Temple has won 7 of 8 games, tops East Carolina 85-74

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 16, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. scored 23 points with career-high tying seven 3-pointers, Quinton Rose added 19 points and Temple beat East Carolina 85-74 on Wednesday night.

Temple (14-3, 4-1 American) has won seven of its last eight games, including handing then-No. 17 Houston its first loss of the season.

Temple jumped out to a 21-2 lead - with nine points from Alston - but East Carolina pulled to 29-21 before trailing 37-23 at the break. Alston finished the half with 12 points on four 3-pointers. ECU made just 7 of 28 shots (25 percent) in the half.

ECU scored the first nine points of the second half to start a 16-4 run, pulling to 41-39, but Temple went on an 8-0 run to restore its multi-possession lead. Alston's sixth 3-pointer made it 62-52 midway through the half and ECU didn't get closer than six points the rest of the way.

Ernest Aflakpui had 12 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double this season for Temple. With his second 3-pointer of the night, Alston reached the 200-mark for his career.

Freshman Jayden Gardner, averaging a league-best 19.4 points per game, scored 27 points for East Carolina (8-9, 1-4), which has lost three straight. He has eclipsed the 20-point mark eight times this season.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Alston Jr.
J. Gardner
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
0.8 Ast. Per Game 0.8
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
39.6 Field Goal % 58.6
37.5 Three Point % 33.3
90.5 Free Throw % 75.6
  Offensive rebound by Seth LeDay 2.0
  Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner 10.0
  Alani Moore II missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Alani Moore II made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Seth LeDay 10.0
+ 2 K.J. Davis made jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Alani Moore II made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Alani Moore II made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Jayden Gardner 25.0
  Lost ball turnover on Seth LeDay, stolen by Alani Moore II 28.0
Team Stats
Points 85 74
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 27-60 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 11-22 (50.0%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 34 37
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 24 25
Team 4 5
Assists 15 10
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 11 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
10
S. Alston Jr. G
23 PTS, 4 AST
home team logo
1
J. Gardner F
27 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 14-3 74.9 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo East Carolina 8-9 69.8 PPG 42.1 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
10
S. Alston Jr. G 19.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.4 APG 38.5 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 19.4 PPG 9.5 RPG 1.1 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
S. Alston Jr. G 23 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
1
J. Gardner F 27 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
49.1 FG% 45.0
50.0 3PT FG% 30.0
72.0 FT% 63.6
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 23 0 4 8/13 7/10 0/1 1 37 3 0 4 0 0
Q. Rose 19 5 3 6/16 1/4 6/7 0 36 2 0 0 0 5
N. Pierre-Louis 16 5 4 6/12 1/1 3/5 1 34 2 0 3 1 4
E. Aflakpui 12 12 0 4/5 0/0 4/4 3 30 0 0 0 3 9
D. Perry 3 3 2 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 16 0 1 1 0 3
Bench
J. Moorman II
A. Moore II
J. Hamilton
Q. Jackson Jr.
T. Lowe
M. Scott
D. Moore
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moorman II 6 4 0 2/4 1/2 1/2 2 26 1 0 2 2 2
A. Moore II 4 1 1 0/0 0/0 4/6 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
J. Hamilton 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 1 1 0 0
Q. Jackson Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 30 15 28/57 11/22 18/25 11 200 9 2 12 6 24
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 27 8 4 8/17 1/3 10/12 3 35 0 2 0 2 6
K. Davis 15 2 1 6/9 3/6 0/2 4 38 1 2 2 0 2
S. LeDay 12 10 2 5/10 0/0 2/6 3 34 4 2 3 4 6
I. Fleming 11 4 3 5/8 1/2 0/0 4 33 1 0 6 0 4
S. Williams 9 5 0 3/14 1/9 2/2 3 39 2 0 0 1 4
Bench
J. Obasohan
A. Hill
D. Spasojevic
D. Wade
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
T. Hardy
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
T. Foster
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Obasohan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Hill 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
D. Spasojevic 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 2 0 2
D. Wade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 32 10 27/60 6/20 14/22 18 200 8 7 14 7 25
