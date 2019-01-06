MEMP
HOU

No Text

No. 19 Houston beats Memphis to improve to 15-0

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Armoni Brooks had 22 points and hit six 3-pointers and No. 19 Houston remained undefeated with a 90-77 victory over Memphis on Sunday night.

Nate Hinton added 19 points and nine rebounds, Corey Davis Jr and Galen Robinson Jr each had 11 points and DeJon Jarreau scored 10 points. The Cougars (15-0, 2-0 American) extended their home-winning streak to a nation-best 28 games. They shot 45 percent, including 50 percent in the second half, and hit 12 of 34 3-pointers.

Kareem Brewton Jr. had 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Jeremiah Martin added 16 points and eight rebounds and Kyvon Davenport scored 17 points for Memphis (9-6, 1-1). The Tigers shot 48 percent but committed 17 turnovers. They saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

After Memphis cut it to 57-51 on Martin's layup with 14 minutes remaining, Houston responded with a 17-4 run to build a 19-point lead on Jarreau's layup with 9:40 remaining. Brooks had nine points in the run. The Tigers got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.

After Brewton's jumper cut Houston's lead to 24-20 with eight minutes left in the first half, the Cougars responded with an 8-0 run to take a 32-20 lead with 6:55 remaining before halftime. Houston led 45-34 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers continue to be competitive, with four of their six losses coming to ranked teams. Memphis was outhustled throughout, with Houston holding advantages in rebounds, steals and turnovers. Outside of Brewton, Martin and Davenport, Memphis got 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

Houston: The Cougars had 28 points off 17 Memphis turnovers, outrebounded the Tigers 39-32, including 18-7 on the offensive glass. ... The Cougars played well throughout even with Davis, their leading scorer, on the bench for the final 16 minutes of the first half with two fouls.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the 2-0 week, Houston should move up in the rankings.

UP NEXT

Memphis: Hosts East Carolina on Thursday night.

Houston: At Temple on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Martin
3 G
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
42.0 Field Goal % 44.8
29.0 Three Point % 40.0
65.9 Free Throw % 66.7
  Shot clock violation turnover on Houston 4.0
  Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Corey Davis Jr. 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton 42.0
  Armoni Brooks missed free throw 42.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Dejon Jarreau 42.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Antwann Jones 42.0
  Personal foul on Kyvon Davenport 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 42.0
  Kyvon Davenport missed layup 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Kareem Brewton Jr. 51.0
  Dejon Jarreau missed layup 53.0
Team Stats
Points 77 90
Field Goals 25-52 (48.1%) 33-73 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 12-34 (35.3%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 7 18
Defensive 22 20
Team 3 1
Assists 13 20
Steals 3 14
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
5
K. Brewton Jr. G
25 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
A. Brooks G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Memphis 9-6 344377
home team logo 19 Houston 15-0 454590
HOU -8, O/U 155.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
HOU -8, O/U 155.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 9-6 85.1 PPG 41.4 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo 19 Houston 15-0 74.4 PPG 47.1 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 7.5 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.4 APG 49.4 FG%
3
A. Brooks G 14.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 0.9 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 25 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
3
A. Brooks G 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
48.1 FG% 45.2
34.8 3PT FG% 35.3
79.2 FT% 75.0
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
R. Thornton
I. Maurice
T. Harris
A. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Martin 33 16 8 2 1 0 4 1 4/9 1/2 7/8 1 7
R. Thornton 24 6 7 0 1 0 2 3 1/4 0/2 4/4 3 4
I. Maurice 15 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 2/3 0 2
T. Harris 20 3 2 2 0 0 1 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 2
A. Jones 18 0 2 2 0 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 1
Starters
J. Martin
R. Thornton
I. Maurice
T. Harris
A. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Martin 33 16 8 2 1 0 4 1 4/9 1/2 7/8 1 7
R. Thornton 24 6 7 0 1 0 2 3 1/4 0/2 4/4 3 4
I. Maurice 15 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 2/3 0 2
T. Harris 20 3 2 2 0 0 1 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 2
A. Jones 18 0 2 2 0 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 1
Bench
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Davenport
A. Lomax
M. Parks Jr.
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Brewton Jr. 26 25 1 1 0 0 1 3 10/13 4/6 1/2 0 1
K. Davenport 35 17 5 2 1 1 2 4 6/12 2/5 3/5 2 3
A. Lomax 17 4 1 4 0 0 3 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Parks Jr. 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 29 13 3 1 17 19 25/52 8/23 19/24 7 22
Houston
Starters
A. Brooks
G. Robinson Jr.
C. Davis Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 36 22 6 1 1 1 2 2 8/14 6/11 0/1 2 4
G. Robinson Jr. 32 11 5 7 3 0 4 1 4/8 1/3 2/2 0 5
C. Davis Jr. 24 11 3 2 2 0 0 3 3/10 3/10 2/2 2 1
C. Alley Jr. 21 5 3 2 1 1 0 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 0
B. Brady 8 4 1 0 2 1 1 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
Starters
A. Brooks
G. Robinson Jr.
C. Davis Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 36 22 6 1 1 1 2 2 8/14 6/11 0/1 2 4
G. Robinson Jr. 32 11 5 7 3 0 4 1 4/8 1/3 2/2 0 5
C. Davis Jr. 24 11 3 2 2 0 0 3 3/10 3/10 2/2 2 1
C. Alley Jr. 21 5 3 2 1 1 0 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 0
B. Brady 8 4 1 0 2 1 1 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
N. Hinton
D. Jarreau
B. Gresham
F. White Jr.
L. Goesling
C. Harris Jr.
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Hinton 24 19 9 1 1 0 1 2 7/13 1/5 4/4 3 6
D. Jarreau 24 10 3 6 2 0 1 3 4/11 0/1 2/3 1 2
B. Gresham 18 4 6 1 1 0 1 4 1/2 0/0 2/4 4 2
F. White Jr. 13 4 2 0 1 1 0 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 0
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 38 20 14 4 10 21 33/73 12/34 12/16 18 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores