Williams with 16 points leads Duquesne past Fordham 66-61

  • Jan 10, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Eric Williams Jr. scored 16 points with 13 rebounds and Duquesne snapped a two-game skid, beating Fordham 66-61 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Weathers added 12 points for the Dukes (10-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Amari Kelly had 11.

Duquesne led 31-26 at halftime but Fordham rallied early in the second half to take a 46-45 lead on a David Pekarek 3-pointer. The Dukes came right back and a Williams 3 put them up 51-46 with 8:28 to go. Kelly's layup pushed it to 59-53 with 2:23 left and the Dukes held on in the stretch for the win.

Williams was back in form after scoring just eight points at Davidson on Saturday and just nine points against NJIT on Dec. 31. Both were losses for Duquesne.

Jalen Cobb scored 16 points with nine rebounds to lead the Rams (9-6, 0-2) who have lost three straight. Antwon Portley added 14 points and Pekarek finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Team Stats
Points 61 66
Field Goals 24-66 (36.4%) 22-47 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 2-8 (25.0%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 38
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 22 30
Team 5 1
Assists 13 13
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 0 0
J. Cobb G
16 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
E. Williams Jr. G
16 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
away team logo Fordham 9-6 263561
home team logo Duquesne 10-5 313566
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
away team logo Fordham 9-6 70.4 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Duquesne 10-5 73.6 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.4 APG
2
J. Cobb G 9.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.1 APG 39.5 FG%
50
E. Williams Jr. G 13.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.3 APG 38.5 FG%
2
J. Cobb G 16 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
50
E. Williams Jr. G 16 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
36.4 FG% 46.8
35.5 3PT FG% 28.6
25.0 FT% 69.6
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cobb 16 9 3 7/14 2/5 0/0 2 39 2 0 2 2 7
A. Portley 14 1 1 5/13 4/10 0/0 5 34 0 0 4 0 1
N. Honor 11 1 4 5/17 1/6 0/1 1 38 0 0 1 1 0
O. Eyisi 8 9 2 3/5 0/0 2/7 3 24 1 2 1 4 5
I. Raut 0 1 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Pekarek 12 10 1 4/6 4/6 0/0 0 19 1 1 1 2 8
E. Gazi 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 0 1 0
J. Bunting 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 0 0 0 0
C. Ohams 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 2 0
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 34 13 24/66 11/31 2/8 21 197 5 3 11 12 22
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Williams Jr. 16 13 2 5/11 1/2 5/5 0 34 1 0 1 4 9
M. Weathers 12 3 1 4/7 1/4 3/5 1 20 0 0 2 0 3
F. Hughes 7 2 1 2/6 1/5 2/2 3 28 1 2 2 0 2
S. Carry 6 7 2 2/4 1/1 1/2 2 33 2 0 3 0 7
M. Hughes 5 3 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 13 0 0 1 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kelly 11 4 0 5/7 0/1 1/3 2 23 0 0 0 1 3
T. Dunn-Martin 6 1 5 1/7 1/5 3/3 1 25 1 0 2 0 1
L. Norman Jr. 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
K. Taylor 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
B. Wade 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
A. Rotroff 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 4 0 0 1 1 1
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bizeau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 37 13 22/47 6/21 16/23 14 200 5 2 12 7 30
NCAA BB Scores