williams
C. Hughes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnes 36 28 3 5 1 0 4 3 11/15 2/5 4/4 0 3
T. Key 35 16 4 0 1 0 2 2 2/5 2/2 10/12 0 4
E. Rickman 20 13 3 1 0 2 0 4 6/9 0/0 1/3 0 3
C. Williams 27 8 7 3 0 1 1 5 2/7 1/1 3/4 2 5
C. Hughes 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Barnes
T. Key
E. Rickman
C. Williams
C. Hughes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnes 36 28 3 5 1 0 4 3 11/15 2/5 4/4 0 3
T. Key 35 16 4 0 1 0 2 2 2/5 2/2 10/12 0 4
E. Rickman 20 13 3 1 0 2 0 4 6/9 0/0 1/3 0 3
C. Williams 27 8 7 3 0 1 1 5 2/7 1/1 3/4 2 5
C. Hughes 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
B. Kessinger
A. Holston
C. Neese
D. Thomas
D. Washington
C. Bacote
D. Huenermann
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Kessinger 14 11 0 0 1 0 0 5 5/8 0/1 1/2 0 0
A. Holston 24 8 4 0 1 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 1
C. Neese 17 0 2 3 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
D. Thomas 13 0 4 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4
D. Washington 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 28 12 4 3 10 28 29/57 5/12 21/27 5 23
UNLV
Starters
J. Ntambwe
K. Clyburn
N. Robotham
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
C. Diong
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ntambwe 35 21 15 0 0 0 3 1 5/14 2/4 9/11 4 11
K. Clyburn 33 15 4 3 4 0 2 3 6/15 0/4 3/4 1 3
N. Robotham 34 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/9 2/9 1/2 1 0
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 32 5 10 2 0 2 2 3 1/5 0/0 3/6 6 4
C. Diong 14 0 4 0 1 3 1 4 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
Starters
J. Ntambwe
K. Clyburn
N. Robotham
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
C. Diong
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ntambwe 35 21 15 0 0 0 3 1 5/14 2/4 9/11 4 11
K. Clyburn 33 15 4 3 4 0 2 3 6/15 0/4 3/4 1 3
N. Robotham 34 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/9 2/9 1/2 1 0
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 32 5 10 2 0 2 2 3 1/5 0/0 3/6 6 4
C. Diong 14 0 4 0 1 3 1 4 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
A. Hardy
B. Hamilton
B. Coupet Jr.
T. Woodbury
N. Blair
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
T. Beck
J. Green
S. Juiston
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hardy 26 22 1 4 0 0 2 5 7/11 2/3 6/6 0 1
B. Hamilton 17 7 1 0 0 0 0 3 2/6 1/3 2/3 0 1
B. Coupet Jr. 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Woodbury 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
N. Blair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Beck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 38 10 6 6 11 21 24/65 7/24 24/32 13 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores