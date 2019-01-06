PHILADELPHIA (AP) Terry Nolan Jr. scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and George Washington rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat St. Joseph's 70-56 on Sunday in the Colonials' Atlantic 10 opener.

Nolan, who posted his first career double-double, teamed with fellow sophomores Justin Mazzulla (13) and Maceo Jack (12) for 48 of the Colonials' points. The trio, along with GW's other sophomore, Javier Langarica, have started together the last six games.

After trailing by 12 midway through the first half, GW grabbed the lead for good on Jack's tip-in that began a 13-0 run for a 65-52 advantage with a minute to go.

After shooting 28 percent in the first half, GW (5-9, 1-0) shot 56 percent in the second while St. Joseph's (7-7, 0-2) dropped to 26 percent after leading 32-25 at the break.

Charlie Brown led the Hawks with 20 points.

