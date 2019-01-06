Strus leads DePaul past Seton Hall 75-74
CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and DePaul hung on to beat Seton Hall 75-74 on Sunday, ending a six-game losing streak in the series.
Strus now has 125 career 3-pointers, moving into 11th on DePaul's all-time list. Jaylen Butz and Paul Reed both finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-5, 1-2 Big East Conference). Devin Gage pitched in with 11 points and six assists to help DePaul coach Dave Leitao pick up his second win in 10 tries against the Pirates (11-4, 2-1).
Reed tallied all 12 of his points in the first half and Strus scored 10 to guide DePaul to a 38-33 halftime lead. Strus hit a 3-pointer and 1 of 2 free throws to give the Blue Demons a 58-44 lead with 12:26 left to play. Femi Olujobi's layup with 2:43 remaining gave the Blue Demons a 75-69 lead. DePaul failed to score from there and Jared Rhoden's dunk and Myles Powell's 3-pointer pulled the Pirates within a point with 1:02 left. Seton Hall forced a turnover, but Powell missed a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining. Powell had a steal with 10 seconds to go, but Shavar Reynolds missed from deep with two ticks left.
Powell scored 16 to top the Pirates. He hit all six of his free throws and is shooting 97 percent (30 of 31) this season.
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|18.6
|Pts. Per Game
|18.6
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|46.6
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|37.1
|Three Point %
|37.3
|86.8
|Free Throw %
|73.5
|Defensive rebound by Max Strus
|0.0
|Shavar Reynolds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Personal foul on Eli Cain
|6.0
|Lost ball turnover on Femi Olujobi, stolen by Myles Powell
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by DePaul
|37.0
|Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|5-second inbounding violation turnover on Max Strus
|50.0
|+ 3
|Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|Offensive rebound by Myles Powell
|1:10
|Sandro Mamukelashvili missed dunk
|1:12
|Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|75
|Field Goals
|28-63 (44.4%)
|30-55 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-27 (25.9%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|15
|20
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 11-4
|75.8 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|DePaul 9-5
|76.8 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|44.4
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|25.9
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Olujobi
|23
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|3
|L. Shreiner
|22
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|F. Cameron
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ozanne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|31
|20
|7
|5
|15
|17
|30/55
|6/14
|9/14
|4
|27
