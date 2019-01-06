Sophs carry George Washington to win over Saint Joseph's
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Terry Nolan Jr. scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and George Washington rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat St. Joseph's 70-56 on Sunday in the Colonials' Atlantic 10 opener.
Nolan, who posted his first career double-double, teamed with fellow sophomores Justin Mazzulla (13) and Maceo Jack (12) for 48 of the Colonials' points. The trio, along with GW's other sophomore, Javier Langarica, have started together the last six games.
After trailing by 12 midway through the first half, GW grabbed the lead for good on Jack's tip-in that began a 13-0 run for a 65-52 advantage with a minute to go.
After shooting 28 percent in the first half, GW (5-9, 1-0) shot 56 percent in the second while St. Joseph's (7-7, 0-2) dropped to 26 percent after leading 32-25 at the break.
Charlie Brown led the Hawks with 20 points.
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|40.3
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|24.1
|Three Point %
|26.5
|61.1
|Free Throw %
|78.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jared Bynum, stolen by Justin Mazzulla
|16.0
|+ 1
|Terry Nolan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Terry Nolan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Charlie Brown
|26.0
|+ 2
|Jared Bynum made driving layup
|28.0
|+ 1
|Terry Nolan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Terry Nolan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Taylor Funk
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Williams
|34.0
|Charlie Brown missed driving dunk
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Taylor Funk
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|56
|Field Goals
|23-57 (40.4%)
|21-65 (32.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|5-28 (17.9%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|41
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|34
|27
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|13
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Wash. 5-9
|64.0 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Saint Joseph's 7-7
|73.2 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|T. Nolan Jr. G
|12.2 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.9 APG
|35.8 FG%
|
2
|C. Brown F
|20.3 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|0.7 APG
|47.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Nolan Jr. G
|23 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|C. Brown F
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.4
|FG%
|32.3
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|17.9
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nolan Jr.
|38
|23
|12
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5/11
|3/7
|10/12
|0
|12
|J. Mazzulla
|35
|13
|6
|6
|2
|0
|6
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|5
|M. Jack
|34
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/11
|2/8
|2/2
|1
|7
|D. Williams
|38
|6
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/11
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|5
|J. Langarica
|15
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|38
|20
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8/23
|2/6
|2/4
|3
|3
|J. Bynum
|37
|12
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/12
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|T. Funk
|30
|11
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|8
|A. Longpre
|25
|8
|11
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|10
|C. Clover
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|38
|20
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8/23
|2/6
|2/4
|3
|3
|J. Bynum
|37
|12
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/12
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|T. Funk
|30
|11
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|8
|A. Longpre
|25
|8
|11
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|10
|C. Clover
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Kimble
|34
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|1
|P. Oliva
|15
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|M. Lodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Holston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|34
|9
|7
|2
|8
|16
|21/65
|5/28
|9/14
|7
|27
