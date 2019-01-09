DAVID
GMASON

No Text

Grady with 17, Davidson holds on to beat George Mason 61-56

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 09, 2019

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Kellan Grady scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Davidson held on late to beat George Mason 61-56 on Wednesday night.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton had nine points with four rebounds and three steals.

Gudmundsson made a 3-point play late in the first half for a 20-16 Wildcats lead and George Mason failed to score a field goal in the final four minutes as Davidson took a 23-17 lead into the break.

Grady sank two layups and a 3-pointer to open the second half, stretching Davidson's lead to 30-19. George Mason trailed throughout the period, pulling to 48-47 with 7:31 to play and to 58-56 with 13 seconds left.

Justin Kier scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds - his third straight double-double and fifth in six games - to lead the Patriots (8-8, 2-1).

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Ian Boyd 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady 4.0
  Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II 13.0
+ 1 Justin Kier made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Justin Kier made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Dusan Kovacevic 13.0
Team Stats
Points 61 56
Field Goals 22-60 (36.7%) 16-50 (32.0%)
3-Pointers 4-29 (13.8%) 2-20 (10.0%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 36 43
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 27 32
Team 1 2
Assists 11 9
Steals 10 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
31
K. Grady G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
J. Kier G
26 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Davidson 11-4 233861
home team logo George Mason 8-8 173956
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
away team logo Davidson 11-4 74.5 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo George Mason 8-8 73.0 PPG 37.9 RPG 12.4 APG
31
K. Grady G 19.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.1 APG 49.7 FG%
1
J. Kier G 14.0 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.2 APG 50.0 FG%
31
K. Grady G 17 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
1
J. Kier G 26 PTS 12 REB 4 AST
36.7 FG% 32.0
13.8 3PT FG% 10.0
72.2 FT% 81.5
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
L. Frampton
L. Brajkovic
K. Pritchett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 17 6 2 7/18 1/9 2/4 3 37 1 0 3 2 4
J. Gudmundsson 13 8 5 4/13 0/4 5/7 2 36 5 0 1 1 7
L. Frampton 9 4 1 3/10 2/8 1/1 1 37 3 0 0 1 3
L. Brajkovic 8 3 0 2/4 1/1 3/4 5 13 0 1 0 1 2
K. Pritchett 4 6 2 1/7 0/5 2/2 2 31 0 0 1 2 4
Bench
D. Kovacevic
N. Ekwu
C. Collins
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kovacevic 6 4 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 5 8 0 0 2 1 3
N. Ekwu 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Collins 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 0 1
B. Jones 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 3
D. Czerapowicz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 35 11 22/60 4/29 13/18 20 200 10 1 9 8 27
George Mason
Starters
J. Kier
J. Greene
O. Livingston II
J. Reuter
G. Mar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 26 12 4 6/12 1/3 13/14 3 38 3 0 4 0 12
J. Greene 7 8 0 2/7 1/5 2/2 3 27 1 1 2 3 5
O. Livingston II 4 6 2 2/11 0/3 0/0 1 34 0 0 2 0 6
J. Reuter 4 5 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 13 0 0 3 0 5
G. Mar 2 3 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 25 0 0 1 2 1
Bench
A. Wilson
I. Boyd
G. Calixte
J. Douglas-Stanley
J. Hartwell II
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
J. Miller
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wilson 5 2 0 0/0 0/0 5/6 0 15 0 2 0 2 0
I. Boyd 4 3 1 2/8 0/5 0/0 5 22 1 0 1 1 2
G. Calixte 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/3 4 12 0 1 1 1 1
J. Douglas-Stanley 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
J. Hartwell II 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 41 9 16/50 2/20 22/27 19 200 5 4 15 9 32
NCAA BB Scores