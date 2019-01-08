Riley helps Evansville defeat Loyola-Chicago 67-48
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) K.J. Riley scored 15 points and made seven assists as Evansville defeated Loyola-Chicago 67-48 Tuesday night, holding the Ramblers to 37-percent shooting and a single 3-point basket.
Evansville, meanwhile, was shooting at a 53-percent clip, finishing at 27 of 51 from the floor with eight 3-pointers in 19 tries from behind the arc.
Riley scored on 6-of-9 shooting, Hill went 5 for 7, including 3 of 4 from distance. Marty Hill and Shea Feehan added 13 points each for Evansville (8-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference).
The Purple Aces had a 32-20 advantage at the half, led by as many as 25 after the break and weren't threatened. Evansville made 17 assists on 27 made baskets and outrebounded Loyola-Chicago 36-27.
Marques Townes scored 14 points and Franklin Agunanne 13 for the Ramblers (9-7, 2-1), who had been on the verge of their first 3-0 start in MVC play since 2001-02.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|47.2
|Field Goal %
|45.6
|31.4
|Three Point %
|31.3
|75.5
|Free Throw %
|59.4
|+ 2
|Franklin Agunanne made turnaround jump shot
|18.0
|+ 2
|John Hall made dunk
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by John Hall
|27.0
|Shamar Givance missed driving layup
|29.0
|Lost ball turnover on Bruno Skokna, stolen by Shamar Givance
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bujdoso
|43.0
|John Hall missed layup
|45.0
|+ 2
|Lucas Williamson made layup
|1:18
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Bujdoso
|1:24
|Isaiah Bujdoso missed layup, blocked by John Hall
|1:26
|Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|67
|Field Goals
|19-51 (37.3%)
|27-51 (52.9%)
|3-Pointers
|1-7 (14.3%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|36
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|6
|17
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|17
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 9-7
|69.7 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Evansville 8-8
|73.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|37.3
|FG%
|52.9
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|45.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|29
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5/13
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|C. Krutwig
|19
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|2
|C. Custer
|33
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Uguak
|26
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|C. Kaifes
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|29
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5/13
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|C. Krutwig
|19
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|2
|C. Custer
|33
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Uguak
|26
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|C. Kaifes
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Agunanne
|8
|13
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|3
|B. Skokna
|21
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Williamson
|24
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Baughman
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Negron
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Bujdoso
|22
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Boehm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|48
|26
|6
|6
|1
|17
|18
|19/51
|1/7
|9/12
|7
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|33
|15
|5
|7
|1
|1
|6
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|3/7
|1
|4
|M. Hill
|30
|13
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Feehan
|31
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/12
|2/8
|1/1
|0
|1
|J. Hall
|21
|6
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|N. Frederking
|21
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|33
|15
|5
|7
|1
|1
|6
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|3/7
|1
|4
|M. Hill
|30
|13
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Feehan
|31
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/12
|2/8
|1/1
|0
|1
|J. Hall
|21
|6
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|N. Frederking
|21
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Chatkevicius
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3/3
|1/1
|1/1
|5
|1
|E. Kuhlman
|13
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Newton
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Givance
|19
|2
|5
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|5
|D. Straub
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Chestnut
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Labinowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|34
|17
|9
|4
|17
|15
|27/51
|8/19
|5/11
|8
|26
-
NILL
MIAOH83
70
Final
-
BROWN
CAN97
90
Final/OT
-
TOLEDO
19BUFF80
110
Final
-
MD
MINN82
67
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST58
61
Final
-
1DUKE
WAKE87
65
Final
-
OHIO
BGREEN63
82
Final
-
20IOWAST
BAYLOR70
73
Final
-
24STJOHN
NOVA71
76
Final
-
MOST
INDST72
57
Final
-
AKRON
CMICH86
88
Final/OT
-
EMICH
BALLST84
82
Final/2OT
-
TEXAM
18UK74
85
Final
-
WMICH
KENTST73
88
Final
-
3TENN
MIZZOU87
63
Final
-
SKID
YALE59
88
Final
-
MANH
MARIST63
78
Final
-
MACUM
NCAT56
104
Final
-
LOYCHI
EVAN48
67
Final
-
NIOWA
ILLST69
70
Final
-
BRAD
VALPO50
61
Final
-
SILL
DRAKE70
82
Final
-
23OKLA
8TXTECH59
66
Final
-
AF
COLOST64
87
Final
-
FGC
NALAB56
61
Final
-
12UNC
15NCST90
82
Final
-
PURDUE
6MICHST59
77
Final
-
14MISSST
SC82
87
Final/OT
-
BAMA
LSU79
88
Final
-
WYO
SDGST54
84
Final
-
UNLV
NMEX80
69
Final