No. 17 Houston hits 16 3-pointers in 94-50 win over ECU
HOUSTON (AP) Armoni Brooks scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 12 and No. 17 Houston hit 16 3-pointers while beating East Carolina 94-50 on Wednesday night.
Brooks and Davis combined to hit nine 3-pointers while the Cougars (19-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) finished 16 of 24 from behind the arc. Nate Hinton had 13 points, Cedrick Alley scored 12 and Fabian White Jr. had 11.
Houston, which won its fourth straight, shot 52 percent from the field while extending its home winning streak to 30 games.
Seth Leday had 12 points and Isaac Fleming added 11 for ECU (8-10, 1-5). Jayden Gardner, who came into the game leading the American in scoring with 19.8 points per game, finished with eight points for the Pirates. ECU shot 32 percent and has lost four straight.
After Fleming's layup with 8 1/2 minutes left cut Houston's lead to 21-15, the Cougars went on a 26-9 run over the next eight minutes to take a 47-24 lead on Robinson's 3-pointer with 1 1/2 minutes left in the half. Houston made six straight 3-pointers during the run.
The Cougars led 49-26 at the half.
BIG PICTURE
East Carolina: The Pirates struggled to find scoring as Houston did well defending Gardner. ECU finished 2 of 22 on 3-pointers. The Pirates took care of the ball, committing 10 turnovers and held a 24-18 advantage in points in the paint.
Houston: The Cougars never trailed. They opened 2 of 9 from the field before catching fire and finishing the first half 15 of 22. Houston played well on both ends and was able to keep ECU off the glass, holding a 47-25 advantage. The Cougars continued to pass the ball well, finishing with 21 assists on 29 made field goals.
CLIMBING THE CHARTS
Galen Robinson Jr. surpassed 500 assists for his career at Houston, becoming the sixth Cougar to accomplish the feat. Robinson finished with eight.
OLAJUWON IN ATTENDANCE
NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, who played a key role in Houston's run of three straight NCAA Final Four appearances from 1982-84, sat courtside.
TIMEOUT PLEASE
ECU called three timeouts in the first 13 minutes of play, with the last one called with 7:16 left in the first half. ECU used its final timeout two minutes into the second half.
UP NEXT
East Carolina: Hosts South Florida on Saturday.
Houston: Travels to Tulsa on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|8.5
|Pts. Per Game
|8.5
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|55.4
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|33.3
|Three Point %
|38.3
|75.6
|Free Throw %
|65.5
|+ 1
|John Whitley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|John Whitley made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Shooting foul on Landon Goesling
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Addison Hill
|12.0
|Tyler Foster missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Hinton
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Rico Quinton
|22.0
|Justice Obasohan missed jump shot
|24.0
|+ 1
|Landon Goesling made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Landon Goesling made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Foster
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Caleb Broodo
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|94
|Field Goals
|20-62 (32.3%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-22 (9.1%)
|16-24 (66.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|20-24 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|47
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|14
|35
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|21
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|20
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 8-10
|70.1 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|12.9 APG
|17 Houston 19-1
|74.6 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|32.3
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|9.1
|3PT FG%
|66.7
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. LeDay
|12
|5
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|17
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|I. Fleming
|11
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/2
|3/3
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Gardner
|8
|4
|1
|4/13
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Davis
|2
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/6
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|S. Williams
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. LeDay
|12
|5
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|17
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|I. Fleming
|11
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/2
|3/3
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Gardner
|8
|4
|1
|4/13
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Davis
|2
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/6
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|S. Williams
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Foster
|5
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|1/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Wade
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Quinton
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|13
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|J. Obasohan
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Whitley
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Spasojevic
|2
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A. Hill
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|22
|9
|20/62
|2/22
|8/11
|20
|200
|8
|3
|10
|8
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|17
|6
|0
|6/10
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C. Davis Jr.
|12
|2
|3
|4/9
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|F. White Jr.
|11
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Brady
|6
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|G. Robinson Jr.
|5
|0
|8
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|17
|6
|0
|6/10
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C. Davis Jr.
|12
|2
|3
|4/9
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|F. White Jr.
|11
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Brady
|6
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|G. Robinson Jr.
|5
|0
|8
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hinton
|13
|9
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|22
|0
|2
|4
|1
|8
|C. Alley Jr.
|12
|2
|2
|4/5
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|L. Goesling
|8
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|8/10
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Gresham
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|D. Jarreau
|5
|4
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|19
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|C. Harris Jr.
|0
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|C. Broodo
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Gorham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. VanBeck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|44
|21
|29/56
|16/24
|20/24
|9
|200
|4
|5
|12
|9
|35
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET54
61
2nd 5:30 FS1
-
WISC
ILL38
31
2nd 15:58 BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK45
48
2nd 12:14 SECN
-
OKLA
OKLAST49
54
2nd 11:38 ESPU
-
LOYCHI
MOST28
50
2nd 10:51 CBSSN
-
SJST
WYO30
42
2nd 8:42
-
UCRIV
CPOLY9
14
1st 12:11
-
LNGBCH
CSN18
16
1st 9:09 ESP3
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
COLOST
7NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm CBSSN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
+2
12:00am