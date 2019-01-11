UCLA rallies, tops Oregon in OT 87-84
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Prince Ali summed it up in five words as he exited the victorious UCLA locker room.
''That was highway robbery, baby,'' a beaming Ali said after the Bruins erupted for 39 points in 12 minutes for a road win.
Ali had 22 points, including four in overtime, and UCLA scored the final seven points to outlast Oregon 87-84 on Thursday night.
Jaylen Hands added 16 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 47 seconds left for the Bruins (10-6, 3-0), who won in Eugene for the first time in five years. Moses Brown, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds, made one of two free throws for the final point.
''It's one of the more crazy ones,'' said interim coach Murry Bartow, who is 3-0 since replacing Steve Alford as UCLA's coach. ''We didn't score the ball very easily tonight, but then we made a great run to get the thing to overtime.
''My head's spinning right now, so I'm not even sure what I said (in the locker room). I'm just really proud of them.''
Oregon coach Dana Altman didn't have an explanation, either.
''There's no easy way to spin that one,'' Altman said, ''that's a gut punch. . I wish I could help them more, I wish I could do a better job, but obviously that hurts them. They're crushed. They played really hard and I feel really bad for them because they played really hard.''
UCLA trailed by 17 in the second half and was down 76-68 with 45 seconds to go in regulation when Hands made a 3-pointer and a 3-point play to cut the deficit to two. The three free throws came after Ali stole the ball from Payton Pritchard and Ehab Amin, who had five steals, fouled Hands beyond the arc.
''You can't do that,'' Altman said. You've got to make them hit a tough shot and Hands hit all his free throws there, so that really was a big play.''
The Bruins outscored Oregon 12-4 to finish regulation at 80-80.
Chris Smith tied the score with 0.7 seconds left with a rebound basket off Hands' intentional miss from the foul line, but Smith missed his free throw and the Ducks rebounded to force overtime.
''We had our best two offensive rebounders on the lane in Jalen Hill and Moses,'' Bartow said, ''and fortunately they tipped it and here comes Chris Smith. He made a big play.''
With an 80-77 lead and 3.3 seconds left in regulation, Altman opted to foul Hands in the back court rather than risk a tying 3-point attempt. Smith's rebound putback turned that strategy on its head for the Ducks.
''We thought we could get the rebound,'' Altman said. ''That circumstance is what you fear and they missed the free throw, but we just didn't get it done in overtime.''
Kris Wilkes had 14 points for UCLA and Hill had 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. The Bruins saw their 23 turnovers converted into 32 points by the Ducks.
Freshman Louis King scored a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon (9-6, 0-2), and Victor Bailey Jr. had 20 points. Paul White added 16 points.
UCLA made 10 of its first 11 shots to lead 22-17 but then went 1 for its next 14 to trail by 11 points with two minutes left in the half. Even worse, the Bruins struggled to handle the ball against Oregon's half-court pressure and surrendered 19 points off 14 turnovers spread among seven players. Nine came on steals by the Ducks.
Oregon went ahead behind Bailey's nine points during a 14-2 run for a 39-28 lead. Kris Wilkes, who had six of his seven turnovers in the first half, hit a 3 at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 39-32.
BIG PICTURE
UCLA overcame sloppy ball-handling and an inability to keep its transition game rolling for a remarkable comeback victory. For the third game in a row, the Bruins had five players score in double figures.
Oregon put together its first impressive opening half against a Power 5 team since its win over Syracuse in mid-November and showed that it's adapting to the loss of star freshman Bol Bol, despite losing at home for the third time this season.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
Oregon's leading scorer, Payton Pritchard, almost went scoreless for the first time in 90 career games until he hit four free throws in the last minute of regulation for his only points. The junior guard was 0 for 6 from the field and 0 for 5 from 3-point range. ''I'm not sure (why),'' Altman said. ''We want him to look for shots and I thought the ball movement was pretty good. He missed a couple good looks, but we do need him to be more aggressive offensively.''
HE SAID IT
Bartow deflected all the credit to his players for the way they came back after falling behind 65-48 with less than seven minutes to go in regulation. ''I kept telling them, `If we can just get it to nine, if we can just get it to nine,' and we did,'' Bartow said. ''Guys just made a lot of plays. We didn't run a lot of stuff and it's nothing miraculous that I did.''
UP NEXT
UCLA: At Oregon State on Sunday night.
Oregon: Hosts USC on Sunday night.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.9
|Min. Per Game
|34.9
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|36.5
|Field Goal %
|39.0
|28.9
|Three Point %
|30.8
|74.4
|Free Throw %
|89.8
|Defensive rebound by UCLA
|1.0
|Louis King missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Louis King
|18.0
|Moses Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Moses Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Paul White
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Moses Brown
|20.0
|Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|+ 2
|Jaylen Hands made jump shot
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Prince Ali
|1:09
|Louis King missed layup
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|84
|Field Goals
|31-60 (51.7%)
|31-77 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|8-32 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-30 (56.7%)
|14-24 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|37
|Offensive
|14
|15
|Defensive
|32
|19
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|7
|13
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|23
|12
|Fouls
|21
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|51.7
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|56.7
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hill
|10
|10
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|J. Bernard
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Singleton
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Riley
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Olesinski
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Nwuba
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Dodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. O'Neal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|46
|13
|31/60
|8/24
|17/30
|21
|225
|7
|4
|23
|14
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. King
|22
|10
|1
|9/18
|4/9
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|4
|5
|5
|V. Bailey Jr.
|20
|5
|3
|7/18
|2/10
|4/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|P. White
|16
|5
|2
|7/13
|1/4
|1/3
|4
|34
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|F. Okoro
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|11
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|P. Pritchard
|4
|7
|3
|0/6
|0/5
|4/4
|2
|41
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. King
|22
|10
|1
|9/18
|4/9
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|4
|5
|5
|V. Bailey Jr.
|20
|5
|3
|7/18
|2/10
|4/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|P. White
|16
|5
|2
|7/13
|1/4
|1/3
|4
|34
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|F. Okoro
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|11
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|P. Pritchard
|4
|7
|3
|0/6
|0/5
|4/4
|2
|41
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|11
|3
|6
|4/11
|1/2
|2/4
|4
|35
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|E. Amin
|3
|3
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|21
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Norris
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/5
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kigab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wooten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|34
|18
|31/77
|8/32
|14/24
|24
|225
|13
|2
|12
|15
|19
-
FURMAN
VMI89
57
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER73
76
Final
-
CINCY
TULSA70
65
Final/OT
-
MILW
OAK67
64
Final
-
WOFF
NCGRN72
43
Final
-
DEL
NCWILM82
69
Final
-
HOFSTRA
WMMARY93
90
Final/3OT
-
ORAL
IPFW69
94
Final
-
TEXST
CSTCAR65
61
Final
-
SFTRPA
LIU74
67
Final
-
RADFRD
USCUP79
72
Final
-
CHARLO
FIU66
69
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI74
90
Final
-
MNMTH
QUINN83
89
Final/2OT
-
CALBPTST
UMKC68
84
Final
-
WCAR
MERCER80
84
Final
-
PRESBY
HIGHPT58
74
Final
-
NCASHV
LONGWD62
67
Final
-
BRYANT
MOUNT66
59
Final
-
LALAF
GAST76
89
Final
-
ETNST
CIT98
73
Final
-
STPETE
FAIR57
60
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU78
79
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP90
86
Final
-
CCTST
FDU103
96
Final/2OT
-
ODU
FAU73
80
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
70
Final/OT
-
WISGB
DTROIT83
101
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS79
78
Final
-
SMU
UCONN64
76
Final
-
TXARL
APPST82
72
Final
-
CHARSO
HAMP82
94
Final
-
UAB
LATECH53
64
Final
-
MOREHD
BELMONT60
77
Final
-
TROY
ARKLR59
73
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA75
69
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST69
85
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAK92
91
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST66
78
Final
-
RICE
TXSA79
95
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI63
78
Final
-
SALAB
ARKST65
66
Final
-
MTSU
USM70
77
Final
-
2MICH
ILL79
69
Final
-
MURYST
TNMART98
77
Final
-
EILL
JAXST62
69
Final
-
PEAY
SEMO78
60
Final
-
EKY
TNST81
82
Final
-
SIUE
TNTECH69
78
Final/OT
-
WASHST
COLO60
92
Final
-
ROBERT
STFRAN52
49
Final
-
NTEXAS
UTEP58
51
Final
-
UCLA
OREG87
84
Final/OT
-
GC
NMEXST75
77
Final
-
PORT
BYU56
79
Final
-
ECU
MEMP72
78
Final
-
PSU
NEB64
70
Final
-
MNTNA
EWASH71
78
Final
-
WASH
UTAH69
53
Final
-
UCDAV
UCIRV69
71
Final/OT
-
MONST
IDAHO77
67
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
79
Final/OT
-
PEPPER
SNCLRA64
67
Final
-
UOP
5GONZAG36
67
Final