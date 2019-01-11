UCLA
UCLA
Bruins
10-6
away team logo
87
TF 2
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ESPN
Thu Jan. 10
9:00pm
BONUS
84
TF 2
home team logo
OREG
Oregon
Ducks
9-6
ML: +145
OREG -3.5, O/U 147
ML: -166
UCLA
OREG

No Text

UCLA rallies, tops Oregon in OT 87-84

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 11, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Prince Ali summed it up in five words as he exited the victorious UCLA locker room.

''That was highway robbery, baby,'' a beaming Ali said after the Bruins erupted for 39 points in 12 minutes for a road win.

Ali had 22 points, including four in overtime, and UCLA scored the final seven points to outlast Oregon 87-84 on Thursday night.

Jaylen Hands added 16 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 47 seconds left for the Bruins (10-6, 3-0), who won in Eugene for the first time in five years. Moses Brown, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds, made one of two free throws for the final point.

''It's one of the more crazy ones,'' said interim coach Murry Bartow, who is 3-0 since replacing Steve Alford as UCLA's coach. ''We didn't score the ball very easily tonight, but then we made a great run to get the thing to overtime.

''My head's spinning right now, so I'm not even sure what I said (in the locker room). I'm just really proud of them.''

Oregon coach Dana Altman didn't have an explanation, either.

''There's no easy way to spin that one,'' Altman said, ''that's a gut punch. . I wish I could help them more, I wish I could do a better job, but obviously that hurts them. They're crushed. They played really hard and I feel really bad for them because they played really hard.''

UCLA trailed by 17 in the second half and was down 76-68 with 45 seconds to go in regulation when Hands made a 3-pointer and a 3-point play to cut the deficit to two. The three free throws came after Ali stole the ball from Payton Pritchard and Ehab Amin, who had five steals, fouled Hands beyond the arc.

''You can't do that,'' Altman said. You've got to make them hit a tough shot and Hands hit all his free throws there, so that really was a big play.''

The Bruins outscored Oregon 12-4 to finish regulation at 80-80.

Chris Smith tied the score with 0.7 seconds left with a rebound basket off Hands' intentional miss from the foul line, but Smith missed his free throw and the Ducks rebounded to force overtime.

''We had our best two offensive rebounders on the lane in Jalen Hill and Moses,'' Bartow said, ''and fortunately they tipped it and here comes Chris Smith. He made a big play.''

With an 80-77 lead and 3.3 seconds left in regulation, Altman opted to foul Hands in the back court rather than risk a tying 3-point attempt. Smith's rebound putback turned that strategy on its head for the Ducks.

''We thought we could get the rebound,'' Altman said. ''That circumstance is what you fear and they missed the free throw, but we just didn't get it done in overtime.''

Kris Wilkes had 14 points for UCLA and Hill had 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. The Bruins saw their 23 turnovers converted into 32 points by the Ducks.

Freshman Louis King scored a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon (9-6, 0-2), and Victor Bailey Jr. had 20 points. Paul White added 16 points.

UCLA made 10 of its first 11 shots to lead 22-17 but then went 1 for its next 14 to trail by 11 points with two minutes left in the half. Even worse, the Bruins struggled to handle the ball against Oregon's half-court pressure and surrendered 19 points off 14 turnovers spread among seven players. Nine came on steals by the Ducks.

Oregon went ahead behind Bailey's nine points during a 14-2 run for a 39-28 lead. Kris Wilkes, who had six of his seven turnovers in the first half, hit a 3 at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 39-32.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA overcame sloppy ball-handling and an inability to keep its transition game rolling for a remarkable comeback victory. For the third game in a row, the Bruins had five players score in double figures.

Oregon put together its first impressive opening half against a Power 5 team since its win over Syracuse in mid-November and showed that it's adapting to the loss of star freshman Bol Bol, despite losing at home for the third time this season.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Oregon's leading scorer, Payton Pritchard, almost went scoreless for the first time in 90 career games until he hit four free throws in the last minute of regulation for his only points. The junior guard was 0 for 6 from the field and 0 for 5 from 3-point range. ''I'm not sure (why),'' Altman said. ''We want him to look for shots and I thought the ball movement was pretty good. He missed a couple good looks, but we do need him to be more aggressive offensively.''

HE SAID IT

Bartow deflected all the credit to his players for the way they came back after falling behind 65-48 with less than seven minutes to go in regulation. ''I kept telling them, `If we can just get it to nine, if we can just get it to nine,' and we did,'' Bartow said. ''Guys just made a lot of plays. We didn't run a lot of stuff and it's nothing miraculous that I did.''

UP NEXT

UCLA: At Oregon State on Sunday night.

Oregon: Hosts USC on Sunday night.

Key Players
J. Hands
P. Pritchard
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
36.5 Field Goal % 39.0
28.9 Three Point % 30.8
74.4 Free Throw % 89.8
  Defensive rebound by UCLA 1.0
  Louis King missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Louis King 18.0
  Moses Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Moses Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Paul White 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Moses Brown 20.0
  Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 2 Jaylen Hands made jump shot 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Prince Ali 1:09
  Louis King missed layup 1:11
Team Stats
Points 87 84
Field Goals 31-60 (51.7%) 31-77 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 8-32 (25.0%)
Free Throws 17-30 (56.7%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 51 37
Offensive 14 15
Defensive 32 19
Team 5 3
Assists 13 18
Steals 7 13
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 23 12
Fouls 21 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
P. Ali G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
L. King F
22 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo UCLA 10-6 3248787
home team logo Oregon 9-6 3941484
OREG -3.5, O/U 147
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
OREG -3.5, O/U 147
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo UCLA 10-6 78.9 PPG 45.3 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Oregon 9-6 72.1 PPG 37.2 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
23
P. Ali G 9.4 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.4 APG 43.0 FG%
2
L. King F 8.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.0 APG 32.8 FG%
Top Scorers
23
P. Ali G 22 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
2
L. King F 22 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
51.7 FG% 40.3
33.3 3PT FG% 25.0
56.7 FT% 58.3
UCLA
Starters
P. Ali
J. Hands
K. Wilkes
M. Brown
C. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Ali 22 3 2 7/10 4/7 4/6 2 31 2 0 3 1 2
J. Hands 16 6 7 5/15 1/7 5/7 2 38 0 0 6 1 5
K. Wilkes 14 7 1 6/12 1/5 1/1 3 31 0 2 7 1 6
M. Brown 10 11 0 4/6 0/0 2/4 1 32 2 1 1 3 8
C. Smith 7 5 2 3/3 1/1 0/1 4 21 0 0 1 2 3
Starters
P. Ali
J. Hands
K. Wilkes
M. Brown
C. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Ali 22 3 2 7/10 4/7 4/6 2 31 2 0 3 1 2
J. Hands 16 6 7 5/15 1/7 5/7 2 38 0 0 6 1 5
K. Wilkes 14 7 1 6/12 1/5 1/1 3 31 0 2 7 1 6
M. Brown 10 11 0 4/6 0/0 2/4 1 32 2 1 1 3 8
C. Smith 7 5 2 3/3 1/1 0/1 4 21 0 0 1 2 3
Bench
J. Hill
J. Bernard
D. Singleton
C. Riley
A. Olesinski
K. Nwuba
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
T. Campbell
S. O'Neal
R. Stong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hill 10 10 1 3/4 0/0 4/7 3 25 1 0 1 4 6
J. Bernard 5 2 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 1 1
D. Singleton 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 14 2 1 1 0 1
C. Riley 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/4 2 12 0 0 1 1 0
A. Olesinski 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
K. Nwuba 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 46 13 31/60 8/24 17/30 21 225 7 4 23 14 32
Oregon
Starters
L. King
V. Bailey Jr.
P. White
F. Okoro
P. Pritchard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. King 22 10 1 9/18 4/9 0/0 4 33 1 0 4 5 5
V. Bailey Jr. 20 5 3 7/18 2/10 4/4 4 33 1 0 2 2 3
P. White 16 5 2 7/13 1/4 1/3 4 34 4 0 1 2 3
F. Okoro 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 3 11 1 1 0 1 0
P. Pritchard 4 7 3 0/6 0/5 4/4 2 41 0 0 3 0 7
Starters
L. King
V. Bailey Jr.
P. White
F. Okoro
P. Pritchard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. King 22 10 1 9/18 4/9 0/0 4 33 1 0 4 5 5
V. Bailey Jr. 20 5 3 7/18 2/10 4/4 4 33 1 0 2 2 3
P. White 16 5 2 7/13 1/4 1/3 4 34 4 0 1 2 3
F. Okoro 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 3 11 1 1 0 1 0
P. Pritchard 4 7 3 0/6 0/5 4/4 2 41 0 0 3 0 7
Bench
W. Richardson
E. Amin
M. Norris
W. Johnson
A. Kigab
K. Wooten
B. Bol
L. Osborn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 11 3 6 4/11 1/2 2/4 4 35 1 0 1 3 0
E. Amin 3 3 3 1/6 0/2 1/2 3 21 5 0 1 2 1
M. Norris 3 0 0 1/3 0/0 1/5 0 17 0 1 0 0 0
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kigab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wooten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 34 18 31/77 8/32 14/24 24 225 13 2 12 15 19
