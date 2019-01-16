GMASON
UMASS

George Mason pulls away late to beat UMass 68-63

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 16, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Justin Kier scored 22 points, Javon Greene added a career-high 19 points and George Mason beat Massachusetts 68-63 on Wednesday night.

The Patriots (10-8, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) improved to 3-0 on the road in conference play. UMass (7-10, 0-4) has lost six of its last seven games.

Kier was 8 of 12 from the floor and Greene 6-of-11 shooting, and the duo each had eight of George Mason's 35 rebounds. Otis Livingston II chipped in with 12 points and four assists.

Rashaan Holloway and Carl Pierre scored 11 points apiece to lead UMass.

Trailing 54-50 with five minutes left, Greene hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run and the Patriots led 63-56 with 2:38 left. Layups from Holloway and Jonathan Laurent pulled the Minutemen to 63-60 with 57 seconds remaining. Kier scored on the next possession and then Greene's free throw made it 66-60 with 18 seconds to go.

Pierre hit another 3, but Livingston made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Key Players
J. Kier
L. Pipkins
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
52.4 Field Goal % 37.4
38.3 Three Point % 30.5
84.3 Free Throw % 78.2
  Defensive rebound by Justin Kier 1.0
  Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Otis Livingston II made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Otis Livingston II made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Kieran Hayward 10.0
+ 3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 13.0
+ 1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Javon Greene missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Keon Clergeot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Greene 17.0
  Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
Team Stats
Points 68 63
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 24-66 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 9-32 (28.1%)
Free Throws 20-22 (90.9%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 40
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 26 24
Team 4 1
Assists 13 16
Steals 6 4
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Kier G
22 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
45
R. Holloway C
11 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 10-8 234568
home team logo Massachusetts 7-10 214263
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 10-8 72.4 PPG 38.4 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Massachusetts 7-10 75.4 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
1
J. Kier G 15.0 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.2 APG 51.7 FG%
12
C. Pierre G 10.6 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.4 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Kier G 22 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
12
C. Pierre G 11 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
43.1 FG% 36.4
22.2 3PT FG% 28.1
90.9 FT% 42.9
George Mason
Starters
J. Kier
J. Greene
O. Livingston II
J. Miller
J. Reuter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 22 9 1 8/13 0/1 6/6 2 37 1 0 2 0 9
J. Greene 19 7 0 6/11 2/5 5/6 1 35 2 1 1 1 6
O. Livingston II 12 3 4 2/11 1/6 7/8 1 34 1 0 2 1 2
J. Miller 7 3 1 2/5 1/3 2/2 3 29 0 0 2 1 2
J. Reuter 0 3 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
G. Calixte
I. Boyd
A. Wilson
J. Douglas-Stanley
J. Hartwell II
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
G. Mar
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Calixte 4 3 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 2 1
I. Boyd 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 1
A. Wilson 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 1
J. Douglas-Stanley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hartwell II 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 31 13 22/51 4/18 20/22 16 200 6 1 10 5 26
Massachusetts
Starters
R. Holloway
C. Pierre
L. Pipkins
S. Diallo
K. Clergeot
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Holloway 11 11 1 5/10 0/0 1/5 1 22 1 0 1 8 3
C. Pierre 11 4 0 4/13 3/10 0/0 3 30 0 1 1 1 3
L. Pipkins 9 5 5 3/12 2/7 1/2 3 30 1 1 3 1 4
S. Diallo 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 2
K. Clergeot 3 1 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 5 20 0 1 0 0 1
Bench
C. Cobb
K. Hayward
J. Laurent
D. Baptiste
S. Chatman
R. West
U. McLean
J. Franklin
K. Turner-Morris
T. Wood
A. Byrne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Cobb 7 2 3 3/11 1/4 0/0 2 23 1 0 2 0 2
K. Hayward 6 1 0 2/6 2/6 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 1
J. Laurent 5 6 3 2/5 0/2 1/2 3 26 1 1 3 2 4
D. Baptiste 4 5 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 16 0 1 1 1 4
S. Chatman 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/3 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Turner-Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 39 16 24/66 9/32 6/14 19 200 4 5 12 15 24
NCAA BB Scores