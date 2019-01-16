STBON
STBON
RI

No Text

Rhode Island tops St. Bonaventure behind Russell, Martin

  STATS AP
  Jan 16, 2019

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell and Tyrese Martin scored 18 points apiece and Rhode Island beat St. Bonaventure 75-63 on Wednesday night.

Cyril Langevine added 14 with eight rebounds, Jeff Dowtin scored 12 and the Rams (9-7, 2-2 Atlantic 10) outscored the Bonnies 34-24 in the paint and outshot them 54 percent to 39 percent.

The Bonnies closed to 41-35 on Courtney Stockard's layup, but Langevine's 3-point play put the Rams up by 11 with 9:10 left as St. Bonaventure got into foul trouble. Dana Tate's desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock expired gave the Rams a 13-point lead, 63-50, with 3:49 left.

The Rams took their first lead, 21-18, on Martin's 3-pointer and scored 13 unanswered points for a 34-20 halftime lead.

LaDarien Griffin scored 17 points for the Bonnies (6-11, 2-2), who saw their two-game win streak end. Stockard and Dominick Welch scored 12 apiece and Kyle Lofton added 10.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 63 75
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 25-46 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 31
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 16 23
Team 3 3
Assists 7 15
Steals 7 9
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
15
L. Griffin F
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
F. Russell G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
St. Bonaventure
Starters
L. Griffin
C. Stockard
K. Lofton
O. Osunniyi
N. Kaputo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Griffin 17 4 1 5/11 0/2 7/8 3 36 0 1 0 2 2
C. Stockard 12 8 2 4/12 2/5 2/2 5 36 4 1 4 0 8
K. Lofton 10 2 2 4/16 0/4 2/3 1 39 0 0 6 2 0
O. Osunniyi 5 3 0 1/2 0/0 3/4 5 17 0 1 1 2 1
N. Kaputo 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
D. Welch
A. Ikpeze
T. Ngalakulondi
A. Okoli
M. Moreaux
J. Poyser
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
J. Lee
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Welch 12 2 1 5/7 2/4 0/0 3 27 3 0 3 1 1
A. Ikpeze 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/4 2 13 0 0 1 2 1
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okoli 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Moreaux 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 2 1 2
J. Poyser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 26 7 21/54 5/18 16/21 22 193 7 3 17 10 16
Rhode Island
Starters
F. Russell
T. Martin
C. Langevine
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 18 1 5 6/9 1/2 5/6 1 33 4 0 4 0 1
T. Martin 18 5 3 5/6 1/1 7/7 4 31 1 0 3 2 3
C. Langevine 14 8 0 6/8 0/0 2/6 4 29 0 2 3 2 6
J. Dowtin 12 2 4 4/11 0/3 4/4 0 34 1 0 1 0 2
J. Harris 3 3 1 1/4 0/2 1/1 3 18 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
D. Tate
C. Thompson
R. Preston
O. Silverio
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tate 6 2 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 14 2 0 1 0 2
C. Thompson 4 3 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 4 24 0 0 2 0 3
R. Preston 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 1 0 1
O. Silverio 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 3
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 28 15 25/46 5/13 20/26 20 195 9 2 16 5 23
