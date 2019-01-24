WISC
Reuvers scores 22 to lead Wisconsin past Illinois 72-60

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 24, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) With All-American Ethan Happ on the bench with foul trouble, Nate Reuvers stepped up, scoring a game-high 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead Wisconsin past Illinois 72-60 on Wednesday night.

It was the sophomore's first career double-double, and it couldn't have come at a more opportune time for the Badgers.

D'Mitrik Trice and Khalil Iverson added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for Wisconsin (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten).

Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Aaron Jordan added 10 points for Illinois (5-14, 1-7).

Wisconsin shot 24 of 47 (51 percent) from the field, while Illinois went 22 of 62.

''It's pretty hard to shoot 35 percent from the field and beat a team like Wisconsin,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Reuvers gave Happ all the credit for his performance.

''Just watching a guy like Ethan play all year has really helped me better my game,'' he said. ''I've learned a lot from him.''

The Badgers uncharacteristically turned the ball over five times in the first three minutes of the game, although the Illini were only able to convert one field goal during that time. Wisconsin turned the ball over 17 times in the game, compared to 10 for Illinois.

''It certainly wasn't easy for us. Everyone knows winning on the road isn't easy in this conference,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. ''I guess that's why they call it winning ugly.''

Neither team led by more than seven points until late in the game when Wisconsin began to pull away. The Illini went cold late in the game, going 0-6 from the field and allowing the Badgers to pull ahead. Wisconsin took its largest lead of the game 58-50 and finished on a 7-2 run for the win.

At the end of the first half and Happ on the bench with two fouls, Illinois went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 30. With a second left in the half, Trice heaved a shot from the top of the key and was fouled by Andres Feliz. Trice sank both shots with one-tenth of a second on the clock to give Wisconsin a 32-30 lead at the half.

HAPP-LESS WISCONSIN

Happ picked up two fouls in the first three minutes of the game and found himself in foul trouble early in the second half. He sat on the bench for long stretches and finished the game with nine points and nine rebounds.

Happ was hounded all night by Bezhanisvili, which pleased Underwood.

''I thought Giorgi did a phenomenal job tonight,'' Underwood said. ''Happ is a certainly presence out there.''

THE BIG PICTURE

The Badgers were coming off a 64-54 upset of then-No. 2 Michigan and the win against Illinois elevates them into the upper half of the conference.

Wisconsin has now won its last 14 games against Illinois, the longest current win streak in the Big Ten. Overall, Illinois leads the series 110-88 overall and 68-27 at home.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Illinois: Plays Maryland on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
A. Dosunmu
11 G
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
56.8 Field Goal % 44.2
0.0 Three Point % 37.2
50.6 Free Throw % 64.6
  Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice 19.0
  Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ethan Happ, stolen by Trent Frazier 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ 20.0
  Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 27.0
  Ayo Dosunmu missed layup 29.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Trent Frazier 38.0
+ 2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 38.0
Team Stats
Points 72 60
Field Goals 24-47 (51.1%) 22-62 (35.5%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 38 30
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 26 15
Team 4 1
Assists 12 9
Steals 5 10
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
N. Reuvers F
22 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
15
G. Bezhanishvili F
20 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Wisconsin 13-6 324072
home team logo Illinois 5-14 303060
ILL +4, O/U 137.5
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
ILL +4, O/U 137.5
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Wisconsin 13-6 73.4 PPG 36.9 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Illinois 5-14 74.2 PPG 37.2 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
35
N. Reuvers F 8.2 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.1 APG 50.9 FG%
15
G. Bezhanishvili F 11.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 0.9 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
35
N. Reuvers F 22 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
15
G. Bezhanishvili F 20 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
51.1 FG% 35.5
50.0 3PT FG% 19.0
81.0 FT% 54.5
Wisconsin
Starters
N. Reuvers
D. Trice
K. Iverson
B. Davison
E. Happ
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Reuvers 22 10 1 7/11 2/3 6/6 2 29 0 1 2 3 7
D. Trice 16 1 1 4/9 2/4 6/6 2 32 1 0 5 0 1
K. Iverson 12 7 0 5/7 0/0 2/4 3 26 2 2 0 2 5
B. Davison 10 1 0 4/11 2/4 0/0 5 34 0 0 2 0 1
E. Happ 9 9 6 3/6 0/0 3/4 4 25 1 1 6 2 7
Starters
N. Reuvers
D. Trice
K. Iverson
B. Davison
E. Happ
Bench
B. Pritzl
C. Thomas IV
A. Ford
K. King
T. Strickland
M. Potter
M. Ballard
T. Anderson
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Pritzl 3 4 1 1/2 1/2 0/1 2 26 1 0 0 0 4
C. Thomas IV 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Ford 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 0 0
K. King 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 1 1
T. Strickland 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 34 12 24/47 7/14 17/21 24 200 5 4 17 8 26
Illinois
Starters
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Jordan
T. Frazier
A. Dosunmu
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Bezhanishvili 20 8 0 8/14 0/0 4/9 4 29 0 0 2 6 2
A. Jordan 10 7 1 2/10 2/6 4/4 2 33 2 0 0 2 5
T. Frazier 9 1 2 3/10 1/5 2/3 4 28 3 0 1 0 1
A. Dosunmu 8 2 4 4/16 0/5 0/2 2 34 2 0 3 2 0
D. Williams 4 7 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 0 31 1 0 3 2 5
Starters
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Jordan
T. Frazier
A. Dosunmu
D. Williams
Bench
A. Feliz
A. De La Rosa
T. Jones
K. Nichols
S. Oladimeji
S. Kane
A. Griffin
D. Cayce
T. Underwood
Z. Griffith
A. Higgs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Feliz 6 1 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 4 18 1 0 1 0 1
A. De La Rosa 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
K. Nichols 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 1 1
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kane 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Griffin 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cayce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 29 9 22/62 4/21 12/22 19 200 10 0 10 14 15
