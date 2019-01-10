Williams with 16 points leads Duquesne past Fordham 66-61
PITTSBURGH (AP) Eric Williams Jr. scored 16 points with 13 rebounds and Duquesne snapped a two-game skid, beating Fordham 66-61 on Wednesday night.
Marcus Weathers added 12 points for the Dukes (10-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Amari Kelly had 11.
Duquesne led 31-26 at halftime but Fordham rallied early in the second half to take a 46-45 lead on a David Pekarek 3-pointer. The Dukes came right back and a Williams 3 put them up 51-46 with 8:28 to go. Kelly's layup pushed it to 59-53 with 2:23 left and the Dukes held on in the stretch for the win.
Williams was back in form after scoring just eight points at Davidson on Saturday and just nine points against NJIT on Dec. 31. Both were losses for Duquesne.
Jalen Cobb scored 16 points with nine rebounds to lead the Rams (9-6, 0-2) who have lost three straight. Antwon Portley added 14 points and Pekarek finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|2.0
|Nick Honor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Frankie Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Frankie Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Ivan Raut
|6.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Nick Honor
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Fordham
|8.0
|David Pekarek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin
|13.0
|+ 1
|Eric Williams Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Eric Williams Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|66
|Field Goals
|24-66 (36.4%)
|22-47 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|2-8 (25.0%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|38
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|22
|30
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Cobb G
|9.9 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.1 APG
|39.5 FG%
|
50
|E. Williams Jr. G
|13.4 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|1.3 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cobb G
|16 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|E. Williams Jr. G
|16 PTS
|13 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|25.0
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cobb
|16
|9
|3
|7/14
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|A. Portley
|14
|1
|1
|5/13
|4/10
|0/0
|5
|34
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|N. Honor
|11
|1
|4
|5/17
|1/6
|0/1
|1
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|O. Eyisi
|8
|9
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/7
|3
|24
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|I. Raut
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pekarek
|12
|10
|1
|4/6
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|E. Gazi
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Bunting
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Ohams
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|C. Downing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Slanina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|34
|13
|24/66
|11/31
|2/8
|21
|197
|5
|3
|11
|12
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Williams Jr.
|16
|13
|2
|5/11
|1/2
|5/5
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|M. Weathers
|12
|3
|1
|4/7
|1/4
|3/5
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|F. Hughes
|7
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|S. Carry
|6
|7
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|7
|M. Hughes
|5
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kelly
|11
|4
|0
|5/7
|0/1
|1/3
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Dunn-Martin
|6
|1
|5
|1/7
|1/5
|3/3
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Norman Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Taylor
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Wade
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Rotroff
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Z. Snyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lewis II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swingle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bizeau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|37
|13
|22/47
|6/21
|16/23
|14
|200
|5
|2
|12
|7
|30
