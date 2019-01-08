TEXAM
No. 18 Kentucky rallies to pull away from Texas A&M 85-74

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 08, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Tyler Herro had 21 points, Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 18 and No. 18 Kentucky overcame a 10-0 deficit before holding off Texas A&M for an 85-74 victory on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (11-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) started badly on both ends with four missed shots, turnovers and defensive breakdowns the Aggies seized upon for a pair of 10-point leads. Kentucky quickly regrouped with a 19-6 run over 5:21. Hagans had a pair of steals during the spurt.

The Wildcats led 46-34 at the break before having to withstand a second-half comeback by the Aggies (6-7, 0-2), who got within 66-64 with 7:55 left. Immanuel Quickley answered with a 3-pointer and PJ Washington eventually followed with a three-point play for an 11-point cushion that held up.

Herro was 7 of 14 from the field with three from long range for his second 20-point effort in three games. Hagans made 10 of 11 free throws along with shooting 4 of 6 as the Wildcats made 15 of 27 (56 percent) after halftime to finish 52 percent overall.

Jay Jay Chandler and TJ Starks each had 18 points for Texas A&M, which shot above 50 percent for much of the game. The Aggies cooled off late and finished 48 percent.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky should remain ranked as long as it follows up against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies stayed close with good shooting and even edged Kentucky 29-28 on the glass. They just didn't have enough answers down the stretch to overtake the Wildcats.

Kentucky: Shaky as the Wildcats initially looked, they settled down and soon led after 10 minutes. Though outshot much of the night by the Aggies, handling the paint helped them gain the edge and a strong bounce-back from Saturday's loss at Alabama.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M visits Alabama on Saturday, seeking its third win in the past five meetings.

Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday in search of its fifth consecutive win against the Commodores.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/ Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
S. Flagg
1 G
K. Johnson
3 G
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
49.6 Field Goal % 50.7
29.5 Three Point % 39.2
57.1 Free Throw % 73.7
+ 3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker 30.0
  Wendell Mitchell missed layup 32.0
+ 2 Ashton Hagans made layup 45.0
  Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Ashton Hagans 49.0
+ 1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Shooting foul on T.J. Starks 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro 1:23
  T.J. Starks missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:25
Team Stats
Points 74 85
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 21-23 (91.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 28
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 20 19
Team 4 2
Assists 8 16
Steals 8 11
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 2 1
0
J. Chandler G
18 PTS, 1 REB
14
T. Herro G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Texas A&M 6-7 344074
home team logo 18 Kentucky 11-3 463985
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Texas A&M
Starters
J. Chandler
T. Starks
S. Flagg
W. Mitchell
C. Mekowulu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Chandler 28 18 1 0 1 0 2 4 7/9 0/0 4/4 0 1
T. Starks 34 18 0 0 2 0 5 4 7/15 2/5 2/3 0 0
S. Flagg 39 13 9 3 0 1 4 0 5/11 3/4 0/0 2 7
W. Mitchell 29 10 6 5 1 0 4 3 3/10 2/4 2/2 1 5
C. Mekowulu 25 6 4 0 1 2 0 2 1/3 0/0 4/4 0 4
Bench
J. Walker III
B. Mahan
J. Nebo
C. Collins
A. Gilder
F. Byers
M. French
J. Brown
C. Alo
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Z. Walker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Walker III 14 4 2 0 1 0 2 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Mahan 16 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
J. Nebo 15 2 2 0 2 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 25 8 8 3 19 20 27/56 8/17 12/13 5 20
Kentucky
Starters
T. Herro
A. Hagans
P. Washington
K. Johnson
R. Travis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Herro 36 21 5 1 0 0 4 3 7/14 3/7 4/4 2 3
A. Hagans 30 18 1 4 5 0 1 1 4/6 0/1 10/11 0 1
P. Washington 28 9 5 2 1 0 1 2 4/8 0/2 1/1 1 4
K. Johnson 27 8 6 3 0 0 4 1 2/9 0/4 4/4 2 4
R. Travis 30 6 4 1 1 1 0 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 2
Bench
I. Quickley
N. Richards
J. Baker
E. Montgomery
J. David
B. Calipari
Q. Green
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Quickley 13 10 1 2 3 0 0 0 4/4 2/2 0/1 0 1
N. Richards 11 5 1 0 0 2 0 2 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 1
J. Baker 13 4 1 3 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/2 1/1 0 1
E. Montgomery 12 4 2 0 1 2 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 26 16 11 5 12 14 29/56 6/18 21/23 7 19
NCAA BB Scores