Temple has won 7 of 8 games, tops East Carolina 85-74
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. scored 23 points with career-high tying seven 3-pointers, Quinton Rose added 19 points and Temple beat East Carolina 85-74 on Wednesday night.
Temple (14-3, 4-1 American) has won seven of its last eight games, including handing then-No. 17 Houston its first loss of the season.
Temple jumped out to a 21-2 lead - with nine points from Alston - but East Carolina pulled to 29-21 before trailing 37-23 at the break. Alston finished the half with 12 points on four 3-pointers. ECU made just 7 of 28 shots (25 percent) in the half.
ECU scored the first nine points of the second half to start a 16-4 run, pulling to 41-39, but Temple went on an 8-0 run to restore its multi-possession lead. Alston's sixth 3-pointer made it 62-52 midway through the half and ECU didn't get closer than six points the rest of the way.
Ernest Aflakpui had 12 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double this season for Temple. With his second 3-pointer of the night, Alston reached the 200-mark for his career.
Freshman Jayden Gardner, averaging a league-best 19.4 points per game, scored 27 points for East Carolina (8-9, 1-4), which has lost three straight. He has eclipsed the 20-point mark eight times this season.
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|0.8
|Ast. Per Game
|0.8
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|39.6
|Field Goal %
|58.6
|37.5
|Three Point %
|33.3
|90.5
|Free Throw %
|75.6
|Offensive rebound by Seth LeDay
|2.0
|Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|10.0
|Alani Moore II missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Alani Moore II made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Seth LeDay
|10.0
|+ 2
|K.J. Davis made jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Alani Moore II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Alani Moore II made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|25.0
|Lost ball turnover on Seth LeDay, stolen by Alani Moore II
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|74
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|27-60 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-22 (50.0%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-25 (72.0%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|37
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|24
|25
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|11
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Temple 14-3
|74.9 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|15.2 APG
|East Carolina 8-9
|69.8 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|S. Alston Jr. G
|19.0 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|5.4 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|19.4 PPG
|9.5 RPG
|1.1 APG
|55.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Alston Jr. G
|23 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|J. Gardner F
|27 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|49.1
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|72.0
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|23
|0
|4
|8/13
|7/10
|0/1
|1
|37
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Q. Rose
|19
|5
|3
|6/16
|1/4
|6/7
|0
|36
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|N. Pierre-Louis
|16
|5
|4
|6/12
|1/1
|3/5
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|E. Aflakpui
|12
|12
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|D. Perry
|3
|3
|2
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|27
|8
|4
|8/17
|1/3
|10/12
|3
|35
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|K. Davis
|15
|2
|1
|6/9
|3/6
|0/2
|4
|38
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|S. LeDay
|12
|10
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|34
|4
|2
|3
|4
|6
|I. Fleming
|11
|4
|3
|5/8
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|6
|0
|4
|S. Williams
|9
|5
|0
|3/14
|1/9
|2/2
|3
|39
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Obasohan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Hill
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Spasojevic
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|D. Wade
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Quinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|32
|10
|27/60
|6/20
|14/22
|18
|200
|8
|7
|14
|7
|25
-
EVAN
MOST68
64
2nd 3.0
-
SFA
NORL61
68
2nd 12.0
-
DRAKE
BRAD69
49
2nd 50.0
-
INDST
NIOWA64
67
2nd 19.0
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL63
47
2nd 12:00 FS1
-
MINN
ILL26
45
1st 57.0 BTN
-
NDAKST
DENVER38
30
2nd 19:47
-
IOWAST
8TXTECH43
36
2nd 17:45 ESPU
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV0
2
1st 19:04
-
BAMA
MIZZOU32
26
1st 0.0 SECN
-
GATECH
CLEM30
35
1st 0.0
-
21HOU
SMU31
22
1st 0.0 ESPW
-
STBON
RI63
75
Final
-
CREIGH
STJOHN66
81
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH70
52
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA83
89
Final
-
UNF
STETSON87
77
Final
-
LIB
KENSAW62
41
Final
-
HAMP
PRESBY70
85
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR75
61
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW72
84
Final
-
23IOWA
PSU89
82
Final
-
NALAB
JVILLE91
88
Final
-
NAVY
LAFAY85
77
Final
-
UVM
NH73
59
Final
-
TEMPLE
ECU85
74
Final
-
DUQ
RICH74
68
Final
-
SC
VANDY74
71
Final
-
COLG
ARMY81
91
Final
-
USCUP
HIGHPT54
71
Final
-
AMER
LEHIGH76
83
Final
-
BING
UMBC49
68
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS68
63
Final
-
CAMP
NCASHV70
53
Final
-
KSTATE
20OKLA74
61
Final
-
BU
LOYMD73
81
Final/OT
-
BC
LVILLE70
80
Final
-
14AUBURN
TEXAM85
66
Final
-
HARTFD
MAINE75
76
Final
-
NICHST
MCNSE75
86
Final
-
TXAMCC
SAMHOU50
72
Final
-
CARK
UIW77
60
Final
-
GWASH
LSALLE59
56
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAK78
74
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU71
76
Final
-
HOUBP
ABIL68
75
Final
-
LAMAR
SELOU69
76
Final
-
UCF
WICHST0
0138 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
SJST0
0142 O/U
+18.5
10:00pm
-
UNLV
AF0
0137.5 O/U
+5
11:00pm ESPU