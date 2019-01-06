SETON
DEPAUL

No Text

Strus leads DePaul past Seton Hall 75-74

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and DePaul hung on to beat Seton Hall 75-74 on Sunday, ending a six-game losing streak in the series.

Strus now has 125 career 3-pointers, moving into 11th on DePaul's all-time list. Jaylen Butz and Paul Reed both finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-5, 1-2 Big East Conference). Devin Gage pitched in with 11 points and six assists to help DePaul coach Dave Leitao pick up his second win in 10 tries against the Pirates (11-4, 2-1).

Reed tallied all 12 of his points in the first half and Strus scored 10 to guide DePaul to a 38-33 halftime lead. Strus hit a 3-pointer and 1 of 2 free throws to give the Blue Demons a 58-44 lead with 12:26 left to play. Femi Olujobi's layup with 2:43 remaining gave the Blue Demons a 75-69 lead. DePaul failed to score from there and Jared Rhoden's dunk and Myles Powell's 3-pointer pulled the Pirates within a point with 1:02 left. Seton Hall forced a turnover, but Powell missed a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining. Powell had a steal with 10 seconds to go, but Shavar Reynolds missed from deep with two ticks left.

Powell scored 16 to top the Pirates. He hit all six of his free throws and is shooting 97 percent (30 of 31) this season.

Key Players
M. Powell
M. Strus
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
46.6 Field Goal % 43.4
37.1 Three Point % 37.3
86.8 Free Throw % 73.5
  Defensive rebound by Max Strus 0.0
  Shavar Reynolds missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Personal foul on Eli Cain 6.0
  Lost ball turnover on Femi Olujobi, stolen by Myles Powell 10.0
  Defensive rebound by DePaul 37.0
  Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  5-second inbounding violation turnover on Max Strus 50.0
+ 3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
  Offensive rebound by Myles Powell 1:10
  Sandro Mamukelashvili missed dunk 1:12
  Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili 1:17
Team Stats
Points 74 75
Field Goals 28-63 (44.4%) 30-55 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 20 27
Team 4 2
Assists 15 20
Steals 8 7
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
13
M. Powell G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
31
M. Strus G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
Seton Hall 11-4
DePaul 9-5
DEPAUL +2.5, O/U 146.5
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
Seton Hall 11-4 75.8 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.9 APG
DePaul 9-5 76.8 PPG 42.8 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
13
M. Powell G 22.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.7 APG 47.6 FG%
31
M. Strus G 18.6 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.7 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Powell G 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
31
M. Strus G 21 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
44.4 FG% 54.5
25.9 3PT FG% 42.9
84.6 FT% 64.3
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
M. Cale
Q. McKnight
M. Nzei
S. Mamukelashvili
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 36 16 4 3 2 0 1 4 4/13 2/8 6/6 1 3
M. Cale 20 10 2 1 1 0 2 1 5/10 0/4 0/0 0 2
Q. McKnight 30 9 0 3 1 1 2 2 4/6 0/2 1/2 0 0
M. Nzei 36 6 7 2 1 0 2 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 5
S. Mamukelashvili 27 5 3 3 0 0 1 3 2/9 1/3 0/0 1 2
Bench
T. Thompson
J. Rhoden
S. Reynolds
A. Nelson
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
R. Gill
A. Avent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Thompson 17 15 5 0 1 1 1 1 5/8 3/4 2/3 0 5
J. Rhoden 17 7 3 0 1 0 0 4 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 1
S. Reynolds 10 4 2 2 1 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 1
A. Nelson 7 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 28 15 8 2 10 17 28/63 7/27 11/13 8 20
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
J. Butz
P. Reed
D. Gage
E. Cain
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 38 21 4 5 1 1 3 2 7/11 5/7 2/3 0 4
J. Butz 33 12 9 2 3 2 2 0 5/7 0/0 2/4 1 8
P. Reed 23 12 9 2 1 1 1 1 6/11 0/0 0/0 2 7
D. Gage 23 11 1 6 0 1 1 3 4/8 1/2 2/2 0 1
E. Cain 28 6 1 2 0 0 3 5 3/8 0/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
F. Olujobi
L. Shreiner
F. Cameron
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Ozanne
J. Diener
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Olujobi 23 10 3 0 0 0 1 3 4/6 0/0 2/3 0 3
L. Shreiner 22 3 3 2 1 0 4 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 2
F. Cameron 10 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ozanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 31 20 7 5 15 17 30/55 6/14 9/14 4 27
NCAA BB Scores