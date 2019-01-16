Rhode Island tops St. Bonaventure behind Russell, Martin
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell and Tyrese Martin scored 18 points apiece and Rhode Island beat St. Bonaventure 75-63 on Wednesday night.
Cyril Langevine added 14 with eight rebounds, Jeff Dowtin scored 12 and the Rams (9-7, 2-2 Atlantic 10) outscored the Bonnies 34-24 in the paint and outshot them 54 percent to 39 percent.
The Bonnies closed to 41-35 on Courtney Stockard's layup, but Langevine's 3-point play put the Rams up by 11 with 9:10 left as St. Bonaventure got into foul trouble. Dana Tate's desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock expired gave the Rams a 13-point lead, 63-50, with 3:49 left.
The Rams took their first lead, 21-18, on Martin's 3-pointer and scored 13 unanswered points for a 34-20 halftime lead.
LaDarien Griffin scored 17 points for the Bonnies (6-11, 2-2), who saw their two-game win streak end. Stockard and Dominick Welch scored 12 apiece and Kyle Lofton added 10.
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|75
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|25-46 (54.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|31
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|16
|23
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|7
|15
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|16
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 6-11
|67.1 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Rhode Island 9-7
|70.4 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|L. Griffin F
|10.5 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|51.1 FG%
|
4
|T. Martin G
|6.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|0.6 APG
|38.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Griffin F
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|T. Martin G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.9
|FG%
|54.3
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Griffin
|17
|4
|1
|5/11
|0/2
|7/8
|3
|36
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|C. Stockard
|12
|8
|2
|4/12
|2/5
|2/2
|5
|36
|4
|1
|4
|0
|8
|K. Lofton
|10
|2
|2
|4/16
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|39
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|O. Osunniyi
|5
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|N. Kaputo
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|63
|26
|7
|21/54
|5/18
|16/21
|22
|193
|7
|3
|17
|10
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|18
|1
|5
|6/9
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|33
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|T. Martin
|18
|5
|3
|5/6
|1/1
|7/7
|4
|31
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|C. Langevine
|14
|8
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|29
|0
|2
|3
|2
|6
|J. Dowtin
|12
|2
|4
|4/11
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Harris
|3
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/1
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
