Amin scored 23 points, helps Oregon beat Boise State 62-50
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Ehab Amin came off the bench to score 23 points and grab a team-high six rebounds to lead Oregon past Boise State 62-50 on Saturday night.
Oregon (9-4), which beat the Broncos 66-54 on Dec. 15, completed a sweep of the rare home-and-home nonconference series with the Broncos and did it with only eight scholarship players.
''This win was important,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''We needed a win like this. We've been through a lot of ups and downs with injuries and new guys, but we need to keep pressing forward. There are a lot of great opportunities ahead for this them.''
Boise State (5-8), which lost at home for the only the second time this season, focused successfully on stopping Oregon's Payton Pritchard, who had 19 points in the matchup earlier this season. Pritchard finished with only three points, but Amin was the one victimizing the Broncos.
''We did a great job on Pritchard, that was a big part of our game plan,'' Boise State coach Leon Rice said. ''But it's not like we said we're going to double-team Pritchard. We just didn't make it tough enough on Amin, too.''
Amin, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, had scored just 21 points in his previous nine games combined.
''We just started hitting a lot more jumpers and that opened things up for me,'' Amin said. ''Then we just started spreading it around. I was just taking what the defense was giving me.''
Oregon used a 13-2 run to build a 34-28 lead and, after Boise State briefly took a one-point lead, Amin took over. Amin scored six straight points to give Oregon a 46-37 lead with eight minutes left and all but put the game away.
Paul White added 13 points for Oregon, while Pat Dembley paced Boise State with 13.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon found a way to win on the road while missing two starters and one key bench player, something that will serve the Ducks well as they enter Pac-12 play next week. And the Ducks aren't sure when they'll return to full strength.
Bol Bol, a 7-foot-2 freshman who leads the team in scoring (21.0 points per game), rebounding (9.6) and blocks (2.7), has missed the past four games with a foot injury and out indefinitely. Starting forward Kenny Wooten broke his jaw against Baylor and is expected to be out for another five to six weeks. Forward Abu Kigab, who missed the past three games with a sprained foot, may return to action next Saturday.
Boise State has struggled this season and let a chance to steal one from the Ducks slip through its fingers. However, the Broncos have been competitive in all their losses, which have included several solid mid-major teams and Oregon.
If the Broncos end up making some noise in the Mountain West Conference this season, they will be able to point back to their character-building nonconference slate as the reason why. Otherwise, it's likely to simply be a long season.
UP NEXT
Oregon hosts archrivals Oregon State on Saturday in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Boise State travels to Wyoming as the Broncos begin play in the Mountain West.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|12.9
|Pts. Per Game
|12.9
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|42.0
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|34.4
|Three Point %
|39.8
|88.4
|Free Throw %
|72.4
|Lost ball turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Ehab Amin
|29.0
|+ 2
|Ehab Amin made layup
|30.0
|Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Will Richardson
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|45.0
|Derrick Alston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|+ 1
|Louis King made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|+ 1
|Louis King made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Personal foul on Alex Hobbs
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Louis King
|1:04
|Pat Dembley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:06
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|50
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|15-42 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|33
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|9
|6
|Steals
|14
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|19
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon 9-4
|72.9 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Boise State 5-8
|71.7 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|E. Amin G
|5.3 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.7 APG
|30.3 FG%
|
13
|P. Dembley G
|7.5 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.5 APG
|34.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Amin G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|P. Dembley G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.3
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. White
|31
|13
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|2
|V. Bailey Jr.
|23
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. King
|33
|9
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|P. Pritchard
|38
|3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/10
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|F. Okoro
|19
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. White
|31
|13
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|2
|V. Bailey Jr.
|23
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. King
|33
|9
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|P. Pritchard
|38
|3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/10
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|F. Okoro
|19
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Amin
|25
|23
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|8/13
|2/4
|5/6
|0
|6
|W. Richardson
|24
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/1
|0
|1
|M. Norris
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kigab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wooten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|29
|9
|14
|0
|7
|18
|23/60
|7/24
|9/11
|5
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jessup
|35
|9
|8
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/8
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|8
|A. Hobbs
|32
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/11
|0/3
|0/1
|1
|2
|R. Williams
|22
|6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|6
|M. Dickinson
|35
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|5
|Z. Haney
|15
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jessup
|35
|9
|8
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/8
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|8
|A. Hobbs
|32
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/11
|0/3
|0/1
|1
|2
|R. Williams
|22
|6
|7
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|6
|M. Dickinson
|35
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|5
|Z. Haney
|15
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Dembley
|27
|13
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Alston
|21
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|2
|D. Wacker
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|M. Harwell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|50
|31
|6
|4
|3
|19
|16
|15/42
|6/21
|14/20
|7
|24
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD86
88
2nd 20.0 PACN
-
ALAM
HAWAII28
20
1st 6:51
-
DAVID
14UNC60
82
Final
-
PVAM
WINTHR62
76
Final
-
COPPST
ND56
63
Final
-
HIGHPT
13OHIOST64
82
Final
-
BYU
19MISSST81
103
Final
-
WOFF
WCAR74
54
Final
-
HOW
GTOWN67
102
Final
-
ARKPB
TROY63
71
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK84
73
Final
-
FAMU
MEMP65
96
Final
-
SDAK
NDAKST65
71
Final
-
MGSC
GAST69
117
Final
-
FDU
SFLA54
60
Final
-
LONGWD
CIT110
94
Final
-
UMBC
PSU52
74
Final
-
TNTECH
3TENN53
96
Final
-
HAMP
STPETE80
83
Final/OT
-
MERCER
HARV67
71
Final
-
TNST
VANDY76
95
Final
-
MCMUR
ABIL40
88
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO61
97
Final
-
CPOLY
SIENA54
75
Final
-
SSMN
NEB38
79
Final
-
PENN
TOLEDO45
77
Final
-
SNCLRA
WASHST79
71
Final
-
FAY
NCASHV80
63
Final
-
CMPVLL
NICHST63
88
Final
-
6NEVADA
UTAH86
71
Final
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP92
143
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
71
Final/OT
-
ARKM
UAB67
75
Final
-
EMICH
5KANSAS63
87
Final
-
STBON
CUSE47
81
Final
-
NILL
8MICHST60
88
Final
-
16UK
LVILLE71
58
Final
-
MARIST
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
GWEBB
WAKE73
69
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOES57
59
Final
-
DELST
BALLST57
116
Final
-
MASLOW
SACHRT100
91
Final/OT
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL74
65
Final
-
TXAMCC
OKLAST59
69
Final
-
FGC
MISS57
87
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU61
75
Final
-
MAINE
RUT55
70
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE103
87
Final
-
VMI
SAMFORD68
96
Final
-
MCKEN
DRAKE70
98
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR58
122
Final
-
FAU
ILL73
71
Final/OT
-
NORFLK
NIAGARA75
83
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM88
73
Final
-
GASOU
DAYTON90
94
Final
-
COLG
PITT54
68
Final
-
COKER
USCUP69
89
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST56
79
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH92
62
Final
-
BUTLER
FLA43
77
Final
-
PRINCE
17ARIZST67
66
Final
-
MNTNA
NAU86
73
Final
-
CAMP
MIAMI62
73
Final
-
NJTECH
22HOU59
80
Final
-
HOOD
ROBERT51
108
Final
-
SEOKST
TXSA67
70
Final
-
RICH
SALAB91
82
Final
-
BELMONT
PURDUE62
73
Final
-
LALAF
SELOU73
72
Final
-
HOWPN
TEXST29
105
Final
-
CHATT
NCGRN72
85
Final
-
USM
LATECH56
71
Final
-
UNF
12AUBURN49
95
Final
-
WEBER
EWASH84
72
Final
-
15WISC
WKY76
83
Final
-
REIN
JAXST77
109
Final
-
NORL
BAYLOR44
84
Final
-
BRSCIA
EKY72
145
Final
-
LIB
UCLA73
58
Final
-
DIXIE
WYO63
65
Final
-
RADFRD
MD64
78
Final
-
21BUFF
CAN87
72
Final
-
CHARLS
NCWILM73
66
Final
-
OREG
BOISE62
50
Final
-
UTVALL
FRESNO64
60
Final
-
SEATTLE
CAL82
73
Final
-
CCTST
OREGST59
80
Final
-
STNYBRK
NIOWA73
63
Final
-
BETHEL
MURYST82
110
Final
-
MILES
JACKST57
61
Final
-
WISGB
MILW92
82
Final
-
BRYANT
24IOWA67
72
Final
-
BROWN
SDGST82
61
Final
-
SJST
MARYCA45
75
Final
-
HARD
ARKST62
87
Final
-
GMASON
KSTATE58
59
Final
-
STJOHN
SETON74
76
Final
-
PORT
CSFULL64
79
Final
-
LAV
CALBPTST46
97
Final
-
SANFRAN
UCSB71
73
Final
-
GC
USD58
61
Final
-
MORGAN
CSN86
94
Final
-
UCIRV
UOP75
84
Final/OT
-
IDST
IDAHO72
55
Final
-
NCOLO
SACST70
65
Final