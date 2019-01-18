Haws scores 332, BYU turns back Pepperdine 87-76
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) TJ Haws scored a career high with 34 points and matched his best with eight assists and BYU pulled away to defeat Pepperdine 87-76 on Thursday night.
There were 16 ties and 10 lead changes. Pepperdine's last lead was 57-56 with 10:36 to go when Kameron Edwards converted a 3-point play to cap a 6-0 run. Colbey Ross made a pair of free throws for the Waves to tie the game at 62 but Haws hit a jumper and Yoeli Childs converted a 3-point play for a 67-62 lead at the Waves never caught up.
Eric Cooper Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 3:10 to play to pull the Waves within 76-73 but Haws made eight free throws and Childs had a 3-point play to close it out. Pepperdine missed its last four shots.
Haws, who also had seven rebounds, went 18 of 22 from the foul line, career bests for attempts and makes. Childs had 20 points, his fourth straight 20-plus game, 13th this season and 28th in his career. Freshman Gavin Baxter had a career high 13 points for the Cougars (12-8, 4-1 West Coast Conference), going 5 for 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the line, and had six boards and three blocks.
Ross had 24 points for the Waves (9-10, 2-3) and Edwards had 22.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|7.4
|Ast. Per Game
|7.4
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|55.3
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|32.8
|Three Point %
|35.8
|73.6
|Free Throw %
|81.6
|Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter
|8.0
|Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Andre Ball
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|20.0
|Andre Ball missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Andre Ball made 2nd of 3 free throws
|20.0
|Andre Ball missed 1st of 3 free throws
|20.0
|Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas
|21.0
|+ 1
|TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|76
|Field Goals
|28-50 (56.0%)
|23-61 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|26-34 (76.5%)
|22-34 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|34
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|31
|20
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|17
|13
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|28
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brigham Young 12-8
|83.3 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Pepperdine 9-10
|77.9 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|56.0
|FG%
|37.7
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|34
|7
|8
|7/14
|2/7
|18/22
|2
|39
|2
|0
|6
|1
|6
|Y. Childs
|20
|5
|0
|8/13
|1/2
|3/5
|3
|34
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|M. Cannon
|5
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Worthington
|2
|5
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|C. Harding
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|24
|3
|5
|6/16
|2/7
|10/12
|2
|38
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Ka. Edwards
|22
|7
|0
|7/17
|2/5
|6/9
|4
|31
|3
|1
|4
|3
|4
|J. Smith
|10
|9
|4
|3/8
|0/2
|4/5
|5
|25
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|E. Cooper Jr.
|8
|0
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Dunn
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
