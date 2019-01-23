ECU
No. 17 Houston hits 16 3-pointers in 94-50 win over ECU

  • Jan 23, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Armoni Brooks scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 12 and No. 17 Houston hit 16 3-pointers while beating East Carolina 94-50 on Wednesday night.

Brooks and Davis combined to hit nine 3-pointers while the Cougars (19-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) finished 16 of 24 from behind the arc. Nate Hinton had 13 points, Cedrick Alley scored 12 and Fabian White Jr. had 11.

Houston, which won its fourth straight, shot 52 percent from the field while extending its home winning streak to 30 games.

Seth Leday had 12 points and Isaac Fleming added 11 for ECU (8-10, 1-5). Jayden Gardner, who came into the game leading the American in scoring with 19.8 points per game, finished with eight points for the Pirates. ECU shot 32 percent and has lost four straight.

After Fleming's layup with 8 1/2 minutes left cut Houston's lead to 21-15, the Cougars went on a 26-9 run over the next eight minutes to take a 47-24 lead on Robinson's 3-pointer with 1 1/2 minutes left in the half. Houston made six straight 3-pointers during the run.

The Cougars led 49-26 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

East Carolina: The Pirates struggled to find scoring as Houston did well defending Gardner. ECU finished 2 of 22 on 3-pointers. The Pirates took care of the ball, committing 10 turnovers and held a 24-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Houston: The Cougars never trailed. They opened 2 of 9 from the field before catching fire and finishing the first half 15 of 22. Houston played well on both ends and was able to keep ECU off the glass, holding a 47-25 advantage. The Cougars continued to pass the ball well, finishing with 21 assists on 29 made field goals.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Galen Robinson Jr. surpassed 500 assists for his career at Houston, becoming the sixth Cougar to accomplish the feat. Robinson finished with eight.

OLAJUWON IN ATTENDANCE

NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, who played a key role in Houston's run of three straight NCAA Final Four appearances from 1982-84, sat courtside.

TIMEOUT PLEASE

ECU called three timeouts in the first 13 minutes of play, with the last one called with 7:16 left in the first half. ECU used its final timeout two minutes into the second half.

UP NEXT

East Carolina: Hosts South Florida on Saturday.

Houston: Travels to Tulsa on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Gardner
1 F
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
8.5 Pts. Per Game 8.5
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
55.4 Field Goal % 44.4
33.3 Three Point % 38.3
75.6 Free Throw % 65.5
Team Stats
Points 50 94
Field Goals 20-62 (32.3%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 2-22 (9.1%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 25 47
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 14 35
Team 3 3
Assists 9 21
Steals 8 4
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 20 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
S. LeDay F
12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
A. Brooks G
17 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo East Carolina 8-10 262450
home team logo 17 Houston 19-1 494594
HOU -18, O/U 141.5
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 8-10 70.1 PPG 42.1 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo 17 Houston 19-1 74.6 PPG 44.8 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
3
S. LeDay F 11.7 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.7 APG 53.9 FG%
3
A. Brooks G 14.3 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.0 APG 39.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
S. LeDay F 12 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
3
A. Brooks G 17 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
32.3 FG% 51.8
9.1 3PT FG% 66.7
72.7 FT% 83.3
East Carolina
Starters
S. LeDay
I. Fleming
J. Gardner
K. Davis
S. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. LeDay 12 5 2 5/7 0/0 2/2 3 17 2 0 3 1 4
I. Fleming 11 2 1 4/7 0/2 3/3 3 28 2 0 1 1 1
J. Gardner 8 4 1 4/13 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 1 3
K. Davis 2 2 1 1/7 0/6 0/0 1 19 0 1 1 1 1
S. Williams 0 0 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. Foster
D. Wade
R. Quinton
J. Obasohan
J. Whitley
D. Spasojevic
A. Hill
J. Whatley
T. Hardy
S. Strickland
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Foster 5 2 1 2/8 0/2 1/4 1 23 0 0 0 1 1
D. Wade 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 4 21 0 0 0 0 0
R. Quinton 3 3 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 3 13 4 1 2 1 2
J. Obasohan 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
J. Whitley 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Spasojevic 2 2 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 1 0 1 1
A. Hill 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 22 9 20/62 2/22 8/11 20 200 8 3 10 8 14
Houston
Starters
A. Brooks
C. Davis Jr.
F. White Jr.
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Brooks 17 6 0 6/10 5/7 0/0 0 21 1 0 0 0 6
C. Davis Jr. 12 2 3 4/9 4/7 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
F. White Jr. 11 3 1 3/7 0/0 5/6 1 18 0 0 0 0 3
B. Brady 6 7 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 2 5
G. Robinson Jr. 5 0 8 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 26 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
N. Hinton
C. Alley Jr.
L. Goesling
B. Gresham
D. Jarreau
C. Harris Jr.
C. Broodo
J. Gorham
N. VanBeck
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hinton 13 9 4 4/7 1/2 4/4 0 22 0 2 4 1 8
C. Alley Jr. 12 2 2 4/5 4/5 0/0 0 20 0 1 0 1 1
L. Goesling 8 0 1 0/3 0/1 8/10 1 11 1 0 0 0 0
B. Gresham 5 2 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 10 0 1 0 2 0
D. Jarreau 5 4 2 1/2 1/1 2/2 2 19 1 0 5 0 4
C. Harris Jr. 0 6 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 1 2 4
C. Broodo 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 2
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 44 21 29/56 16/24 20/24 9 200 4 5 12 9 35
NCAA BB Scores