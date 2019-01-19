MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Xavier Sneed had 18 points and Dean Wade provided 16 as they led Kansas State to a 65-55 win over TCU on Saturday.

The win marked the Wildcats fourth straight after starting 0-2 in Big 12 play as TCU has now lost three of four.

K-State (14-4, 4-2) led from wire-to-wire as Barry Brown provided 10 points and Kamau Stokes ended with eight in the winning effort.

The Horned Frogs (13-4, 2-3) couldn't generate much offense with their second leading scorer, Kouat Noi, out with the flu. They were led in scoring by Alex Robinson who had 17 points, Desmond Bane who finished with 16 and JD Miller had 11.

K-State took advantage of 18 TCU turnovers and scored 21 points off turnovers.

Sneed took over the first two minutes of the second half with two alley-oop dunks as K-State led 43-32, their biggest lead of the game up to that point.

The Horned Frogs got back within four at 47-43, but that was as close as TCU would get. The Wildcats led the entire first half led by Sneed who had eight points with four rebounds.

K-State closed the half on a 9-3 run sparked by Wade's 3-point play to give them a 37-30 lead at intermission.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs are ready for two straight home games next week after playing three of their last four on the road. The Horned Frogs haven't won a true road game since Dec. 5.

Kansas State: The win marks the fourth straight for the Wildcats and that's mainly because Wade and Stokes are back. If they beat Texas Tech on Tuesday, they will be in a tie for first in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

TCU is back at home when they host Texas on Wednesday night.

Kansas State will host Texas Tech Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.