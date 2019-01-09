French scores 25 points; Saint Louis edges UMass 65-62
ST. LOUIS (AP) Hasahn French scored a career-high 25 points, Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 17 including two late free throws as Saint Louis held off Massachusetts 65-62 on Wednesday night.
The Billikens led by as many as 11 points in the second half, but Luwane Pipkins scored all nine points during a 9-2 surge to give UMass a 62-61 lead with eight seconds left. Jordan Goodwin and Isabell each made a pair of free throws and Pipkins missed a potential game-tying 3 in the final seconds.
Saint Louis (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10) has won four of its last five games and is 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2014. French, who averages 7.1 points and 7.9 rebounds and is coming off consecutive double-doubles, was 9-of-14 shooting with six rebounds, three steals and three blocks against UMass (7-8, 0-2). Isabell added seven rebounds and seven assists.
Pipkins was 8 of 10 from the line and finished with 18 points, but he missed all four 3-point attempts. Rashaan Holloway added 12 points and Carl Pierre had 10 for the Minutemen.
|35.9
|Min. Per Game
|35.9
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|38.0
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|30.4
|Three Point %
|37.8
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|79.4
|Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
|0.0
|Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Tramaine Isabell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Tramaine Isabell made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
|9.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|65
|Field Goals
|22-44 (50.0%)
|22-56 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|2-17 (11.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|19-30 (63.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|24
|19
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|16
|8
|Fouls
|25
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 7-8
|77.9 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Saint Louis 11-4
|67.4 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|L. Pipkins G
|19.6 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|5.7 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
11
|H. French F
|7.1 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|1.8 APG
|41.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Pipkins G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|H. French F
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|11.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|63.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|18
|3
|1
|5/16
|0/4
|8/10
|2
|32
|0
|1
|6
|0
|3
|R. Holloway
|12
|6
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|C. Pierre
|10
|2
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|9
|12
|0
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|K. Clergeot
|6
|1
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Pipkins
|18
|3
|1
|5/16
|0/4
|8/10
|2
|32
|0
|1
|6
|0
|3
|R. Holloway
|12
|6
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|C. Pierre
|10
|2
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|9
|12
|0
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|K. Clergeot
|6
|1
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Chatman
|7
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|2/4
|3
|14
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Cobb
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Baptiste
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|21
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|U. McLean
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Turner-Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Laurent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hayward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|29
|11
|22/44
|4/12
|14/21
|25
|200
|3
|5
|16
|5
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. French
|25
|6
|1
|9/14
|0/0
|7/10
|4
|33
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|T. Isabell
|17
|7
|7
|5/11
|1/5
|6/8
|2
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Bess
|8
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|37
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|J. Goodwin
|7
|3
|4
|2/11
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Foreman
|4
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|20
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|H. French
|25
|6
|1
|9/14
|0/0
|7/10
|4
|33
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|T. Isabell
|17
|7
|7
|5/11
|1/5
|6/8
|2
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Bess
|8
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|37
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|J. Goodwin
|7
|3
|4
|2/11
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Foreman
|4
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|20
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Thatch Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/4
|3
|21
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
|K. Hankton
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Wiley
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Jacobs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gudmundsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|31
|15
|22/56
|2/17
|19/30
|22
|200
|9
|6
|8
|12
|19
