Indiana State beats UNLV in semis of Diamond Head Classic
HONOLULU (AP) Jordan Barnes had 28 points and five assists, Tyreke Key added 16 points and Indiana State beat UNLV 84-79 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.
Barnes' 3-pointer with 43 seconds left extended Indiana State's lead to 81-77 and he added two free throws on their next possession. UNLV missed a shot and Key made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.
Emondre Rickman added 13 points with two blocked shots and Bronson Kessinger had 11 points for Indiana State (8-3). Rickman needs two blocks to tie Nate Green for fourth in program history.
Barnes led the way in the first half with 11 points as the Sycamores were ahead 35-28.
Amauri Hardy tied a career high with 22 points for the Runnin' Rebels (6-5). Freshman Joel Ntambwe added 21 points and 15 rebounds for his third straight double-double and Kris Clyburn had 15 points.
UNLV extended its NCAA record of making a 3-pointer to 1,050 straight games.
|28.8
|Min. Per Game
|28.8
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|44.9
|Field Goal %
|44.3
|49.0
|Three Point %
|30.8
|93.9
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|Offensive rebound by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|0.0
|Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Tyreke Key missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Amauri Hardy
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|3.0
|Amauri Hardy missed layup
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Amauri Hardy
|12.0
|+ 2
|Kris Clyburn made layup
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|79
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|24-65 (36.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-12 (41.7%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|21-27 (77.8%)
|24-32 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|5
|13
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|28
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 8-3
|73.3 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|13.3 APG
|UNLV 6-5
|73.2 PPG
|46.4 RPG
|11.8 APG
|
|50.9
|FG%
|36.9
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnes
|36
|28
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|11/15
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|3
|T. Key
|35
|16
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/2
|10/12
|0
|4
|E. Rickman
|20
|13
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|C. Williams
|27
|8
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2/7
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|5
|C. Hughes
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Kessinger
|14
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|A. Holston
|24
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|1
|C. Neese
|17
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Thomas
|13
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Washington
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Huenermann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|28
|12
|4
|3
|10
|28
|29/57
|5/12
|21/27
|5
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ntambwe
|35
|21
|15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5/14
|2/4
|9/11
|4
|11
|K. Clyburn
|33
|15
|4
|3
|4
|0
|2
|3
|6/15
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|3
|N. Robotham
|34
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|2/9
|1/2
|1
|0
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|32
|5
|10
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|3/6
|6
|4
|C. Diong
|14
|0
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|26
|22
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7/11
|2/3
|6/6
|0
|1
|B. Hamilton
|17
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|1
|B. Coupet Jr.
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Woodbury
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Blair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Beck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|38
|10
|6
|6
|11
|21
|24/65
|7/24
|24/32
|13
|25