No. 5 Gonzaga wins 9th straight, beating Portland 89-66
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Rui Hachimura said it felt like Gonzaga was a bit hurried in the first half against struggling Portland before settling down for a more typical Bulldog win.
''Before the second half, we talked about passing more and using our teammates. I think the second half we did pretty well with ball movement,'' the 6-foot-8 sophomore said.
Hachimura had 17 points and nine rebounds and No. 5 Gonzaga extended its winning streak to nine games with an 89-66 victory over Portland on Saturday night.
Zach Norvell Jr. added 14 points. The Bulldogs (18-2, 5-0 WCC) have won 26 straight road conference games and have beaten Portland 11 times in a row.
Zags coach Mark Few said he thought it was something of an uneven win.
''I felt like we were in control of the game, I just thought it was a little bit choppy and I thought they (Portland) did a nice job of making plays when they needed to keep the game a little bit within distance. I think we were a bit too concerned with our offense and not enough concerned with our defense tonight.''
Marcus Shaver Jr. had 18 points for the Pilots (7-13, 0-5). They have dropped six straight.
Geno Crandall's 3-pointer made it 69-49 with just over eight minutes left in the game, and seven of the Bulldogs finished in double figures.
The Bulldogs were coming off a 73-55 victory at home over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. Gonzaga's two losses this season came in December when they dropped back-to-back games to No. 3 Tennessee and No. 13 North Carolina that knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25.
Shaver had back-to-back games with more than 20 points going into Saturday's game. He had 21 in the Pilots' 76-55 loss at home to San Diego on Thursday.
Pilots coach Terry Porter said he thought his team was able to show improvement.
''The formula is there, I'm hoping this is kind of a springboard for us. I think our guys understand the importance of how hard we've got to play, how much energy we've got to bring and how we've got to help each other,'' Porter said.
Gonzaga stretched the lead to 20-11 on Killian Tillie's layup. Tillie, a 6-foot-10 junior who averaged 12.9 points per game last season, was playing in his fifth game since his return from ankle surgery just before the start of the season. He finished with 10 points.
Portland closed to 22-15 on Shaver's layup, but the Bulldogs went on an 11-2 run capped by Hachimura's jumper to go up 33-17 with just under six minutes left in the first half.
Gonzaga led by as many as 18 points and ended the opening half ahead 41-26. Hachimura, who went into the game averaging 20.2 points a game, led all scorers with 11 points at the break.
Shaver's 3-pointer got the Pilots to 48-36 in the second half, but Brandon Clarke's dunk stretched the margin for the Bulldogs to 57-39.
The game was a sellout and there appeared to be more Gonzaga fans at the Chiles Center than Pilots fans. Among them was former Bulldog Zach Collins, who now plays for the NBA's Trail Blazers.
BIG PICTURE
Gonzaga: Gonzaga's winning streak on the road in conference games is the longest in the nation. ... Gonzaga and Marquette are the only programs with both their men's and women's teams ranked among the top 15. Gonzaga's women are ranked No. 13, the best in team history. ... The Zags, who have won 17 of the last 18 conference titles, went into the game outscoring WCC opponents by 26.3 points.
Portland: The Pilots do not have a senior on their roster. ... Former Portland State coach Tyler Geving joined the Pilots as an assistant under Porter this season.
LANG'S NIGHT
Gonzaga freshman Matt Lang saw some playing time in the waning moments of the game and smiled broadly when he scored a layup and made a free throw for the hometown crowd. Lang is a Portland native who went to Jesuit High School. It was his seventh appearance in a game this season.
''I didn't think I'd get a chance to get in because it was so late. Then I saw the opportunity to crash the boards offensively and I just went for it and took it by instinct and finished it,'' he said.
BIG THREE
Few went big at times during the game, going with Hachimura, Tillie and Clarke.
''They'll come in there some, but until they can start defending better as a group, I mean, we probably won't use it that much,'' Few said.
Hachimura said he expects that the group will make progress as the season goes on. ''I think they're going to play us more like that,'' he said.
UP NEXT
Gonzaga: At Santa Clara on Thursday night.
Portland: At San Francisco on Thursday night.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|66
|Field Goals
|33-66 (50.0%)
|22-46 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|23
|Offensive
|15
|1
|Defensive
|26
|19
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|26
|13
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
21
|R. Hachimura F
|20.1 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|59.1 FG%
|
10
|M. Shaver Jr. G
|15.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Hachimura F
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|M. Shaver Jr. G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hachimura
|17
|9
|4
|8/13
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|5
|4
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|14
|6
|4
|4/17
|3/12
|3/3
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|J. Perkins
|11
|3
|7
|4/12
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|35
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|B. Clarke
|11
|6
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|C. Kispert
|11
|5
|1
|4/8
|3/7
|0/0
|5
|23
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Crandall
|10
|2
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|19
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|K. Tillie
|10
|4
|6
|3/4
|1/2
|3/3
|4
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|M. Lang
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|F. Petrusev
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Jones
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Beach
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ayayi
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Foster Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Pennington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|41
|26
|33/66
|11/31
|12/15
|19
|199
|5
|4
|8
|15
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shaver Jr.
|18
|1
|2
|6/13
|3/8
|3/4
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Walker
|11
|1
|7
|4/10
|0/5
|3/7
|0
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. McSwiggan
|6
|1
|0
|1/7
|1/5
|3/3
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Diabate
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Akwuba
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tryon
|10
|3
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|H. Hogland
|8
|6
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|C. Clark
|5
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Porter
|4
|3
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|X. Hallinan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fahrensohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|20
|13
|22/46
|7/23
|15/22
|20
|200
|2
|0
|12
|1
|19
-
NCWILM
NEAST71
88
Final
-
BUCK
LEHIGH85
83
Final
-
2MICH
WISC54
64
Final
-
13UNC
MIAMI85
76
Final
-
TULSA
UCF62
64
Final
-
FLA
UGA62
52
Final
-
LOYMD
HOLY67
65
Final/OT
-
RICH
DAVID62
75
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
91
Final
-
ILLCHI
WISGB85
90
Final
-
BING
UVM50
78
Final
-
WRIGHT
CLEVST89
66
Final
-
NKY
YOUNG82
74
Final
-
COLG
BU77
56
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC64
65
Final/OT
-
CAN
FAIR73
68
Final
-
ARK
18MISS67
84
Final
-
CLMB
CORN59
60
Final
-
PITT
CUSE63
74
Final
-
25IND
PURDUE55
70
Final
-
CINCY
WICHST66
55
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN71
87
Final
-
17NCST
ND77
73
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR72
89
Final
-
NIAGARA
QUINN75
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
67
Final
-
MASLOW
HARTFD76
73
Final
-
JMAD
DREXEL68
73
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT79
73
Final
-
BAMA
3TENN68
71
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER84
79
Final/OT
-
ILLST
EVAN78
70
Final
-
7KANSAS
WVU64
65
Final
-
RI
LSALLE78
67
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY61
72
Final
-
WMICH
BGREEN48
79
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
71
Final
-
NILL
KENTST68
78
Final
-
GAST
TROY75
77
Final
-
STNFRD
WASHST78
66
Final
-
NDAK
NDAKST65
67
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON95
99
Final
-
MERCER
SAMFORD93
87
Final
-
ARKLR
TXARL73
82
Final
-
FAU
WKY66
72
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH71
76
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST80
69
Final
-
AKRON
MIAOH61
68
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM66
43
Final
-
YALE
BROWN70
67
Final
-
LONGWD
PRESBY64
71
Final
-
SMU
MEMP61
83
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA72
86
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN85
92
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE55
65
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH74
77
Final
-
UCLA
USC67
80
Final
-
LVILLE
GATECH79
51
Final
-
ELON
WMMARY76
71
Final
-
MOUNT
WAGNER70
56
Final
-
WAKE
9VATECH71
87
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY70
74
Final
-
ROBERT
BRYANT79
65
Final
-
USM
ODU62
76
Final
-
PORTST
NAU75
82
Final
-
NCGRN
ETNST75
68
Final
-
12UK
14AUBURN82
80
Final
-
LATECH
CHARLO40
55
Final
-
GASOU
SALAB88
86
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
VALPO66
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT53
57
Final
-
SFA
UIW74
71
Final
-
UMES
FAMU60
58
Final/OT
-
PEAY
EILL83
85
Final
-
DAYTON
STBON89
86
Final/2OT
-
STJOHN
BUTLER71
80
Final
-
WINTHR
USCUP82
72
Final
-
CIT
CHATT71
73
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW72
59
Final
-
STETSON
NALAB62
63
Final
-
BALLST
CMICH83
72
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
79
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU64
60
Final
-
DELST
BCU49
69
Final
-
CAL
WASH52
71
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV71
63
Final
-
PENN
TEMPLE77
70
Final
-
ARKST
TEXST64
77
Final
-
MONST
EWASH81
85
Final
-
HOW
SCST71
66
Final/OT
-
FRESNO
BOISE63
53
Final
-
CAMP
CHARSO73
72
Final
-
NICHST
CARK68
74
Final
-
OKLAST
IOWAST59
72
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN74
68
Final
-
JACKST
PVAM51
55
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS75
76
Final
-
8TXTECH
BAYLOR62
73
Final
-
WYO
NMEX53
83
Final
-
SC
LSU67
89
Final
-
ALST
ALAM72
54
Final
-
UTEP
MTSU72
75
Final
-
4UVA
1DUKE70
72
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC61
76
Final
-
NORFLK
SAV82
76
Final
-
UMASS
VCU50
68
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN57
63
Final
-
TNMART
MOREHD77
85
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT74
92
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN67
69
Final/OT
-
SEMO
EKY83
85
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF54
59
Final
-
HAMP
GWEBB74
87
Final/OT
-
OREGST
ARIZ71
82
Final
-
TOWSON
DEL64
63
Final
-
NWST
ABIL69
78
Final
-
FORD
GMASON68
71
Final
-
UNF
LIB64
70
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL97
105
Final
-
MANH
RIDER47
60
Final
-
IUPUI
MILW57
64
Final
-
SJST
UNLV56
94
Final
-
DEPAUL
SETON97
93
Final
-
21HOU
SFLA69
60
Final
-
HAWAII
UCRIV71
75
Final
-
IPFW
WILL58
87
Final
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP71
65
Final
-
20OKLA
TEXAS72
75
Final
-
CPOLY
UCDAV63
75
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE82
72
Final
-
TXSA
UAB73
83
Final
-
TNTECH
JAXST48
65
Final
-
PSU
MINN64
65
Final
-
24MISSST
VANDY71
55
Final
-
NMEXST
UTVALL83
78
Final
-
COLOST
UTAHST72
87
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER64
78
Final
-
UMKC
GC50
78
Final
-
USD
MARYCA59
76
Final
-
GRAM
TEXSO88
87
Final/OT
-
OREG
ARIZST64
78
Final
-
AF
10NEVADA52
67
Final
-
CHIST
CSBAK73
86
Final
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE67
62
Final
-
MNTNA
IDAHO69
51
Final
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH92
90
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
UOP69
57
Final
-
5GONZAG
PORT89
66
Final
-
BYU
SANFRAN63
82
Final