Sophs carry George Washington to win over Saint Joseph's

  • Jan 06, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Terry Nolan Jr. scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and George Washington rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat St. Joseph's 70-56 on Sunday in the Colonials' Atlantic 10 opener.

Nolan, who posted his first career double-double, teamed with fellow sophomores Justin Mazzulla (13) and Maceo Jack (12) for 48 of the Colonials' points. The trio, along with GW's other sophomore, Javier Langarica, have started together the last six games.

After trailing by 12 midway through the first half, GW grabbed the lead for good on Jack's tip-in that began a 13-0 run for a 65-52 advantage with a minute to go.

After shooting 28 percent in the first half, GW (5-9, 1-0) shot 56 percent in the second while St. Joseph's (7-7, 0-2) dropped to 26 percent after leading 32-25 at the break.

Charlie Brown led the Hawks with 20 points.

Key Players
D. Williams
L. Kimble
0 G
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
40.3 Field Goal % 40.8
24.1 Three Point % 26.5
61.1 Free Throw % 78.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jared Bynum, stolen by Justin Mazzulla 16.0
+ 1 Terry Nolan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Terry Nolan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Charlie Brown 26.0
+ 2 Jared Bynum made driving layup 28.0
+ 1 Terry Nolan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Terry Nolan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Taylor Funk 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Williams 34.0
  Charlie Brown missed driving dunk 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Taylor Funk 46.0
Team Stats
Points 70 56
Field Goals 23-57 (40.4%) 21-65 (32.3%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 5-28 (17.9%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 41
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 34 27
Team 4 7
Assists 12 9
Steals 5 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 13 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Nolan Jr. G
23 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
C. Brown F
20 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo George Wash. 5-9 254570
home team logo Saint Joseph's 7-7 322456
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 5-9 64.0 PPG 35.8 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 7-7 73.2 PPG 37.2 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
1
T. Nolan Jr. G 12.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.9 APG 35.8 FG%
2
C. Brown F 20.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 0.7 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Nolan Jr. G 23 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
2
C. Brown F 20 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
40.4 FG% 32.3
22.7 3PT FG% 17.9
86.4 FT% 64.3
George Wash.
Starters
T. Nolan Jr.
J. Mazzulla
M. Jack
D. Williams
J. Langarica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Nolan Jr. 38 23 12 1 1 2 0 1 5/11 3/7 10/12 0 12
J. Mazzulla 35 13 6 6 2 0 6 3 5/8 0/1 3/4 1 5
M. Jack 34 12 8 0 0 0 1 1 4/11 2/8 2/2 1 7
D. Williams 38 6 6 3 1 0 1 2 2/11 0/3 2/2 1 5
J. Langarica 15 3 0 0 1 0 1 2 1/4 0/0 1/1 0 0
Bench
J. Williams
M. Offurum
A. Potter
S. Brown
L. Sasser
A. Mitola
A. Toro
M. Littles
M. Elashari-Rashed
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Williams 22 10 3 1 0 0 0 3 5/7 0/0 0/0 0 3
M. Offurum 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 0
A. Potter 10 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
S. Brown 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mitola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Littles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Elashari-Rashed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 38 12 5 2 9 13 23/57 5/22 19/22 4 34
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
J. Bynum
T. Funk
A. Longpre
C. Clover
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Brown 38 20 6 0 0 0 0 3 8/23 2/6 2/4 3 3
J. Bynum 37 12 4 3 3 0 1 2 5/12 1/4 1/2 1 3
T. Funk 30 11 8 2 0 0 2 3 4/10 1/6 2/2 0 8
A. Longpre 25 8 11 1 3 2 1 2 3/8 0/2 2/2 1 10
C. Clover 21 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 1/2 0 1
Bench
L. Kimble
P. Oliva
M. Lodge
T. Holston
R. Daly
L. Edwards
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Kimble 34 3 3 2 1 0 2 3 1/7 1/6 0/0 2 1
P. Oliva 15 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 1
M. Lodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Holston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 34 9 7 2 8 16 21/65 5/28 9/14 7 27
