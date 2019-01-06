Bess guides Saint Louis past Rhode Island in A-10 opener
ST. LOUIS (AP) Javon Bess scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Saint Louis held off Rhode Island 60-53 on Sunday in an Atlantic-10 Conference opener.
Bess made 8 of 13 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and three steals for the Billikens (10-4), who improved to 9-0 at home this season. Hasahn French had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 13 points.
The two teams played to a 25-all tie at halftime. Isabell had nine points and Bess and French scored eight apiece to account for all of the Billikens' scoring. The trio hit 11 of 20 shots in the first half while the rest of the Billikens were 0 for 12.
True freshman Tyrese Martin had a layup with 9:23 remaining in the game to give the Rams (7-6) a 45-44 lead. But Isabell fed French for a dunk and KC Hankton followed with a 4-point play - his only points of the game - to put the Billikens up 50-45 with 8:49 remaining. Jeff Dowtin's 3-pointer pulled the Rams within two points late, but Bess scored four straight to push the lead back to six and wrap up the win.
Saint Louis missed 12 of 23 free throws to keep the Rams in it.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|47.4
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|33.3
|Three Point %
|36.6
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Javon Bess
|25.0
|+ 1
|Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Dana Tate
|29.0
|Turnover on Jeff Dowtin
|29.0
|Offensive foul on Jeff Dowtin
|30.0
|+ 1
|Tramaine Isabell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Tramaine Isabell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Tyrese Martin
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|41.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|60
|Field Goals
|18-52 (34.6%)
|21-55 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|37
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 7-6
|71.5 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Saint Louis 10-4
|67.9 PPG
|43 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|34.6
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|47.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Martin
|37
|18
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/14
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Dowtin
|36
|11
|1
|6
|5
|0
|5
|2
|2/10
|1/4
|6/6
|0
|1
|C. Langevine
|29
|6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/8
|0/1
|4/7
|2
|8
|C. Thompson
|21
|5
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5
|2/5
|0/3
|1/3
|1
|3
|J. Harris
|24
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Martin
|37
|18
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/14
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Dowtin
|36
|11
|1
|6
|5
|0
|5
|2
|2/10
|1/4
|6/6
|0
|1
|C. Langevine
|29
|6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/8
|0/1
|4/7
|2
|8
|C. Thompson
|21
|5
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5
|2/5
|0/3
|1/3
|1
|3
|J. Harris
|24
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tate
|31
|9
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|8
|O. Silverio
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Preston
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tsourgiannis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|35
|10
|8
|3
|17
|19
|18/52
|6/18
|11/16
|8
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bess
|39
|24
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8/13
|4/7
|4/6
|1
|3
|T. Isabell
|39
|13
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/12
|1/6
|2/4
|0
|2
|H. French
|36
|10
|11
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|5/12
|0/0
|0/4
|3
|8
|D. Foreman
|21
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|4
|J. Goodwin
|30
|3
|9
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bess
|39
|24
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8/13
|4/7
|4/6
|1
|3
|T. Isabell
|39
|13
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/12
|1/6
|2/4
|0
|2
|H. French
|36
|10
|11
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|5/12
|0/0
|0/4
|3
|8
|D. Foreman
|21
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|4
|J. Goodwin
|30
|3
|9
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hankton
|16
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|3
|F. Thatch Jr.
|13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|1
|D. Wiley
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Jacobs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gudmundsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|37
|13
|9
|5
|12
|14
|21/55
|7/21
|11/23
|10
|27
-
SDAKST
SDAK74
52
2nd 2:51
-
24NEB
25IOWA53
62
2nd 12:11 BTN
-
MEMP
19HOU30
40
1st 2:30 ESPW
-
MIAMI
LVILLE40
36
1st 3:30 ESPU
-
RICH
DAYTON48
72
Final
-
XAVIER
16MARQET52
70
Final
-
HOLY
NAVY48
50
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
75
Final
-
ILL
NWEST66
68
Final
-
AMER
COLG69
73
Final
-
LOYMD
LEHIGH72
89
Final
-
GWASH
STJOES70
56
Final
-
DICKST
NDAKST53
85
Final
-
RI
STLOU53
60
Final
-
STBON
GMASON53
68
Final
-
TEMPLE
WICHST85
81
Final/OT
-
21IND
2MICH63
74
Final
-
22WISC
PSU0
0128.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
USC0
0148 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MCG
HARV0
0