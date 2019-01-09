UMASS
French scores 25 points; Saint Louis edges UMass 65-62

  • Jan 09, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Hasahn French scored a career-high 25 points, Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 17 including two late free throws as Saint Louis held off Massachusetts 65-62 on Wednesday night.

The Billikens led by as many as 11 points in the second half, but Luwane Pipkins scored all nine points during a 9-2 surge to give UMass a 62-61 lead with eight seconds left. Jordan Goodwin and Isabell each made a pair of free throws and Pipkins missed a potential game-tying 3 in the final seconds.

Saint Louis (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10) has won four of its last five games and is 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2014. French, who averages 7.1 points and 7.9 rebounds and is coming off consecutive double-doubles, was 9-of-14 shooting with six rebounds, three steals and three blocks against UMass (7-8, 0-2). Isabell added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Pipkins was 8 of 10 from the line and finished with 18 points, but he missed all four 3-point attempts. Rashaan Holloway added 12 points and Carl Pierre had 10 for the Minutemen.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Pipkins
J. Bess
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
38.0 Field Goal % 43.3
30.4 Three Point % 37.8
78.8 Free Throw % 79.4
  Offensive rebound by Massachusetts 0.0
  Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Tramaine Isabell made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Tramaine Isabell made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Keon Clergeot 7.0
+ 1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin 8.0
+ 1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Keon Clergeot 9.0
Team Stats
Points 62 65
Field Goals 22-44 (50.0%) 22-56 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 2-17 (11.8%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 19-30 (63.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 24 19
Team 2 4
Assists 11 15
Steals 3 9
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
L. Pipkins G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
H. French F
25 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 7-8 253762
home team logo Saint Louis 11-4 323365
STLOU -8.5, O/U 134.5
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
STLOU -8.5, O/U 134.5
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 7-8 77.9 PPG 37.7 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 11-4 67.4 PPG 42.6 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
2
L. Pipkins G 19.6 PPG 5.3 RPG 5.7 APG 38.5 FG%
11
H. French F 7.1 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.8 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
L. Pipkins G 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
11
H. French F 25 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 39.3
33.3 3PT FG% 11.8
66.7 FT% 63.3
Massachusetts
Starters
L. Pipkins
R. Holloway
C. Pierre
S. Diallo
K. Clergeot
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 18 3 1 5/16 0/4 8/10 2 32 0 1 6 0 3
R. Holloway 12 6 0 5/5 0/0 2/4 4 17 0 1 0 2 4
C. Pierre 10 2 2 4/7 2/3 0/0 2 37 0 0 1 0 2
S. Diallo 9 12 0 4/5 1/1 0/0 3 25 0 1 3 2 10
K. Clergeot 6 1 4 2/7 0/1 2/3 4 33 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
S. Chatman
C. Cobb
D. Baptiste
U. McLean
K. Turner-Morris
R. West
J. Laurent
K. Hayward
J. Franklin
T. Wood
A. Byrne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Chatman 7 1 1 2/3 1/2 2/4 3 14 1 0 2 1 0
C. Cobb 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 11 1 0 2 0 1
D. Baptiste 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 21 0 2 0 0 2
U. McLean 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
K. Turner-Morris 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Laurent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 29 11 22/44 4/12 14/21 25 200 3 5 16 5 24
Saint Louis
Starters
H. French
T. Isabell
J. Bess
J. Goodwin
D. Foreman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 25 6 1 9/14 0/0 7/10 4 33 3 3 0 2 4
T. Isabell 17 7 7 5/11 1/5 6/8 2 38 1 0 2 2 5
J. Bess 8 4 1 3/9 1/4 1/2 4 37 2 1 0 1 3
J. Goodwin 7 3 4 2/11 0/2 3/4 4 33 1 0 1 2 1
D. Foreman 4 5 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 5 20 0 0 3 1 4
Bench
F. Thatch Jr.
K. Hankton
D. Wiley
D. Jacobs
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
C. Gordon
I. Gudmundsson
B. Courtney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Thatch Jr. 2 5 0 1/2 0/1 0/4 3 21 1 2 1 4 1
K. Hankton 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
D. Wiley 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
D. Jacobs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gudmundsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 31 15 22/56 2/17 19/30 22 200 9 6 8 12 19
NCAA BB Scores