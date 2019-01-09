Grady with 17, Davidson holds on to beat George Mason 61-56
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Kellan Grady scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Davidson held on late to beat George Mason 61-56 on Wednesday night.
Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Wildcats (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton had nine points with four rebounds and three steals.
Gudmundsson made a 3-point play late in the first half for a 20-16 Wildcats lead and George Mason failed to score a field goal in the final four minutes as Davidson took a 23-17 lead into the break.
Grady sank two layups and a 3-pointer to open the second half, stretching Davidson's lead to 30-19. George Mason trailed throughout the period, pulling to 48-47 with 7:31 to play and to 58-56 with 13 seconds left.
Justin Kier scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds - his third straight double-double and fifth in six games - to lead the Patriots (8-8, 2-1).
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Ian Boyd
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|4.0
|Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
|13.0
|+ 1
|Justin Kier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Justin Kier made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Dusan Kovacevic
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|56
|Field Goals
|22-60 (36.7%)
|16-50 (32.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-29 (13.8%)
|2-20 (10.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|22-27 (81.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|43
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|27
|32
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Davidson 11-4
|74.5 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|George Mason 8-8
|73.0 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|36.7
|FG%
|32.0
|
|
|13.8
|3PT FG%
|10.0
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|81.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|17
|6
|2
|7/18
|1/9
|2/4
|3
|37
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|J. Gudmundsson
|13
|8
|5
|4/13
|0/4
|5/7
|2
|36
|5
|0
|1
|1
|7
|L. Frampton
|9
|4
|1
|3/10
|2/8
|1/1
|1
|37
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|L. Brajkovic
|8
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|3/4
|5
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|K. Pritchett
|4
|6
|2
|1/7
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|26
|12
|4
|6/12
|1/3
|13/14
|3
|38
|3
|0
|4
|0
|12
|J. Greene
|7
|8
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|27
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|O. Livingston II
|4
|6
|2
|2/11
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Reuter
|4
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|G. Mar
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wilson
|5
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|15
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|I. Boyd
|4
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|5
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|G. Calixte
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/3
|4
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hartwell II
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|41
|9
|16/50
|2/20
|22/27
|19
|200
|5
|4
|15
|9
|32
