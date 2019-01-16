George Mason pulls away late to beat UMass 68-63
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Justin Kier scored 22 points, Javon Greene added a career-high 19 points and George Mason beat Massachusetts 68-63 on Wednesday night.
The Patriots (10-8, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) improved to 3-0 on the road in conference play. UMass (7-10, 0-4) has lost six of its last seven games.
Kier was 8 of 12 from the floor and Greene 6-of-11 shooting, and the duo each had eight of George Mason's 35 rebounds. Otis Livingston II chipped in with 12 points and four assists.
Rashaan Holloway and Carl Pierre scored 11 points apiece to lead UMass.
Trailing 54-50 with five minutes left, Greene hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run and the Patriots led 63-56 with 2:38 left. Layups from Holloway and Jonathan Laurent pulled the Minutemen to 63-60 with 57 seconds remaining. Kier scored on the next possession and then Greene's free throw made it 66-60 with 18 seconds to go.
Pierre hit another 3, but Livingston made a pair of free throws to seal it.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|19.4
|Pts. Per Game
|19.4
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|52.4
|Field Goal %
|37.4
|38.3
|Three Point %
|30.5
|84.3
|Free Throw %
|78.2
|Defensive rebound by Justin Kier
|1.0
|Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Otis Livingston II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Otis Livingston II made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Kieran Hayward
|10.0
|+ 3
|Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|13.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Javon Greene missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|17.0
|Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|63
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|24-66 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|9-32 (28.1%)
|Free Throws
|20-22 (90.9%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|40
|Offensive
|5
|15
|Defensive
|26
|24
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 10-8
|72.4 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Massachusetts 7-10
|75.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|43.1
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|28.1
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|42.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|22
|9
|1
|8/13
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|9
|J. Greene
|19
|7
|0
|6/11
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|35
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|O. Livingston II
|12
|3
|4
|2/11
|1/6
|7/8
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Miller
|7
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Reuter
|0
|3
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Calixte
|4
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|I. Boyd
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Wilson
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hartwell II
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|31
|13
|22/51
|4/18
|20/22
|16
|200
|6
|1
|10
|5
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Holloway
|11
|11
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|1/5
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3
|C. Pierre
|11
|4
|0
|4/13
|3/10
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|L. Pipkins
|9
|5
|5
|3/12
|2/7
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|S. Diallo
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Clergeot
|3
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|20
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cobb
|7
|2
|3
|3/11
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Hayward
|6
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Laurent
|5
|6
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|26
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|D. Baptiste
|4
|5
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|S. Chatman
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. McLean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|39
|16
|24/66
|9/32
|6/14
|19
|200
|4
|5
|12
|15
|24
-
STBON
RI63
75
Final
-
CREIGH
STJOHN66
81
Final
-
KSTATE
20OKLA74
61
Final
-
23IOWA
PSU89
82
Final
-
CAMP
NCASHV70
53
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS68
63
Final
-
BU
LOYMD73
81
Final/OT
-
HAMP
PRESBY70
85
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA83
89
Final
-
LIB
KENSAW62
41
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR75
61
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH70
52
Final
-
BC
LVILLE70
80
Final
-
UNF
STETSON87
77
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW72
84
Final
-
DUQ
RICH74
68
Final
-
USCUP
HIGHPT54
71
Final
-
BING
UMBC49
68
Final
-
HARTFD
MAINE75
76
Final
-
AMER
LEHIGH76
83
Final
-
14AUBURN
TEXAM85
66
Final
-
UVM
NH73
59
Final
-
NALAB
JVILLE91
88
Final
-
SC
VANDY74
71
Final
-
TEMPLE
ECU85
74
Final
-
NAVY
LAFAY85
77
Final
-
COLG
ARMY81
91
Final
-
TXAMCC
SAMHOU50
72
Final
-
NICHST
MCNSE75
86
Final
-
CARK
UIW77
60
Final
-
EVAN
MOST70
64
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA64
69
Final
-
LAMAR
SELOU69
76
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAK78
74
Final
-
HOUBP
ABIL68
75
Final
-
SFA
NORL61
68
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU71
76
Final
-
GWASH
LSALLE59
56
Final
-
DRAKE
BRAD69
52
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL87
69
Final
-
21HOU
SMU69
58
Final
-
IOWAST
8TXTECH68
64
Final
-
MINN
ILL68
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER65
80
Final
-
GATECH
CLEM60
72
Final
-
BAMA
MIZZOU70
60
Final
-
UCF
WICHST67
75
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV80
70
Final
-
UTAHST
SJST81
63
Final
-
UNLV
AF88
106
Final