Sneed, Wade lead Wildcats past Horned Frogs 65-55

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Xavier Sneed had 18 points and Dean Wade provided 16 as they led Kansas State to a 65-55 win over TCU on Saturday.

The win marked the Wildcats fourth straight after starting 0-2 in Big 12 play as TCU has now lost three of four.

K-State (14-4, 4-2) led from wire-to-wire as Barry Brown provided 10 points and Kamau Stokes ended with eight in the winning effort.

The Horned Frogs (13-4, 2-3) couldn't generate much offense with their second leading scorer, Kouat Noi, out with the flu. They were led in scoring by Alex Robinson who had 17 points, Desmond Bane who finished with 16 and JD Miller had 11.

K-State took advantage of 18 TCU turnovers and scored 21 points off turnovers.

Sneed took over the first two minutes of the second half with two alley-oop dunks as K-State led 43-32, their biggest lead of the game up to that point.

The Horned Frogs got back within four at 47-43, but that was as close as TCU would get. The Wildcats led the entire first half led by Sneed who had eight points with four rebounds.

K-State closed the half on a 9-3 run sparked by Wade's 3-point play to give them a 37-30 lead at intermission.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs are ready for two straight home games next week after playing three of their last four on the road. The Horned Frogs haven't won a true road game since Dec. 5.

Kansas State: The win marks the fourth straight for the Wildcats and that's mainly because Wade and Stokes are back. If they beat Texas Tech on Tuesday, they will be in a tie for first in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

TCU is back at home when they host Texas on Wednesday night.

Kansas State will host Texas Tech Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Robinson
25 G
B. Brown Jr.
5 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
47.4 Field Goal % 43.3
37.5 Three Point % 29.9
68.4 Free Throw % 74.6
  Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra 13.0
  Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by JD Miller 25.0
  Dean Wade missed 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Dean Wade made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Alex Robinson 25.0
+ 2 Desmond Bane made driving layup 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane 38.0
  Kamau Stokes missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Double dribble turnover on Kendric Davis 1:04
+ 1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
Team Stats
Points 55 65
Field Goals 20-47 (42.6%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 27
Offensive 9 3
Defensive 20 17
Team 2 7
Assists 10 15
Steals 4 9
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 17 7
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo TCU 13-4 80.4 PPG 39.3 RPG 19.4 APG
home team logo Kansas State 14-4 65.6 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
25
A. Robinson G 13.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 8.2 APG 46.9 FG%
20
X. Sneed F 9.9 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.4 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
25
A. Robinson G 17 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
20
X. Sneed F 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
42.6 FG% 45.8
25.0 3PT FG% 20.0
69.2 FT% 75.0
TCU
Starters
A. Robinson
D. Bane
J. Miller
K. Samuel
R. Nembhard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Robinson 17 4 4 6/11 0/3 5/6 2 39 2 1 8 1 3
D. Bane 16 5 0 6/14 2/8 2/2 3 28 1 0 1 1 4
J. Miller 11 7 3 4/8 2/5 1/2 2 40 1 0 0 3 4
K. Samuel 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 5 18 0 0 1 3 1
R. Nembhard 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 11 0 1 1 0 1
Bench
K. Davis
R. Barlow
L. Mayen
K. Noi
A. McWilliam
Y. Alok
D. Arnette
K. Archie
O. Aschieris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davis 6 1 2 2/8 2/6 0/0 0 25 0 0 5 0 1
R. Barlow 2 4 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 1 3
L. Mayen 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 3
K. Noi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Archie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 29 10 20/47 6/24 9/13 17 200 4 2 17 9 20
Kansas State
Starters
X. Sneed
D. Wade
B. Brown Jr.
K. Stokes
M. Mawien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Sneed 18 4 2 6/9 1/2 5/6 3 35 1 0 1 0 4
D. Wade 16 1 6 4/9 0/1 8/9 3 30 1 0 1 0 1
B. Brown Jr. 10 5 3 5/12 0/3 0/0 3 36 1 0 2 0 5
K. Stokes 8 4 3 3/7 2/6 0/0 2 34 3 1 1 2 2
M. Mawien 8 3 0 2/4 0/0 4/6 2 19 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
C. Diarra
M. McGuirl
L. Stockard III
J. Love III
A. Trice
P. McAtee
P. Muldoon
N. Shadd
S. Neal-Williams
G. Kpegeol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Diarra 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 25 1 1 1 0 1
M. McGuirl 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/1 0 11 1 1 0 0 0
L. Stockard III 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 7 1 0 0 0 2
J. Love III 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Trice 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Muldoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Neal-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kpegeol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 20 15 22/48 3/15 18/24 14 200 9 3 7 3 17
