Riley helps Evansville defeat Loyola-Chicago 67-48

  • Jan 08, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) K.J. Riley scored 15 points and made seven assists as Evansville defeated Loyola-Chicago 67-48 Tuesday night, holding the Ramblers to 37-percent shooting and a single 3-point basket.

Evansville, meanwhile, was shooting at a 53-percent clip, finishing at 27 of 51 from the floor with eight 3-pointers in 19 tries from behind the arc.

Riley scored on 6-of-9 shooting, Hill went 5 for 7, including 3 of 4 from distance. Marty Hill and Shea Feehan added 13 points each for Evansville (8-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Purple Aces had a 32-20 advantage at the half, led by as many as 25 after the break and weren't threatened. Evansville made 17 assists on 27 made baskets and outrebounded Loyola-Chicago 36-27.

Marques Townes scored 14 points and Franklin Agunanne 13 for the Ramblers (9-7, 2-1), who had been on the verge of their first 3-0 start in MVC play since 2001-02.

Key Players
M. Townes
J. Hall
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
9.5 Pts. Per Game 9.5
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
47.2 Field Goal % 45.6
31.4 Three Point % 31.3
75.5 Free Throw % 59.4
+ 2 Franklin Agunanne made turnaround jump shot 18.0
+ 2 John Hall made dunk 24.0
  Offensive rebound by John Hall 27.0
  Shamar Givance missed driving layup 29.0
  Lost ball turnover on Bruno Skokna, stolen by Shamar Givance 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bujdoso 43.0
  John Hall missed layup 45.0
+ 2 Lucas Williamson made layup 1:18
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Bujdoso 1:24
  Isaiah Bujdoso missed layup, blocked by John Hall 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne 1:37
Team Stats
Points 48 67
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 1-7 (14.3%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Total Rebounds 27 36
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 19 26
Team 1 2
Assists 6 17
Steals 6 9
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
5
M. Townes G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
33
K. Riley G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 9-7 202848
home team logo Evansville 8-8 323567
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
C. Custer
A. Uguak
C. Kaifes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Townes 29 14 1 2 0 0 4 2 5/13 0/3 4/4 0 1
C. Krutwig 19 10 5 0 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 0/2 3 2
C. Custer 33 6 2 3 0 0 3 0 2/7 0/1 2/2 0 2
A. Uguak 26 0 5 0 1 0 3 5 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5
C. Kaifes 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
F. Agunanne
B. Skokna
L. Williamson
J. Baughman
C. Negron
I. Bujdoso
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Agunanne 8 13 4 0 2 0 1 1 5/5 0/0 3/4 1 3
B. Skokna 21 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
L. Williamson 24 2 2 0 2 1 2 4 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Baughman 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Negron 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Bujdoso 22 0 4 1 1 0 1 1 0/5 0/0 0/0 2 2
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 48 26 6 6 1 17 18 19/51 1/7 9/12 7 19
Evansville
Starters
K. Riley
M. Hill
S. Feehan
J. Hall
N. Frederking
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Riley 33 15 5 7 1 1 6 3 6/9 0/0 3/7 1 4
M. Hill 30 13 2 1 2 0 0 1 5/7 3/4 0/0 1 1
S. Feehan 31 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 5/12 2/8 1/1 0 1
J. Hall 21 6 8 0 1 1 1 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 7
N. Frederking 21 6 2 2 0 0 2 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. Chatkevicius
E. Kuhlman
J. Newton
S. Givance
D. Straub
J. Chestnut
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
D. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Chatkevicius 15 8 6 1 0 1 3 4 3/3 1/1 1/1 5 1
E. Kuhlman 13 2 4 1 3 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4
J. Newton 14 2 1 0 0 0 3 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 1
S. Givance 19 2 5 4 2 0 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 0 5
D. Straub 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Chestnut 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labinowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 34 17 9 4 17 15 27/51 8/19 5/11 8 26
