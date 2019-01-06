RI
Bess guides Saint Louis past Rhode Island in A-10 opener

  • Jan 06, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Javon Bess scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Saint Louis held off Rhode Island 60-53 on Sunday in an Atlantic-10 Conference opener.

Bess made 8 of 13 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and three steals for the Billikens (10-4), who improved to 9-0 at home this season. Hasahn French had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 13 points.

The two teams played to a 25-all tie at halftime. Isabell had nine points and Bess and French scored eight apiece to account for all of the Billikens' scoring. The trio hit 11 of 20 shots in the first half while the rest of the Billikens were 0 for 12.

True freshman Tyrese Martin had a layup with 9:23 remaining in the game to give the Rams (7-6) a 45-44 lead. But Isabell fed French for a dunk and KC Hankton followed with a 4-point play - his only points of the game - to put the Billikens up 50-45 with 8:49 remaining. Jeff Dowtin's 3-pointer pulled the Rams within two points late, but Bess scored four straight to push the lead back to six and wrap up the win.

Saint Louis missed 12 of 23 free throws to keep the Rams in it.

Key Players
J. Dowtin
J. Bess
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
47.4 Field Goal % 43.6
33.3 Three Point % 36.6
76.3 Free Throw % 80.6
  Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Javon Bess 25.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Dana Tate 29.0
  Turnover on Jeff Dowtin 29.0
  Offensive foul on Jeff Dowtin 30.0
+ 1 Tramaine Isabell made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
  Tramaine Isabell missed 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Tyrese Martin 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin 41.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
Team Stats
Points 53 60
Field Goals 18-52 (34.6%) 21-55 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Total Rebounds 39 37
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 27 27
Team 4 0
Assists 10 13
Steals 8 9
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
T. Martin G
18 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
3
J. Bess G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 7-6 252853
home team logo Saint Louis 10-4 253560
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
STLOU -5, O/U 133.5
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 7-6 71.5 PPG 43.7 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 10-4 67.9 PPG 43 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
4
T. Martin G 5.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.4 APG 34.2 FG%
3
J. Bess G 15.5 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.1 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Martin G 18 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
3
J. Bess G 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
34.6 FG% 38.2
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
68.8 FT% 47.8
Rhode Island
Starters
T. Martin
J. Dowtin
C. Langevine
C. Thompson
J. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Martin 37 18 6 0 1 0 1 1 7/14 4/6 0/0 2 4
J. Dowtin 36 11 1 6 5 0 5 2 2/10 1/4 6/6 0 1
C. Langevine 29 6 10 0 0 1 1 3 1/8 0/1 4/7 2 8
C. Thompson 21 5 4 2 1 0 4 5 2/5 0/3 1/3 1 3
J. Harris 24 2 2 0 0 0 4 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
D. Tate
O. Silverio
R. Preston
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
F. Russell
J. Green
A. Tsourgiannis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Tate 31 9 10 2 1 0 2 2 4/8 1/4 0/0 2 8
O. Silverio 14 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Preston 8 0 1 0 0 2 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tsourgiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 35 10 8 3 17 19 18/52 6/18 11/16 8 27
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Bess
T. Isabell
H. French
D. Foreman
J. Goodwin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bess 39 24 4 1 3 0 1 1 8/13 4/7 4/6 1 3
T. Isabell 39 13 2 5 0 0 2 1 5/12 1/6 2/4 0 2
H. French 36 10 11 1 3 3 0 4 5/12 0/0 0/4 3 8
D. Foreman 21 4 4 1 1 1 3 2 1/1 0/0 2/4 0 4
J. Goodwin 30 3 9 3 2 1 3 3 1/5 1/2 0/0 3 6
Bench
K. Hankton
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Wiley
D. Jacobs
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
C. Gordon
I. Gudmundsson
B. Courtney
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Hankton 16 4 5 1 0 0 1 2 1/6 1/4 1/1 2 3
F. Thatch Jr. 13 2 2 1 0 0 2 1 0/5 0/1 2/4 1 1
D. Wiley 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Jacobs 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gudmundsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 37 13 9 5 12 14 21/55 7/21 11/23 10 27
