Florida State tops Clemson 77-68 behind Kabengele

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Mfiondu Kabengele scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and David Nichols added 16 points as Florida State halted a three-game slide with a 77-68 win over Clemson on Tuesday.

Nichols made four 3-pointers for the Seminoles (14-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Florida State came into the game shooting 31.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc but made 10 3-pointers against Clemson. That's the most for the Seminoles in an ACC game and one short of the season high.

The Seminoles had a lead in the final three seconds against No. 1 Duke on Jan. 12 but lost 80-78. They then dropped back-to-back road games against Pittsburgh and Boston College.

''This is a very important victory for us - to stop the bleeding,'' Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. ''We were two seconds away from defeating the No. 1 team in the country and then all of a sudden we had an emotional setback.

''You have to learn how to handle victories but you also have to learn how to handle losses, too. I think we showed a little of our immaturity.''

The Seminoles' veterans as well as the newcomers showed their fight on Tuesday. After they trailed for most of the game, Florida State used a 13-0 run to take a 63-55 lead with 6:50 left. The run was sparked by consecutive 3-pointers from RaiQuan Gray, Devin Vassell and Nichols and the Seminoles were in control the rest of the way.

Aamir Sims scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half for Clemson (11-7, 1-4), which has lost four of its last five games. Elijah Thomas also had 17 points and 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season.

''Disappointed with the way we defended in the second half,'' Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. ''I thought our offensive struggles affected our defense. We just didn't play the way we needed to play.''

Kabengele scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 25 minutes. The sophomore forward came off the bench to score in double figures for the 11th time in 19 games this season.

Nichols, a graduate transfer from Albany, made a season-best four 3-pointers. He shot 6 of 10 from the floor.

The Seminoles shot 45.5 percent (25 of 55) from the floor and 45.5 percent (10 of 22) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Clemson shot 44.8 percent (26 of 58) from the floor, but made just 1 of 9 shots from beyond the arc in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers have rarely had much luck in Tallahassee, going 8-23 all-time on the road in the series.

Florida State: Playing without star senior forward Phil Cofer, who has a foot injury, the Seminoles won their fourth straight at home against Clemson.

BENCH PRODUCTION

The Seminoles' bench contributed 45 points on Tuesday. Florida State's reserves have outscored opponents 204-70 in its six ACC games.

''Everybody is important,'' Kabengele said. ''The way our bench responded today was outstanding.''

PROTECTING HOME COURT

Florida State is now 40-3 at home since the beginning of 2015-16 season. The Seminoles are 9-1 at the Donald L. Tucker Center this season.

UP NEXT

Clemson plays at NC State on Saturday.

Florida State travels to Miami on Sunday. The Seminoles defeated the Hurricanes 68-62 on Jan. 9.

Key Players
M. Reed
2 G
T. Forrest
3 G
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
9.9 Pts. Per Game 9.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
47.3 Field Goal % 45.5
32.8 Three Point % 18.2
84.3 Free Throw % 79.5
+ 1 Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Elijah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on M.J. Walker 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Shelton Mitchell 12.0
  Terance Mann missed tip-in 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Terance Mann 20.0
  Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest 35.0
  Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 1 Terance Mann made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Terance Mann made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
Team Stats
Points 68 77
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 31
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 25 23
Team 2 3
Assists 14 14
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
25
A. Simms F
18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
25
M. Kabengele F
17 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Clemson 11-7 412768
home team logo Florida State 14-5 354277
FSU -6, O/U 143.5
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Clemson
Starters
A. Simms
E. Thomas
M. Reed
S. Mitchell
D. Skara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Simms 18 5 1 7/13 3/7 1/2 3 38 1 0 1 2 3
E. Thomas 17 11 5 6/9 0/0 5/5 2 36 0 1 2 2 9
M. Reed 13 6 2 4/11 1/1 4/5 1 37 0 0 3 1 5
S. Mitchell 6 2 4 3/12 0/4 0/0 2 33 0 0 4 0 2
D. Skara 3 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 5 12 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
C. Trapp
J. Newman III
J. White
H. Tyson
L. Davis
J. Baehre
M. William
T. Jemison
P. Fox
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Trapp 9 2 0 4/8 0/2 1/2 1 27 0 0 1 0 2
J. Newman III 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 3
J. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
H. Tyson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jemison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 31 14 26/58 5/17 11/14 18 200 1 1 11 6 25
Florida State
Starters
T. Mann
T. Forrest
C. Koumadje
M. Walker
P. Savoy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mann 9 8 5 2/7 1/3 4/4 1 32 0 0 0 3 5
T. Forrest 7 5 3 2/5 0/1 3/4 3 27 0 0 1 1 4
C. Koumadje 6 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 0 2
M. Walker 6 2 1 1/3 1/1 3/4 5 20 0 0 3 0 2
P. Savoy 4 2 1 1/6 1/4 1/2 0 17 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
M. Kabengele
D. Nichols
R. Gray
D. Vassell
A. Polite
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 17 5 0 6/10 1/2 4/4 2 25 0 1 0 1 4
D. Nichols 16 1 4 6/10 4/5 0/1 1 27 0 0 1 0 1
R. Gray 7 2 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 2
D. Vassell 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 0 1
A. Polite 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 28 14 25/55 10/22 17/21 15 200 1 1 8 5 23
NCAA BB Scores