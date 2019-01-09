MISSST
South Carolina stuns No. 14 Mississippi State 87-82 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 09, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) The only Southeastern Conference team with a losing record in nonconference play is now on top of the league.

Maik Kotsar scored a career-high 25 points and had nine rebounds to lead South Carolina to an 87-82 overtime upset of No. 14 Mississippi State on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0) lost to Stony Brook and Wofford in November and stumbled to a 5-7 record before they found themselves with two dramatic wins. They erased a 14-point second-half deficit to beat Florida on Saturday and didn't crumble as the Bulldogs (12-2, 0-1) shot 44 percent (11 of 25) on 3-pointers.

''It is what it is,'' Kotsar said of the slow start. ''We kept on practicing.''

The lack of passion from the junior from Estonia has puzzled coach Frank Martin for three years. He worried Kotsar might never get past his tendency to be just the fifth man on the court.

''I've been fighting him - in a good way - to believe in himself,'' Martin said.

Kotsar had six of South Carolina's 12 points in overtime.

Freshman A.J. Lawson sealed the win and may have turned around what appeared to be a lost season for South Carolina when he stole the ball from Nick Weatherspoon at midcourt and finished with an emphatic dunk with 13 seconds left in overtime. The big play came as the Bulldogs tried to get a potential game-tying 3.

Lawson came in as the team's leading scorer, averaging 13 points per game. Before the dunk he had just four points on 3-of-10 shooting, but senior guard Hassani Gravett said the freshman showed maturity.

''Even though he had some struggles, he is able to let that go and move on to the next play,'' Gravett said.

Gravett added 17 points and Chris Silva had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Aric Holman had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi State. Nick Weatherspoon scored 17 points, and Lamar Peters had 16 points and seven assists.

The Bulldogs had nine days off before Tuesday's game, and coach Ben Howland said they have to adjust quickly to SEC competition.

''We've got 17 more games coming up like this one,'' Howland said.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs shot well from behind the arc as they often have this season, making 11 of 25 attempts. But Mississippi State made just 13 of 23 free throws, while South Carolina shot 13 of 17 from the foul line.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks had seven more offensive rebounds than the Bulldogs. Howland said South Carolina is the SEC's most physical team and took full advantage of those extra chances.

MISSING BENCH

Howland said his biggest coaching mistake was not getting more rest for his starting five. Each starter played at least 34 minutes, and Reggie Perry was the only reserve to score with just two points.

''I've got to do a better job of using our bench,'' Howland said.

COMING BACK STRONG

Kotsar was playing in his third game since suffering a concussion at practice that left him inactive for about a week. Gravett said he has noticed a change in the junior.

''I think that concussion helped him out,'' Gravett said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Mississippi State's ranking was its highest since reaching No. 11 in January 2005. The Bulldogs will likely fall next week, but their streak of consecutive weeks in the poll should reach 13.

It was South Carolina's first win in three tries this season over a Top 25 team.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs get in-state rival Mississippi at home Saturday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks host Missouri on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Peters
2 G
A. Lawson
00 G
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
44.3 Field Goal % 33.6
42.2 Three Point % 28.1
63.6 Free Throw % 60.4
  Out of bounds turnover on Lamar Peters 3.0
+ 2 A.J. Lawson made dunk 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Quinndary Weatherspoon, stolen by A.J. Lawson 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Aric Holman 28.0
  Tre Campbell missed free throw 28.0
  Personal foul on Lamar Peters 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Silva 30.0
  Lamar Peters missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
+ 2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Tre Campbell 43.0
+ 2 Lamar Peters made layup 1:09
  Bad pass turnover on A.J. Lawson, stolen by Lamar Peters 1:13
Team Stats
Points 82 87
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 33-81 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 13-23 (56.5%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 40 47
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 31 30
Team 3 4
Assists 17 15
Steals 8 7
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
A. Holman F
20 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
M. Kotsar F
25 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo 14 Miss. State 12-2 3738782
home team logo South Carolina 7-7 41341287
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Team Stats
away team logo 14 Miss. State 12-2 80.2 PPG 39.3 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo South Carolina 7-7 73.8 PPG 41.8 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
35
A. Holman F 12.5 PPG 8.6 RPG 1.7 APG 48.3 FG%
21
M. Kotsar F 8.2 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
35
A. Holman F 20 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
21
M. Kotsar F 25 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 40.7
44.0 3PT FG% 34.8
56.5 FT% 76.5
Miss. State
Starters
A. Holman
N. Weatherspoon
L. Peters
Q. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Holman 36 20 10 1 0 5 2 3 6/11 5/8 3/4 1 9
N. Weatherspoon 38 17 3 3 2 0 1 1 7/12 0/2 3/4 0 3
L. Peters 39 16 3 7 3 0 4 3 5/14 4/10 2/5 0 3
Q. Weatherspoon 41 15 9 6 1 0 5 3 5/14 2/4 3/4 2 7
A. Ado 34 12 5 0 2 3 1 3 5/7 0/0 2/4 2 3
Bench
T. Carter
K. Feazell
R. Perry
R. Woodard
J. Tshisumpa
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carter 13 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Feazell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Perry 18 0 4 0 0 1 2 3 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 4
R. Woodard 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 82 37 17 8 9 16 16 29/64 11/25 13/23 6 31
South Carolina
Starters
M. Kotsar
C. Silva
T. Campbell
K. Bryant
A. Lawson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kotsar 33 25 9 2 0 1 0 1 10/18 0/0 5/5 5 4
C. Silva 33 11 12 4 0 3 3 4 5/11 1/2 0/0 4 8
T. Campbell 35 10 4 3 3 0 3 2 3/10 2/5 2/4 1 3
K. Bryant 27 7 2 0 2 1 3 3 3/9 1/2 0/0 1 1
A. Lawson 35 6 3 3 1 0 2 1 3/11 0/4 0/0 0 3
Bench
H. Gravett
F. Haase
E. Hinson
J. Bolden
J. Cudd
J. Minaya
T. Moss
N. Nelson
J. Couisnard
A. Frink
R. Borup
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Gravett 34 17 7 2 1 0 0 2 6/13 2/6 3/4 1 6
F. Haase 24 11 6 1 0 0 0 2 3/8 2/4 3/4 1 5
E. Hinson 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cudd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Minaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Couisnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Borup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 87 43 15 7 5 12 16 33/81 8/23 13/17 13 30
NCAA BB Scores