Haws scores 332, BYU turns back Pepperdine 87-76

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 18, 2019

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) TJ Haws scored a career high with 34 points and matched his best with eight assists and BYU pulled away to defeat Pepperdine 87-76 on Thursday night.

There were 16 ties and 10 lead changes. Pepperdine's last lead was 57-56 with 10:36 to go when Kameron Edwards converted a 3-point play to cap a 6-0 run. Colbey Ross made a pair of free throws for the Waves to tie the game at 62 but Haws hit a jumper and Yoeli Childs converted a 3-point play for a 67-62 lead at the Waves never caught up.

Eric Cooper Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 3:10 to play to pull the Waves within 76-73 but Haws made eight free throws and Childs had a 3-point play to close it out. Pepperdine missed its last four shots.

Haws, who also had seven rebounds, went 18 of 22 from the foul line, career bests for attempts and makes. Childs had 20 points, his fourth straight 20-plus game, 13th this season and 28th in his career. Freshman Gavin Baxter had a career high 13 points for the Cougars (12-8, 4-1 West Coast Conference), going 5 for 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the line, and had six boards and three blocks.

Ross had 24 points for the Waves (9-10, 2-3) and Edwards had 22.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Y. Childs
C. Ross
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
55.3 Field Goal % 44.1
32.8 Three Point % 35.8
73.6 Free Throw % 81.6
  Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter 8.0
  Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Andre Ball 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas 20.0
  Andre Ball missed 3rd of 3 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Andre Ball made 2nd of 3 free throws 20.0
  Andre Ball missed 1st of 3 free throws 20.0
  Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas 21.0
+ 1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
Team Stats
Points 87 76
Field Goals 28-50 (56.0%) 23-61 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 26-34 (76.5%) 22-34 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 34
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 31 20
Team 1 3
Assists 17 13
Steals 5 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 28 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
T. Haws G
34 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
4
C. Ross G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
Brigham Young
Starters
T. Haws
Y. Childs
M. Cannon
L. Worthington
C. Harding
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haws 34 7 8 7/14 2/7 18/22 2 39 2 0 6 1 6
Y. Childs 20 5 0 8/13 1/2 3/5 3 34 1 1 1 0 5
M. Cannon 5 0 1 1/3 1/2 2/2 4 24 0 0 1 0 0
L. Worthington 2 5 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 0 3 2
C. Harding 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
G. Baxter
Z. Seljaas
N. Emery
R. Bergersen
D. Nixon
J. Hardnett
E. Troy
J. Wade
K. Lee
T. Maughan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Baxter 13 6 0 5/5 0/0 3/3 3 23 0 3 0 0 6
Z. Seljaas 9 10 1 4/5 1/2 0/2 3 26 1 0 3 1 9
N. Emery 2 1 4 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 1
R. Bergersen 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 1 0 0 1
D. Nixon 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 1 1 1
J. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 37 17 28/50 5/16 26/34 28 200 5 5 15 6 31
Pepperdine
Starters
C. Ross
Ka. Edwards
J. Smith
E. Cooper Jr.
D. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ross 24 3 5 6/16 2/7 10/12 2 38 0 0 4 1 2
Ka. Edwards 22 7 0 7/17 2/5 6/9 4 31 3 1 4 3 4
J. Smith 10 9 4 3/8 0/2 4/5 5 25 1 0 1 3 6
E. Cooper Jr. 8 0 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 28 0 0 2 0 0
D. Dunn 3 2 1 1/4 1/3 0/1 3 27 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
Ke. Edwards
D. Polk Jr.
A. Ball
M. Cage
K. Smith
K. Yee-Stephens
E. Mailliard
M. Wexler
J. Yoon
J. Stormo
E. Perrot
V. Ohia Obioha
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ke. Edwards 6 9 2 2/6 1/4 1/2 2 27 1 1 1 3 6
D. Polk Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 5 17 1 0 0 0 0
A. Ball 1 1 1 0/2 0/0 1/5 3 7 0 0 0 1 0
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stormo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Ohia Obioha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 31 13 23/61 8/26 22/34 25 200 6 2 12 11 20
